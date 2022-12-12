As BTS star Jin's shaved head look for the military has gone viral, let's take a look at similar images posted by other K-pop idols before their enlistment that left fans speechless.
For the unversed, all able-bodied Korean men between the ages of 18 and 30, including celebrities and K-pop stars, are required by law to serve in the military for 18-21 months, before which they have to have their hair buzzed.
It is a big deal for a K-pop idol to shave their hair as it is an important part of their visuals. Male idols are known to experiment with different hairstyles from colored bangs to undercuts for every comeback. Buzz cuts are rare and reserved for special occasions in their lives such as military enlistment.
Though the simple hairstyle is meant to strip away the glamor, there’s no doubt that the stars still manage to look just as handsome, if not more, with the cut. This is an unranked list of some of the idols who have successfully pulled off the buzz cut.
From BTS' Jin to EXO's Suho here are 10+ K-pop idols who look incredible in the military buzz cut
1) BTS' Jin
2) SHINee's Taemin
3) SHINee's Key
4) EXO's Baekhyun
5) EXO's Suho
6) EXO's Xiumin
7) ASTRO'S MJ
8) MONSTA X’s Shownu
9) PENTAGON's Hui
10) Super Junior"s Eunhyuk
11)CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa
12) Rain
13) KARD's J.Seph
14) BIGBANG's Taeyang
15) VIXX's N
A military-style buzz cut may not be easiest of hairstyles to pull off, but K-pop idols make it seem like it is part of their new concept. Fans often react emotionally to these images, pouring out their hearts and sending encouragement to the idols for their daunting journey ahead.