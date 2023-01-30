"I'm not gonna survive": Speculations of BTS Jungkook and Calvin Klein collaboration make fans go crazy

On January 30, 2023, the Calvin Klein's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Creative, Cedric Murac, started following BTS Jungkook on Instagram, naturally sparking speculation of a possible collaboration between Calvin Klein and Jungkook. While the exact details of what the collaboration between the two is about haven't been revealed yet, fans anticipate Jungkook's title as a brand ambassador among other theories.
Given that BTS Jungkook has been really inactive since December, when they last saw him send off BTS Jin for his mandatory military service, the sudden crash of the news has stunned many ARMYs. Inevitably, within hours of fans noticing Cedric Murac's following, the news went viral with the combined keywords of Jungkook and Calvin Klein trending on Twitter.
Fans go feral over a possible collaboration between BTS Jungkook and Calvin Klein
Upon hearing the news, ARMYs went down a spiral of emotions, anticipating the possible things that would result from this collab. From brand campaigns to photoshoots, fans are really excited to see what BTS Jungkook has in store for them with his new embarkation.
In light of the news, fans didn't miss out on the chance to revive an iconic moment that also related Jungkook to Calvin Klein. During the Yet To Come Busan Concert that BTS held back in October 2022, a particular point when Jungkook flashed his chiseled abs to the crowd was one of the many iconic moments that budded out of the concert. As he flashed his abs, a hint of Calvin Klein underwear was also revealed and this was something that the idol went viral for too, back then.
Moreover, fans have been anticipating this collab for years now as BTS Jungkook has been an avid fan and a persistent customer of Calvin Klein, unconsciously promoting the brand several times. Naturally, fans looked back to the several times that Jungkook made ARMYs go crazy with his Calvin Klein looks.
However, fans also took their time to appreciate and praise the idol for possibly bagging a legendary collaboration. Given the idol's already worldwide popularity, fans are definite that it will only multiply after the collab, rightfully increasing the exposure of Jungkook overseas.
Fans also noted that Calvin Klein is the ideal brand for the idol to campaign for if BTS Jungkook becomes their brand ambassador, since it sits well with his aesthetic. However, since there has been no announcement from Jungkook or the brand confirming or denying the ongoing rumors, fans also fear it will all boil down to nothing.
Regardless, what ARMYs are most concerned about is the inactivity of Jungkook. Given that it has been several weeks since the idol has popped up anywhere, fans are concerned about the whereabouts of Jungkook. Though it was announced that BTS members will be concentrating on their solo projects for the timing, since Jungkook has been the only member they haven't seen recently, it has become a topic of concern.
ARMYs really hope that BTS Jungkook's collaboration is true and rolls about soon as they can't wait to see their idol active again.