BTS’ RM reveals he initially planned on enlisting in the military with J-hope

On April 1, BTS’ RM hosted a live broadcast on Weverse to update fans about his current activities and made some exciting revelations. He mentioned that he has been working tirelessly, making music in his studio five days a week. He conducted the live broadcast from his studio itself.

Reacting to BTS’ J-hope’s military enlistment notice, BTS’ RM revealed that he initially planned to enlist with the fellow rapper. However, his impending work delayed his plans. Additionally, BTS’ RM also shared that once he completes his current project, he will enlist in the military. He also shared that the current project might be released post his military enlistment.

when will (the music) come out? maybe next year or when i'm gone?

i don't think it'll come out this year

originally I planned to go around the same time as hobi but the current project came up, i pushed it further so i'll go as soon as this current project/music is done

When BTS’ RM was explaining to fans about his current projects, a fan chipped in requesting, “Don’t work too hard.” The Indigo singer paused to read out the comment on the live broadcast. BTS’ RM explained that he has no choice but to work hard and tirelessly as he will probably be next in line to enlist in the military after J-hope and he needs to complete all his pending work before that.

BTS’ RM confessed that he doesn’t have too much time left and has to complete pending work before enlistment.

"don't work too hard"

don't work too hard?? don't work too hard???? i don't a lot of time!

i don't have a lot of time before i have to go yk?

RM also revealed that his new songs won’t be released this year and fans will have to wait to listen to them post his military enlistment. Additionally, BTS’ leader also confessed that he wishes to perform a concert before leaving and would like to sing tracks from his unnamed project.

However, this might not materialize because of the sheer volume of projects he is working on at the moment.

ARMYs were shocked by the revelation and expressed their sadness at the prospect of watching another BTS member enlist in the military after Jin and J-hope’s impending military enlistment. However, BTS members’ much-awaited reunion in 2025, according to BIG HIT MUSIC’s initial statement is keeping fans hopeful.

On April 1, BIG HIT MUSIC released an official statement confirming that BTS’ J-hope is the next member of the group to enlist in the military as an active-duty soldier. They confirmed that there will be no official event on the day of his entry.

Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC requested fans not to turn up at the location and overcrowd the area, which may lead to accidents and casualties. Instead, fans are requested to pray for J-hope’s successful stint in the military and bid him farewell virtually.

Furthermore, BIG HIT MUSIC requested ARMYs to not fall for fake agents selling tour packages and illegal merchandise in BTS’ name and report if they find any suspicious activity going on. Finally, they assured fans that they would provide J-hope with all the help and support until he completed his military service and returned.

What are BTS members up to?

Ever since BTS members announced that they would be taking a break from group activities, the members have been busy with their solo projects and other endeavors including album releases, magazine covers, brand endorsements, photoshoots, concerts, and variety shows.

BTS’ RM revealed on his recent Weverse live broadcast that he is currently working on some more solo projects which he intends to release either in the second half of this year or next year. He also became the first celebrity ambassador for the upmarket Italian brand Bottega Veneta.

J-hope is also preparing to enlist and even though BIG HIT MUSIC has not shared a date, he may enlist as an active soldier anytime soon.

SUGA will be releasing his first solo album, D-DAY, on April 21. This marks the final album in the AGUST D trilogy (his alternate stage name). He will also embark on his first-ever solo world tour, starting with Belmont Park, New York, on April 26.

Jimin is in the final leg of his debut solo album FACE’s promotions. V is busy as the brand ambassador of the French luxury brand CELINE and his variety show Jinny's Kitchen.

Jungkook too is busy with promotions for Calvin Klein, the trendy and bold American denim and underwear brand. Finally, the group’s oldest member Jin is currently serving in the military and was recently on a four-day break from active duty.

