“Remember ARMYs will stay”: Fans react to BTS’ enlistment news by showing their unwavering support

Slowly rising on the Twitter worldwide trends chart are phrases such as ‘We will wait for you,’ ‘ARMY forever BTS forever’ on October 17, 2022.

On the same day a few hours ago, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed BTS’ plans for mandatory military service. The iconic pop septet put the years-long debate and rumors to rest by announcing their stance on serving their home country.

anne⁷ @97ftjoon



It’s a bitter sweet announcement. remember ARMYs will stay bighit notice: bts will serve at the military and Jin as the first member to enlist after his single release this october. bts activities as a group will continue around 2025 after their service in the military.It’s a bitter sweet announcement.remember ARMYs will stay bighit notice: bts will serve at the military and Jin as the first member to enlist after his single release this october. bts activities as a group will continue around 2025 after their service in the military. It’s a bitter sweet announcement. 😭 remember ARMYs will stay 💜 https://t.co/XxxeinJKJV

The enlistment process will start next month with the group’s oldest member, Jin, and continue until 2025. Despite the news of the three-year gap, which will presumably consist of extremely rare OT7 activities, ARMYs, though heartbroken and proud, bombarded the micro-blogging site with faithful messages and promises of waiting patiently for the members’ return.

BTS’ enlistment news takes over Twitter as fans pour in heartfelt messages

Bianca⁷💜 @Bianca81162299 #ForeverWithBts twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The reason I cried when this moment happened was I thought this wouldn’t happen again for awhile, and I was right. But we’ll have more of these moments in the future and make new memories together, forever The reason I cried when this moment happened was I thought this wouldn’t happen again for awhile, and I was right. But we’ll have more of these moments in the future and make new memories together, forever💜💖 #ForeverWithBts twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v3KJRg7j27

Millions of ARMYs across the world were hit by the BTS’ enlistment news on October 17, 2022. They instantly took over Twitter to send positive messages to the group and reassure them that they will stay and wait for them to return. Reactions are wide, ranging from being proud to being confused and yet setting goals for the future.

As per BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement, the septet will reunite as a group around 2025. Since the average duration for mandatory military service is 1.5 years (or 18 months), the three-year gap suggests that the members will be enlisting in units.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs also set goals for 2025 to meet the new BTS with their new selves.

athea @parkmidas god i need to be rich by 2025 im not settling for non barricade im so serious god i need to be rich by 2025 im not settling for non barricade im so serious

zahra⁷ @breathinforu @parkmidas this just motivated me to work harder so i have a stable income by 2025. we're flying out to concerts and will get from row seats. i am not settling for less. bts jusy gave us time to outshine ourselves and be prepared for the new chapter. @parkmidas this just motivated me to work harder so i have a stable income by 2025. we're flying out to concerts and will get from row seats. i am not settling for less. bts jusy gave us time to outshine ourselves and be prepared for the new chapter.

cess⁷ @cesstwt_ promising @BTS_twt that i’ll be then a lawyer by 2025 🤍 promising @BTS_twt that i’ll be then a lawyer by 2025 🤍

◡̈ • uni @koodakz imagine, most of us are already have a nice job and hopefully successful by 2025 and that’s a lot possibility to see bangtan in barricade imagine, most of us are already have a nice job and hopefully successful by 2025 and that’s a lot possibility to see bangtan in barricade

WorldWideDumbass⁷ 🦔 • Lynn🌸 @LynnLovesHobi twitter.com/VoteWithARMY/s… Vote With ARMY⁷ @VoteWithARMY ARMY, what is one thing you want to accomplish by 2025? Any goals? ARMY, what is one thing you want to accomplish by 2025? Any goals? Get my driving license before namjoon, get back in shape, learn Korean and finally get on meds for all my mental health problems Get my driving license before namjoon, get back in shape, learn Korean and finally get on meds for all my mental health problems 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤 twitter.com/VoteWithARMY/s…

The announcement was also called a "boss move" by many fans, considering it arrived just two days after BTS’ Yet to Come concert in Busan, a free-of-charge concert, which was part of South Korea’s bid to host World Expo 2030. It is reported to have revitalized Busan’s depleting economy.

It was also a testament to the septet’s unparalleled power as the city turned purple in celebration of the concert, right from major tourist sites to police officers’ masks.

⁷ @mygbebe Enlisting for the military service right after they've solidified their status of an indisputable cultural movement and the most successful Korean artist South Korea has ever seen. That's some huge boss move. Enlisting for the military service right after they've solidified their status of an indisputable cultural movement and the most successful Korean artist South Korea has ever seen. That's some huge boss move.

BTSxARMY VOTING TEAM @01Btsxarmy Indeed BTS is BTS! Announcing their military plan of service after pulling 100K live audiences for their 2-hour 'Yet To Come in Busan' 1-day concert, millions & millions of live viewers from different streaming platforms! WHAT A GENIUS MOVE! in BTS we TRUST! Borahae @BTS_twt Indeed BTS is BTS! Announcing their military plan of service after pulling 100K live audiences for their 2-hour 'Yet To Come in Busan' 1-day concert, millions & millions of live viewers from different streaming platforms! WHAT A GENIUS MOVE! in BTS we TRUST! Borahae @BTS_twt

◡̈ @taebokkiii The fact that the gov wanted to see bts impact after the Busan concert and then take a decision but the boys were one step ahead and enlist themselves instead. That's a power move. They're so fcking cool!!! The fact that the gov wanted to see bts impact after the Busan concert and then take a decision but the boys were one step ahead and enlist themselves instead. That's a power move. They're so fcking cool!!!

Additionally, ARMYs talked about being with BTS forever, regardless of the enlistment gap. The K-pop industry is known for constantly churning out music and content. A gap of more than a year can sideline a group’s stand in the industry and negatively impact its success. However, ARMYs are certain that that will not be the case with the Yet to Come singers.

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

ًac ⁷ @vminggukx



#ForeverWithBTS

ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVER

WE LOVE YOU BTS

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU

"THIS IS NOT GONNA BE THE LAST TIME, THIS IS NEVER GONNA BE."ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVERWE LOVE YOU BTSWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU "THIS IS NOT GONNA BE THE LAST TIME, THIS IS NEVER GONNA BE."#ForeverWithBTS ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVER WE LOVE YOU BTS WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU https://t.co/m9DAKzsa1v

thv updates @DailylofV



#ForeverWithBTS

ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVER I love you my forever 7 I’ll always be here, I’m so proud of yall ♡ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVER I love you my forever 7 I’ll always be here, I’m so proud of yall ♡ #ForeverWithBTS ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVER https://t.co/q1Esnmuiqq

Mu⁷ @130613fate No matter what, no matter how long. Every step of the way, ARMY will be here for BTS. #ForeverWithBTS No matter what, no matter how long. Every step of the way, ARMY will be here for BTS. #ForeverWithBTS https://t.co/NiZ9FT4psg

v3 🐳 || Min Yoongi for better life! @vtreelogy

I'm glad that you came into my life. You might not be aware of my existence but you never fail to put a smile on my face.



WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU

#foreverwithBTS

#apobangpo

Dear Bangtan,I'm glad that you came into my life. You might not be aware of my existence but you never fail to put a smile on my face.WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU Dear Bangtan,I'm glad that you came into my life. You might not be aware of my existence but you never fail to put a smile on my face.WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU#foreverwithBTS#apobangpo https://t.co/yCiirj65Yi

Min Sakina⁷ @Sakina801 : believe in us and trust us

: let’s get old together

🐿️: please believe in us

: we should keep going 30, 40, 70 years!



ARMY FOREVER, BTS FOREVER

#ForeverWithBTS

: believe in us and trust us: let’s get old together🐿️: please believe in us: we should keep going 30, 40, 70 years!ARMY FOREVER, BTS FOREVER 🐨: believe in us and trust us🐱: let’s get old together🐿️: please believe in us🐥: we should keep going 30, 40, 70 years!ARMY FOREVER, BTS FOREVER#ForeverWithBTShttps://t.co/1GDXMSAQ7H

Jin to treat fans to a solo single album before enlisting

All for Jin | Single album 🔜 @jinnieslamp



“I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.” @BTS_twt Jin has announced that he will be releasing a single album!“I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.” .@BTS_twt Jin has announced that he will be releasing a single album!“I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.” https://t.co/dx18gxCqM1

Jin, 30, will be the first member of the septet to enlist in the military. The Epiphany singer will make his debut and conclude promotional activities this month itself. As per the agency’s statement, the singer “will initiate the process” after his solo schedule ends in October, which implies that he will enlist sometime in November or December.

Before going on to serve the country, Jin will give fans a present in the form of a single album release. He announced the news of the solo debut at the Yet to Come in Busan concert on October 15. Details for the single album will be revealed soon.

