On Monday, March 6, 2023, a Korean news outlet announced the guest appearance of BTS' j-hope on KBS 2TV's talk show, The Seasons - Jay Park's Drive, on March 7, at 10.55 pm KST. The show revolves around the concept of its guests talking about music and other accompanying stories to alleviate the listeners' worries and concerns.

Given that j-hope recently rolled out his new single on the street, it's most likely that the idol was invited to talk about the same as his first promotional appearance. However, fans have mixed reactions to the announcement. While many are happy about his appearance, some fans aren't supportive of BTS' j-hope participating in a show held by Jay Park.

Fans react to the announcement of BTS' j-hope as a guest on Jay Park's Drive talk show

Following the announcement by Star News, fans have had too many opinions and reactions. Many fans are happy with the news since it's j-hope's first variety show appearance for his new single.

They are excited to see him talk about the creation and inspiration behind the track. However, a larger group of fans are furious and upset with the coming together of BTS' j-hope and Jay Park.

Their concerns budded from when Jay Park indirectly insulted BTS on the PSICK talk show. The artist mentioned that in the Korean Hip-Hop genre, which can also translate to K-pop, he has paved the way for the industry globally and said that no one's gone further than him. Here are his exact words:

"There are a lot of pioneers, lot of legends that paved the way for me to do what I do. But in terms of taking it globally, no one's gone further than me. It's not gonna be recognized worldwide as a movie, billboard, or views, but still in my genre, in Korea, in Asia, no one's taken it further."

Jay Park stated that he believes he's the best in the industry with respect to his genre worldwide. He also talked about how success shouldn't necessarily be measured by views or the representation of charts. When the video reached the internet, ARMYs were furious about BTS's negligence, given that BTS had made significantly more contributions to globally expanding the industry.

However, Jay Park's disrespect towards BTS was only part of the fans' problem. The artist has had a consistent history of stating offensive remarks and comments about people's race, community, religion, gender, etc. He's been the center of many scandals, and most ARMYs stand against supporting Jay Park or encouraging the BTS members to interact with him.

Naturally, the news of BTS' j-hope has upset a larger section of ARMYs as they discuss how they plan to boycott the episode, not tune in, or watch it purely to support j-hope's new single. However, fans also noticed how the reactions to j-hope's interaction were somewhat lighter than when Jung kook hung out with Jay Park.

When the photos of Jungkook and Jay Park were initially revealed, people were furious, given that the latter has had an unappreciative history with the masses. Many ARMYs were disappointed with Jungkook's actions and went to the extreme of sending him hate.

Since the reactions aren't balanced to that of BTS' j-hope's news, fans are angered by the biased stance and are trending ARMY APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK on Twitter.

With much controversy surrounding the news of these two BTS members hanging out with Jay Park, fans are concerned and unafraid to hold them accountable. Since both BTS' j-hope and Jungkook are grown men aware of Jay Park's offensive actions, fans are upset about where this might lead.

