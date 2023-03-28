BTS' Jungkook joins Calvin Klein as their new global ambassador

BTS' Jungkook has finally been announced as the global ambassador for the American fashion house, Calvin Klein (CK). BTS members are currently on a roll, leading the fashion industry with their partnerships with leading fashion houses.

After Jimin, Suga, and j-hope, Jungkook has joined the bandwagon with his sultry photoshoots for Calvin Klein.

On March 27, CK posted a short video introducing the new face for their iconic denims. A day later, on March 28, a pictorial featuring BTS' Jungkook for was revealed on the brand's social media account.

calvinklein @CalvinKlein introducing Jung Kook. the global icon in iconic denim.



by Park Jong Ha. introducing Jung Kook. the global icon in iconic denim.by Park Jong Ha. https://t.co/fLHlS1UKdi

Like the fans, Jungkook is also excited about his new adventure with the brand. The singer said that he is a fan of the brand and is thrilled to be its new global representative.

Calvin Klein taps BTS' Jungkook as their latest global ambassador

calvinklein @CalvinKlein for some, iconic comes easy. introducing Jung Kook in Calvin Klein denim. want to see more of this look?



by Park Jong Ha. for some, iconic comes easy. introducing Jung Kook in Calvin Klein denim. want to see more of this look?by Park Jong Ha. https://t.co/4hKSC9hNhR

It has finally happened. BTS' Jungkook is officially the latest global ambassador for Calvin Klein. Though fans love the partnership for various other reasons, the Still With You singer feels a deeper connection behind the deal.

Moreover, he wants to showcase a new side of himself through CK's future campaigns. Speaking about his new role, the vocalist said:

"This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein's heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I'm incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Jonathan Bottomley, Calvin Klein's global CMO, also shared why bringing BTS' Jungkook into the CK family made sense. Bottomley called the 25-year-old member one of the most popular artists in the world, which he undoubtedly is, and praised him for having a rare quality to connect with international audiences through music and lifestyle.

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… OH MY GOD!! CALVIN KLEIN JUNGKOOK BILLBOARD ADJUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN OH MY GOD!! CALVIN KLEIN JUNGKOOK BILLBOARD AD 😭JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oGANM4Zlde

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons changing their header to jungkook only on youtube and twitter changing their header to jungkook only on youtube and twitter https://t.co/MgOaDCPqNt

muskan ★ @jeonslovemaze calvin klein dedicating a whole highlight to jungkook and changing its header to only his pics oh god calvin klein dedicating a whole highlight to jungkook and changing its header to only his pics oh god https://t.co/kR8tGf1Ngk

“We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jungkook is one of the world's most popular artists. We're fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”

Shot by Park Jong-ha, the latest campaign featuring Jungkook comes with different shots masterfully advertising the Calvin Klein Spring 2023 collection, with Jungkook sporting the the '90s Straight Jeans, Relaxed Fit Denim Shirt, Oversized Denim Jacket, and Relaxed Fit Standard Logo Crewneck Tee.

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



“I can feel the weight ”

“Yeah, I can feel the weight of the world ”

“But I will not run when destiny comes”

“I'm dippin' my hand in gold ”

“It's good to be https://t.co/kqPzWDiW8W… The background music ‘King’ by Zayde Wolf’ chose by @CalvinKlein for JUNGKOOK suits him well.“I can feel the weight“Yeah, I can feel the weight of the world“But I will not run when destiny comes”“I'm dippin' my hand in gold“It's good to be https://t.co/kqPzWDiW8W… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The background music ‘King’ by Zayde Wolf’ chose by @CalvinKlein for JUNGKOOK suits him well. “I can feel the weight🎶”“Yeah, I can feel the weight of the world🎶”“But I will not run when destiny comes”“I'm dippin' my hand in gold🎶”“It's good to be https://t.co/kqPzWDiW8W… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The clip posted by the brand introduces BTS' Jungkook in a black and white film with the K-pop idol spreading his charisma, sending the viewers into meltdown. Undoubtedly, the news has sent fans into a frenzy as their fan edits can finally turn into reality.

Poll : 0 votes