"I'm not gonna survive": Speculations of BTS Jungkook and Calvin Klein collaboration make fans go crazy

On January 30, 2023, the Calvin Klein's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Creative, Cedric Murac, started following BTS Jungkook on Instagram, naturally sparking speculation of a possible collaboration between Calvin Klein and Jungkook. While the exact details of what the collaboration between the two is about haven't been revealed yet, fans anticipate Jungkook's title as a brand ambassador among other theories.

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @btschartsdailys Cedric Murac, Global Head of Creative Calvin Klein has started following Jungkook on Instagram! Cedric Murac, Global Head of Creative Calvin Klein has started following Jungkook on Instagram! 👀 https://t.co/DVSWyeZrV5

Given that BTS Jungkook has been really inactive since December, when they last saw him send off BTS Jin for his mandatory military service, the sudden crash of the news has stunned many ARMYs. Inevitably, within hours of fans noticing Cedric Murac's following, the news went viral with the combined keywords of Jungkook and Calvin Klein trending on Twitter.

hel⁷ ❥ VIBE ❤️‍🔥 @borakosmos this fkn had me crawling walls oh god i’m not gonna survive if jungkook x calvin klein is real this fkn had me crawling walls oh god i’m not gonna survive if jungkook x calvin klein is real https://t.co/KtiLw46vZx

Fans go feral over a possible collaboration between BTS Jungkook and Calvin Klein

Upon hearing the news, ARMYs went down a spiral of emotions, anticipating the possible things that would result from this collab. From brand campaigns to photoshoots, fans are really excited to see what BTS Jungkook has in store for them with his new embarkation.

PJM1/Missing JK @ThePopBase If Jungkook x Calvin Klein ends up being real I’ll become a diff person. Like things will change inside of me & no one will be able to understand it. It will be me before vs me after that collab. If Jungkook x Calvin Klein ends up being real I’ll become a diff person. Like things will change inside of me & no one will be able to understand it. It will be me before vs me after that collab.

ꕤ @jeoncejoon if jungkook really becomes global ambassador of calvin klein then i’m buying calvin next day after announcement,,, i don’t have money so i’ll ask my besties encetee to pretend as if they’re BTS and to get me some underwears for free if jungkook really becomes global ambassador of calvin klein then i’m buying calvin next day after announcement,,, i don’t have money so i’ll ask my besties encetee to pretend as if they’re BTS and to get me some underwears for free

Mari⁷ is waiting for 2025 @namjooniebby_ What Army's are expecting of Jungkook x Calvin klein vs What we will get What Army's are expecting of Jungkook x Calvin klein vs What we will get https://t.co/KmuTQIAphd

In light of the news, fans didn't miss out on the chance to revive an iconic moment that also related Jungkook to Calvin Klein. During the Yet To Come Busan Concert that BTS held back in October 2022, a particular point when Jungkook flashed his chiseled abs to the crowd was one of the many iconic moments that budded out of the concert. As he flashed his abs, a hint of Calvin Klein underwear was also revealed and this was something that the idol went viral for too, back then.

viola @gcf0fvante Since we all collectively talking about Jungkook X Calvin Klein



Remembered when he lifted his shirt to show his abs & Taehyung was throwing looks very seriously ah -

Since we all collectively talking about Jungkook X Calvin KleinRemembered when he lifted his shirt to show his abs & Taehyung was throwing looks very seriously ah - https://t.co/SdFixwxZ9b

sen⁷ @sugatradamus calvin klein saw this and made sure that their team gets jungkook calvin klein saw this and made sure that their team gets jungkook https://t.co/3JjDEO3qVG

JUNGKOOK VOTING TEAM @JJK_VotingTeam Jungkook for Calvin Klein will be the hottest endorsement we have ever seen



Jungkook for Calvin Klein will be the hottest endorsement we have ever seen https://t.co/ZVPMGD3xIb

Moreover, fans have been anticipating this collab for years now as BTS Jungkook has been an avid fan and a persistent customer of Calvin Klein, unconsciously promoting the brand several times. Naturally, fans looked back to the several times that Jungkook made ARMYs go crazy with his Calvin Klein looks.

However, fans also took their time to appreciate and praise the idol for possibly bagging a legendary collaboration. Given the idol's already worldwide popularity, fans are definite that it will only multiply after the collab, rightfully increasing the exposure of Jungkook overseas.

☻ @TIGERBUNNlES imagine after not seeing jungkook in ages, pics of him modelling calvin klein suddenly drops like wow id die honestly ID DIE imagine after not seeing jungkook in ages, pics of him modelling calvin klein suddenly drops like wow id die honestly ID DIE

kirby⁷ @thvfeetpics i’m apologizing now for the person i will become if jungkook x calvin klein happens i’m apologizing now for the person i will become if jungkook x calvin klein happens https://t.co/rQYaqZPcT2

am @blncgjk the amount of people that would come in if jungkook for calvin klein like i’m fighting it out here already the amount of people that would come in if jungkook for calvin klein like i’m fighting it out here already

Fans also noted that Calvin Klein is the ideal brand for the idol to campaign for if BTS Jungkook becomes their brand ambassador, since it sits well with his aesthetic. However, since there has been no announcement from Jungkook or the brand confirming or denying the ongoing rumors, fans also fear it will all boil down to nothing.

vale @jeonshrs a new level of unhinged from all of us if we get jungkook x calvin klein a new level of unhinged from all of us if we get jungkook x calvin klein https://t.co/Oh5845fKyw

🐟⁷ @syubtraction we have not seen jungkook in Months, multiple moons have passed, we're in a different season since we last saw him and if the first time we see him is as a calvin klein photoshoot or whatever - i think i might not make it. we have not seen jungkook in Months, multiple moons have passed, we're in a different season since we last saw him and if the first time we see him is as a calvin klein photoshoot or whatever - i think i might not make it.

Regardless, what ARMYs are most concerned about is the inactivity of Jungkook. Given that it has been several weeks since the idol has popped up anywhere, fans are concerned about the whereabouts of Jungkook. Though it was announced that BTS members will be concentrating on their solo projects for the timing, since Jungkook has been the only member they haven't seen recently, it has become a topic of concern.

ARMYs really hope that BTS Jungkook's collaboration is true and rolls about soon as they can't wait to see their idol active again.

Poll : 0 votes