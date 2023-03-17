What is BTS star J-Hope's skincare routine? Foaming cleanser is a staple for this K-pop icon

J-Hope is known to be the most diligent among all the BTS members when it comes to skincare. J-Hope's skincare routine is simple yet detailed, giving him that flawless, glass-like skin.

With his military enlistment letter out, J-Hope has to start prepping for his time in the army. As a gift for his fans and other music listeners, he recently dropped a digital single called on the street featuring J.Cole.

J-Hope is known to have a fixed skincare routine, which he follows religiously. With his love for beauty products, it is no surprise that he has a separate skincare routine for morning and nighttime. While the rapper keeps his morning routine simple and fuss-free, his nighttime routine is more detailed and lengthy.

It is well-known that the BTS member loves a foaming cleanser in his routine. On that note, here's J-Hope's skincare routine and in what order does he go in with the products.

Foaming cleanser, acne cream and sheet masks: Here are all the products in J-Hope's skincare routine

1) Cleanser

Foaming Cleanser (Image via Pexels)

J-Hope's skincare routine always has a foaming cleanser. While this might be slightly stripping for people with dry skin, it is a blessing for those with oily skin type. A foaming face wash is soft on the skin and removes all the excess oil and grime.

Hobi is known to have oily skin, so a foaming cleanser sits perfectly in his skincare routine. As such, if someone has a dry skin type, they can simply replace the foaming face wash with a gentle or creamy cleanser.

2) Toner

Toner (Image via Pexels)

The on the street singer's skincare routine consists of a toner both during the day and at night. Toners are perfect for bringing back hydration to your skin. A good toner will not only rehydrate one's skin but also prep it for the following steps.

There are toners for all skin types, so pick one that best suits one's skin. Oily skin types can go for oil-control formulas and dry skin types can choose moisturizing toners instead.

3) Essence

Essence (Image via Pexels)

Essence is an important part of Korean skincare. J-Hope's skincare routine also consists of an essence. These have a consistency that falls between toners and serums, making them a super hydrating but lightweight formula.

A staple in K-beauty regimes, essences and can help with fine lines and wrinkles. This product is key if someone is trying to achieve glass skin like Hobi's. Moreover, it not only hydrates the skin but gives it that glass-like glow.

4) Acne cream

Acne Cream (Image via Pexels)

If someone has an oily skin type, acne cream is a must-have. Hence, it's no surprise that J-Hope's skincare routine has it. Acne cream is part of his nighttime routine because it is best to use acne treatment at night.

It is perfect for acne-prone skin as it reduces sebum production and helps active acne heal faster. One can either go for a treatment that they can apply all over their face or opt for a spot treatment.

5) Moisturizer

Moisturizer (Image via Pexels)

J-Hope's skincare routine consists of a myriad of moisturizers. Moreover, the BTS member has a variety of face creams, lotions, and moisturizers he keeps handy. He uses them throughout the day to keep his skin moisturized and protected from environmental aggressors.

If one has oily skin like Hobi, a water-based moisturizer is better than a thick cream. Lotions are also a great choice as they contain more water than oil in their formulation.

6) Sunscreen

Sunscreen (Image via Pexels)

Every BTS member loves sunscreen and is diligent with sun protection. J-Hope's skincare routine also incorporates sunscreen, and he is usually the one reminding the other members to reapply it throughout the day.

When choosing a sunscreen, ensure it is comfortable to wear and does not leave a white cast. These are the leading reasons people avoid sunscreen. If someone finds a formulation that they enjoy, sunscreen reapplication won't feel like a task.

7) Lip balm

Lip Balm (Image via Pexels)

J-Hope's skincare routine doesn't only include lip balms, but he loves his lip masks as well. He loves to apply the lip-shaped sheet masks to keep his lips well-hydrated.

Lips have a tendency to dry out and they get chapped easily. Thus, to keep one's lips at their best, lip balms and lip masks are a must. Additionally, there are lip balms with a tint for when someone wants to add some color to their lips.

8) Sheet masks

Sheet Mask (Image via Pexels)

Sheet masks are a must in J-Hope's skincare routine, and the rapper has been quite vocal about his love for sheet masks. From vlogs to livestreams, fans can often see him with a sheet mask on.

J-Hope also does sheet mask sessions with his fellow BTS members. He especially loves them because they help tighten his pores. Hence, go for hydrating sheet masks instead of moisturizing ones if one has the same skin type as Hobi's.

