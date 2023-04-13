"It is difficult for us to confirm": BTS’ J-hope’s agency issues statement on rapper reportedly enlisting on April 18

On Thursday, April 13, Korean media outlet News1 reported that BTS’ J-hope will soon be officially enlisting in the military on April 18. It was further added that based on military sources, the Jack in the Box rapper will be enlisting at a training center in Gangwon Province.

Shortly after the revelation, the idol's agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, released a brief statement stating that it is difficult to confirm BTS’ J-hope’s enlistment location and date at the moment due to confidentiality issues. The organization further requested fans and the media’s understanding on the matter:

“It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope’s enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard.”

BTS’ J-hope’s agency confirms that there will be no official enlistment ceremony for the rapper

it's so sad, really🥹 but they to do it! and i am so proud but my heart is broken and crying now🥹🥹 Weverse announcement from Big Hit abt Jhope's military enlistment.

On April 1, BTS’ J-hope’s agency BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement confirming the member’s military enlistment as an active duty soldier. Although it did not confirm a date, it gave fans a heads-up that the idol is ready to serve in the Korean military and fulfill his duties as a South Korean national.

For those unversed, every able-bodied Korean man aged between 18 and 30 years is required to enlist in the Korean military either as an active-duty soldier or public service worker, that is if one cannot perform active military duty.

BIG HIT MUSIC also confirmed that there will be no official enlistment ceremony for the rapper and ARMYs were requested to refrain from attending his entrance ceremony at the location and were additionally urged to bid him farewell virtually.

J-hope Hyung got his haircut already; he is ready to go into the military.

To avoid any accidents or casualties, fans were also requested to be beware of illegal brokers and merchants who try to sell tour packages and BTS merchandise and take advantage of young and impressionable fans.

They also warned illegal brokers of trying to take advantage of BTS’ J-hope and confirmed that they will be taking legal action if they find any criminal activity.

WE LOVE YOU JHOPE !!!!!!!!! My man Hobi, hope you will be okay in the military, we love you J-HOPE

The agency requested fans for their love and support towards BTS’ J-hope while he fulfils his mandatory military, adding that the company will provide their best to the rapper while he serves his national duties.

Notably, BTS’ J-hope will become the second member after the group’s oldest member Jin to enlist in the military. Like the Astronaut singer, the former too canceled his military postponement back in February 2023 itself, making himself available to enlist in the military.

BTS’ J-hope had previously revealed that he is mentally prepping himself for the military enlistment

Almost a month back, the hit idol hosted a solo Weverse live where he revealed that he already has a date set for the military and is mentally prepping himself for it. At the time, however, he stated that he couldn’t reveal it to fans due to confidentiality issues and will disclose them closer to the enlistment date:

“I can’t tell you exactly in detail, but I already have the date for enlistment, and I think it’s time for me to prepare for it.”





According to an army source, J-Hope is scheduled to enlist on April 18 at the recruit training center of an army division in Gangwon-do.



According to an army source, J-Hope is scheduled to enlist on April 18 at the recruit training center of an army division in Gangwon-do. After 5 weeks of basic military training, J-Hope will be assigned to his unit at the end of May.

He confessed in the same Weverse live that when BTS' Jin enlisted in the military, he was inspired to become the next member to enlist, revealing that it is better to quickly enlist, finish the military duties and return to regular life, rather than delaying it any further.

Additionally, he confessed that when he got his enlistment notice, Jin contacted him and gave him some good advice and precautions. The latter also answered his queries regarding his impending military enlistment.

Recently, J-hope debuted his short hair on a recent Weverse live with V and Jungkook, and fans were left convinced that the On the Street singer will be enlisting in the military anytime soon.

