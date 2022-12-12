As BTS star Jin's shaved head look for the military has gone viral, let's take a look at similar images posted by other K-pop idols before their enlistment that left fans speechless.

For the unversed, all able-bodied Korean men between the ages of 18 and 30, including celebrities and K-pop stars, are required by law to serve in the military for 18-21 months, before which they have to have their hair buzzed.

It is a big deal for a K-pop idol to shave their hair as it is an important part of their visuals. Male idols are known to experiment with different hairstyles from colored bangs to undercuts for every comeback. Buzz cuts are rare and reserved for special occasions in their lives such as military enlistment.

Though the simple hairstyle is meant to strip away the glamor, there’s no doubt that the stars still manage to look just as handsome, if not more, with the cut. This is an unranked list of some of the idols who have successfully pulled off the buzz cut.

From BTS' Jin to EXO's Suho here are 10+ K-pop idols who look incredible in the military buzz cut

1) BTS' Jin

Kim Seok-jin a.k.a Jin enlisted on December 12, 2022 and is expected to be back by June 12, 2024. (Image via Twitter/ @setiogi)

2) SHINee's Taemin

Taemin registered for active duty in May 31, 2021 but shifted to public service in 2022 and is expected to be discharged next year. (Image via Twitter/@SHINee)

3) SHINee's Key

Kim Ki-bum a.k.a Key shared his buzzcut image ahead of his enlistment on 4 March, 2019 and was released during COVID at October 7, 2020. (Image via Instagram/@bumkeyk)

4) EXO's Baekhyun

Baekhyun joined as a public service worker on May 6, 2021 and is expected to complete his service by February 2023. (Image via Twitter/@baektenarchive)

5) EXO's Suho

EXO members sent off their leader Suho (center in black) to the military on May 14, 2020. He returned in February, 2022. (Image via twitter/@kyungsoouldier)

6) EXO's Xiumin

Xiumin was the first member from Exo to start his service in May 2019. He was discharged from Home during COVID in 2020. (Image Via Twitter/@kpopfan_121)

7) ASTRO'S MJ

Myungjoon (MJ’s real name) enlisted as a part of the military band on May 9, 2022. He will be back by the second half of 2023. (Image via Twitter/@offclASTRO)

8) MONSTA X’s Shownu

Shownu began his service as public service worker due to his pre-existing medical conditions in July 2022. He will complete his duty by April of next year. (Image via Twitter/@shownushi)

9) PENTAGON's Hui

Pentagon's leader Hui enlisted as a social worker in Februrary 18, 2021 and finished a year and nine months later. (Image via Twitter/@CUBE_PTG)

10) Super Junior"s Eunhyuk

Eunhyuk served as a member of the Military Band and donated money to a fund that supports band veterans. He was discharged on July 12, 2017. (Image via Twitter/@Leenda0724) Image via Twitter/@JYHeffect)

11)CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa

Jung Yong-hwa returned on November 3, 2019 after serving in the special forces during his military service. He said the experience cured his insomnia. ( Image via Twitter/@JYHeffect)

12) Rain

Superstar Rain a.k.a JungJi-hoon was discharged after 21 months of service in July 2013. he was faced with a penalty for breaking some rules during his duty. (Image via npr.org)

13) KARD's J.Seph

J.seph (second from left) left for his service as aan active duty soldier on October 5, 2020 and was released on April 4, 2022. (Image via Twitter/@KARD_Official)

14) BIGBANG's Taeyang

Taeyang joined the miliatry as an army soldier on March 12, 2018 and served in Gangwon Province. During his time, he performed at the Infantry Division Anniversary festival. (Image via Twitter/@WORLDMUSICAWARD)

15) VIXX's N

Cha Hak-yeon a.k.a N started his service on March 4, 2019 but was let go early by August 27, 2020 due to the Pandemic.(Image via Twitter/@balloon_wanted)

A military-style buzz cut may not be easiest of hairstyles to pull off, but K-pop idols make it seem like it is part of their new concept. Fans often react emotionally to these images, pouring out their hearts and sending encouragement to the idols for their daunting journey ahead.

