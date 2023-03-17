BTS’ J-hope reveals, “I already have the date for enlistment” on Weverse live broadcast

BTS’ J-hope hosted a Weverse live broadcast on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and made some important revelations on the broadcast. He announced that he already has a date set for enlisting in the military and that he is preparing thoroughly for it.

However, the On the Street singer said that can’t reveal the exact details at the moment and will disclose them closer to the enlistment date.

“I can’t tell you exactly in detail, but I already have the date for enlistment, and I think it’s time for me to prepare for it.”

BTS’ J-hope released the mellow hip-hop track On the Street featuring J.Cole as a farewell song for ARMYs before enlisting in the military. On the Street was released on March 3, 2023, and was his second official release after the release of his debut album Jack in the Box.

BTS’ J-hope reveals he sought Jin’s advice regarding his impending military enlistment

In the same Weverse live, BTS’ J-hope confessed that when the group’s oldest member Jin enlisted in the military, he made up his mind to become the next member to enlist. He shared that it is better to quickly enlist, finish your military duties and return to your regular life, rather than delaying it any further.

The Jack in the Box hitmaker also revealed that when he got his military notice, Jin contacted him and gave him some sound advice. The latter also answered his queries regarding his impending military enlistment.

A fan asked J-hope when he would shave his hair, to which the Arson singer replied that he would do it right before entering the military. He also shared that his goal during the military is to remain fit and healthy as he will be entering his thirties now and wants to stay in shape. He said:

“My goal during my time in the military is not to get old. Don't get old, and stay in good condition."

In February, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS’ J-hope has applied for the cancelation of the postponement of his military enlistment. This means he is eligible to enlist and will be called to serve in the Korean military anytime soon.

BIG HIT MUSIC assured that they will keep fans in the loop about future updates in due course. The agency also requested fans to show support for the On the Street singer until he completes his military service and safely returns to BTS.

BTS’ J-hope will be the second Bangtan member after Jin to enlist in the military. The septet’s oldest member officially enlisted in the military on December 13, 2023, in the presence of the band's six other members and their fans across the world, who bid him farewell virtually.

It is required as per law that able-bodied Korean men aged between 18 and 30 years have to serve in the military. They are given exceptions only under special circumstances like medical issues or any extraordinary achievement for the country.

BTS’ military enlistment has always been a hot topic of discussion in the Korean media. The lawmakers and BTS members took it upon themselves to announce that all seven members will enlist in the military in their own time and will announce it to fans when it happens.

BTS producer Bang Shi-hyuk, also known as Bang PD, attended the Kwanhun Forum and he discussed the group’s military enlistment and eventual regrouping.

He clarified that he and HYBE hope that BTS members can reconvene by 2025 but nothing is confirmed as enlistment dates can be tricky. However, the members and agency will try to regroup by 2025. They will try and return with a grand comeback and keep fans in the loop about their enlistment dates as well.

BTS’ J-hope gives a shout-out to Jimin’s upcoming album

In what might possibly be his last Weverse live before military enlistment, BTS’ J-hope shared some heartwarming moments with fans. He gave a shoutout to Jimin’s new song Set Me Free. He revealed that he has already seen the music video and heard two songs from his debut solo album FACE.

He confessed that it is a bit in the darker zone, yet retains Jimin’s charm and natural talent, and is sure that fans will love it. He also showered the Set Me Free singer with praise, complimenting his visuals, vocals, and the song’s choreography.

“Really insane…(you) tore it apart.”

Jimin will release his solo album on March 24, 2023 at 2 pm KST.

