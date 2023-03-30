“First and Only”: BTS’ RM becomes the first-ever celebrity ambassador for fashion brand Bottega Veneta

On Thursday, March 30, BTS’ RM became the first and only celebrity brand ambassador for the fashion brand Bottega Veneta. The brand's Creative Director Matthieu Blazy welcomed him as the face of their brand by saying:

“Andiamo! Welcome to the family RM."

Shortly after, BTS’ RM took to his personal Instagram account to share a picture of him wearing a sapphire blue plaid shirt, a jacket paired with a simple sky blue tee, and a pair of denim, holding a luxe black leather bag. He put up a blue heart with the Instagram story and captioned it:

“So happy to be a part of the Bottega family!”

Naturally, ARMYs took to social media to congratulate the Closer singer. One Twitter user, @MelisonJj, wrote: “First and Only,” implying that not only is he the first celebrity ambassador of the Italian fashion brand, but the only one so far.

BTS’ RM believes Bottega Veneta is “beyond fads” in Spanish interview

In a recent interview with El Pais, a Spanish-language daily newspaper, BTS’ RM confessed that he had lost interest in brands and trends, but Bottega Veneta still had his respect as they are “beyond fads.”

“Although I lost interest in brands, fashion weeks, and that constant change of Pantone…Bottega is different, they don’t use logos, they have a history with fabrics and leather, they don’t even have Instagram. They are beyond fads.”

BTS’ RM’s fans took to social media to share their happy and heartwarming reactions and congratulated him on his first luxury brand in the portfolio.

On February 25, 2023, RM attended Bottega Veneta’s show at the Milan Fashion Week, where he wore a stylish black blazer and trousers paired with wine-colored boots styled by the brand itself.

This marked his first-ever official appearance at a fashion show in Milan, where he was greeted by several ARMYs who were excited to welcome the Indigo singer to their city. According to the media portal Fashionista, BTS’ RM was gifted an Andiamo bag from Bottega Veneta just days before the Milan show.

At the time, rumors were rife in the fashion world that the Indigo singer would officially be inducted into the upmarket Italian brand, which specializes in ready-to-wear fashion and leather bags for men and women.

Additionally, Matthieu Blazy, the creative director, and Dario Gargiulo, the chief marketing and digital business officer of Bottega Veneta, started following BTS’ RM on his personal Instagram. This cemented the rumors that he would be fronting the Italian luxe brand.

Interestingly, Bottega Veneta has been styling BTS’ RM for a while now for his public appearances and collaborations. The Italian luxury brand dressed him in a stylish beige-colored outfit for the Rolling Stone magazine cover he shared with American rapper Pharrell Williams in a special interview dedicated to fans.

💨 Kim Namjoon Source @KNJsSource Vogue HK Instagram



"RM fronts Bottega Veneta's latest campaign! The BTS megastar poses in the brand's leather flannel-print shirt and jeans carrying the Andiamo handbag. Looks like Bottega Veneta is welcoming a new member into the family!"



ENGAGE POST

instagram.com/p/CqZPAMoS9ec/… Vogue HK Instagram"RM fronts Bottega Veneta's latest campaign! The BTS megastar poses in the brand's leather flannel-print shirt and jeans carrying the Andiamo handbag. Looks like Bottega Veneta is welcoming a new member into the family!"ENGAGE POST 📍Vogue HK Instagram "RM fronts Bottega Veneta's latest campaign! The BTS megastar poses in the brand's leather flannel-print shirt and jeans carrying the Andiamo handbag. Looks like Bottega Veneta is welcoming a new member into the family!"ENGAGE POSTinstagram.com/p/CqZPAMoS9ec/… https://t.co/PnzUkZNQrc

Bottega Veneta also styled him for his mini-concert at the contemporary art installation space Dia Beacon in New York, where he performed some of the chartbuster songs from his debut solo album Indigo.

Co-incidentally, he shared a clip of the mini-concert on March 30, 2023, with a simple caption, “Everything with Bottega Veneta,” with a blue heart.

With this move, Bottega Veneta is also trying to leave a strong fashion footprint in the Korean market after previously collaborating with stalwarts like Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek. ARMYs are hoping to see more promotional material featuring the Intro: Persona singer in collaboration with Bottega Veneta in the future.

What luxury brands are BTS members endorsing

Six of the seven BTS members have signed on solo luxury fashion brand deals as part of their individual promotions.

BTS’ RM is fronting the media-shy Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta. The group’s youngest member Jungkook was recently signed on for the American denim and underwear special brand Calvin Klein.

J-hope signed on with the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton which BTS endorsed as a group previously, and SUGA was signed on to be the face of Valentino.

V has signed with French upmarket brands CELINE and Cartier, and Jimin has signed a double-luxury brand deal with Dior and Tiffanys & Co. Meanwhile, Jin endorsed Ottogi‘s Jin Ramen as part of his solo promotions before enlisting in the Korean military.

