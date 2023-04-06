Watch: BT21 finally treats fans to Mang’s face reveal after five and a half years leading to an emotional celebration

BT21, BTS’ collaboration with LINE Friends, ended years of long wait by giving fans Mang’s face reveal on April 5, 2023.

For years, ARMYs had wondered and speculated about the real face of Mang, making up iterations of its face on their own. On February 24, the BT21 official Instagram account posted a teaser for a new series titled INSIDE MANG with the caption, ‘WAR. IS. OVER’ signaling at Mang’s face reveal.

On April 5, the company revealed Mang’s face without its mask, in all its glory. Millions of ARMYs were pleasantly surprised by the face reveal, which also moved them emotionally.

The seven BT21 characters, Koya , RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata and Cooky were introduced in September 2017. Each character was created by a BTS member. Among them all, Mang, created by j-hope, was the only cartoon that wore a mask to hide its identity.

“I didn’t expect it to rip my heart out”: Fans get emotional at Mang’s face reveal as Jin’s RJ shows up in the scene

batty⁷ 🦇🃏🌈 @jhopesnails i was expecting the mang face reveal to be emotional but i didn't expect it to rip my heart out i was expecting the mang face reveal to be emotional but i didn't expect it to rip my heart out https://t.co/gCZfYx2mNu

After five and a half years of waiting, anticipation reigned high as ARMYs waited for BT21 to post Mang’s face reveal video. They knew that the result would take the internet by storm, but they weren’t ready for the emotional connection that the creators included in it.

BTS’ eldest member, Jin, was the first to enlist in the military in December last year. In late February, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that j-hope would be the next member to enlist. It seems that the BT21 producers gave a nod to this relationship in Mang’s face reveal video by having Jin’s character, RJ, greet Mang in the morning.

The INSIDE MANG Episode 6 served as the ultimate video where Mang, with newfound confidence, finally takes off its mask after going through a journey of self-discovery. Mang does so at sunrise on a terrace.

After his adorable face is revealed for the world to see, he is then joined by RJ, who comes in with a beverage and wishes Mang a good morning.

Mang and RJ then sit together looking at the sunset. ARMYs believe that this is related to the fact that j-hope will be joining his Jin hyung in the military. As several of BT21 characters’ features are directly based off BTS (since they created them), fans’ guess holds considerable weight.

Fans also trended ‘2seok’ by posting fan edits of Jin (Kim Seok-jin) and j-hope (Jung Ho-seok) with references to RJ and Mang.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the adorable face reveal of Mang and the 2seok trend:

𓃬 @BARBIEHlYYlH MANG FACE REVEAL AND MANG LOOK SO ADORABLE MANG FACE REVEAL AND MANG LOOK SO ADORABLE 😍 https://t.co/FWkU1lFI4P

jeha☽ D-Day @rockstarstae 🥺. j-hope thank you



before after omg mang face reveal, so cute🥺. j-hope thank youbefore after omg mang face reveal, so cute😭🥺. j-hope thank you💜before after https://t.co/8IlQUSsphT

Yet To Come ℗ ⁷ on D-Day🪞ㅣBTS Paved the Way @im_yet_to_come 🤌 no you don’t understand the emotional impact of it being rj being with mang after his face reveal. it’s literally hobi and jin’s baby’s comforting each other and us while jin and hobi aren’t here no you don’t understand the emotional impact of it being rj being with mang after his face reveal. it’s literally hobi and jin’s baby’s comforting each other and us while jin and hobi aren’t here 😭💜🤌 https://t.co/4OOeRqPUXL

kia♡ @trilogytae the fact that rj was there with mang and hobi and jin are- the fact that rj was there with mang and hobi and jin are- https://t.co/IxI99YRubf

hani⁷ ♡ @itsbtszone RJ was there when mang took off his mask.. just like how jin will be there for hobi in the military... im devastated. RJ was there when mang took off his mask.. just like how jin will be there for hobi in the military... im devastated. https://t.co/VMeTDFduar

vmin ✰ @dailyjmthv they did not just have rj and mang together like this. LIKE Y'ALL GOTTA REMIND ME HOBI AND JIN WILL BE TOGETHER SOON



they did not just have rj and mang together like this. LIKE Y'ALL GOTTA REMIND ME HOBI AND JIN WILL BE TOGETHER SOONhttps://t.co/rgIYgAGSqE

Israa⁷ 🌙 إسراء @Isxaaa The fact that Mang’s face reveal was with RJ who’s Jin’s character they did that on purpose to make me cry The fact that Mang’s face reveal was with RJ who’s Jin’s character they did that on purpose to make me cry https://t.co/HErK2sNObJ

🪞 Saяah⁷ ⟭⟬ 아포방포 ⟬⟭ @__Samira7__ crying because Mang went from 🦄 to 🐿, same as Hobi's emojis. And also the fact that it's RJ the one joining Mang, when Hobi is joining Jin as the 2nd member to enlist Noooooocrying because Mang went from 🦄 to 🐿, same as Hobi's emojis. And also the fact that it's RJ the one joining Mang, when Hobi is joining Jin as the 2nd member to enlist Noooooo 😭😭😭😭 crying because Mang went from 🦄 to 🐿, same as Hobi's emojis. And also the fact that it's RJ the one joining Mang, when Hobi is joining Jin as the 2nd member to enlist 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/KqP3kYLt9m

Mary @army7xbts



Jin, who is in the military, welcomes Hobi who will be enlisting RJ was there when Mang took off his maskJin, who is in the military, welcomes Hobi who will be enlisting RJ was there when Mang took off his mask Jin, who is in the military, welcomes Hobi who will be enlisting 😭💜 https://t.co/9f2v6vjHMq

Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC has not revealed j-hope’s enlistment date yet.

On April 1, they released a statement informing fans that he will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier. They also requested fans not to attend his entrance ceremony, as it is not a public event but a ceremony for people to send off their loved ones to the military.

