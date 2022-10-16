BTS claps back at the media for spreading misinformation regarding their 2022 Festa Dinner video

BTS clapped back at the media for spreading misinformation regarding them taking a break during the 2022 Festa dinner video. This incident happened when the septet were giving their final speeches during the Yet to Come Busan concert.

V revealed that the members cried during the 2022 Festa dinner video when they announced they would temporarily halt group activities to focus on their solo ventures. However, four months later, the group reunited for a concert, to which members Jin and SUGA responded by saying that they never mentioned they will be going on a hiatus, but the media misinterpreted their words back then:

“We didn’t say we would ‘stop’; people writing stuff said that,”

To this, V responded by saying that the media had spread misinformation at the time.

BTS say “that wasn’t our mistake” on the misinformation being spread in the media

Shortly after V continued with his speech, Jung Kook tried apologizing to fans again for the misinterpretation of what happened during this year's Festa Dinner.

However, he was cut short by SUGA, who reiterated “that wasn’t our mistake,” once again emphasizing the fact that the media misinterpreted their words and spread misinformation about their intentions to take a break. They assured fans that they have no plans to stop working as a group and will perform for their fans even after twenty years.

For those unversed, BTS organizes a Festa dinner each year to celebrate their debut anniversary. Seven members of the group get together over a meal, share their thoughts, crack a few jokes, and give some important updates to ARMYs.

This year, BTS celebrated their ninth-debut anniversary and made an important announcement at the Festa Dinner.

At one point, the members got emotional and revealed that they have been struggling emotionally. They further announced that they will be pausing group activities for the time being and instead focus on their solo activities.

The septet also revealed that they will not be releasing a group album anytime soon. However, the members shared that fans will witness members’ solo projects and albums in the meantime. Soon after this, media outlets started publishing reports that BTS was going on a hiatus. Some even went to the extent of stating that the group is disbanding.

BTS members and their label BIG HIT MUSIC had to make repeated clarifications regarding their intentions of only taking a brief break from group activities. Moreover, they also revealed that they had no plans of going on a hiatus or disbanding.

Following this, ARMYs reacted to BTS members’ dig at the media reports.

In their ending ments, Bangtan members shared their parting thoughts with fans at the Busan concert. Leader RM requested fans to continue believing in them, as they will continue to share their music with the world.

SUGA and j-hope reiterated that they missed performing with their fellow members in group concerts. Jung Kook also mirrored their thoughts and revealed that there were times he wanted to quit because it was hard, but his members kept him going.

Jimin had a more optimistic take, revealing that what they have shown so far was just a glimpse, and they have much more to give their fans. Lastly, Jin announced that he will soon be releasing a single in collaboration with an artist he admires.

BTS’ Yet to Come concert in Busan reaps big economic benefits

-50,000 attendance at Busan Asiad Main Stadium

-12,000 at Live Play (Busan Port, Haeundae Beach)

-49 million views online (Weverse)

-3.3% high TV rating on JTBC

-9.3 million related hashtags on Twitter



@BTS_twt 's "Yet To Come in Busan" Concert Numbers

Bangtan’s Yet to Come concert in Busan was a huge success both statistically and economically. Over 50,000 ARMYs attended the concert at Busan’s Asiad main stadium, originally built for the 2002 Olympic Games and now used for concerts and cultural events.

Additionally, 12,000 fans attended the Live Play event at Busan Port, Haeundae Beach, where the concert was streamed live for fans who couldn’t attend the in-person concert. HYBE’s platform Weverse recorded 49 million views online, 3.3 percent television ratings on JTBC, and 9.3 million hashtags on Twitter.

Bangtan's Yet to Come concert in Busan, which was originally organized to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo, has witnessed a good economic surge in just one day.

Although the official numbers have not yet been revealed to the public yet, flights and cab drivers recorded good business due to ARMYs traveling for the septet’s concert. Furthermore, owners of cafes, restaurants, and flea markets revealed they did great business on October 15, 2022, due to the septet concert.

Bangtan performed some of their crowd-favorite songs, including Run BTS, Dynamite, Butter, Fire, Boy With Luv, Dope, Fire, IDOL, Yet To Come, and Spring Day, among others.

