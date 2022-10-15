BTS’ Jung Kook jokingly unbuttoning V’s shirt leads to an unforgettable moment for fans

Ahead of the 2030 World Expo Busan's Yet to Come concert, BTS' Jung Kook unbuttoned V's shirt during rehearsals, leading to a massive meltdown on Twitter. The action led to an instantly viral moment in K-pop history as V was captured flaunting his upper body.

taehyung thinker @vanteficient 21 years old 26 years old 21 years old 26 years old https://t.co/WocZnT65Fq

On the night of October 14, 2022, K-pop stan Twitter went wild after clips of V baring his shoulders and collarbones spread online.

Fans went berserk when they discovered that the incredible moment was all thanks to Jung Kook, who first started "undressing" him.

"I can't breathe," say ARMYs as BTS' Jung Kook turns V's shirt into an off-shoulder dress

With 6,680 tweets per hour, Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, was trending on Twitter at the time of writing this article. Before the grand-scale Yet to Come Busan concert came to life, BTS' Jung Kook and V gave fans an adrenaline rush during the practice concert on October 14.

Multiple clips of the members practicing their stages went viral, one of which was V showing-off his red shirt halfway down to his chest and a thick chain. The member bared his toned physique to hundreds of ARMYs gathered at the rehearsal time and to the world.

Almost all the clips of Jung Kook unbuttoning V's shirt and the former flaunting an off-shoulder look have amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

The clip that shows the start of it all gained 738.5k at the time of writing this. It captures BTS' Jung Kook in his purple hoodie, opening a few buttons of V's shirt as the latter continued singing while stopping him from loosening them all.

🌻 @teteforkoo not at jungkook singlehandedly unbottoning taehyung's shirt ourkay...... not at jungkook singlehandedly unbottoning taehyung's shirt ourkay...... https://t.co/Uv42OixuOt

Another clip shows the Inner Child singer's shirt falling beneath his shoulders in the middle of the performance. With loud cheers from ARMYs, V kept the shirt as is for a few seconds and then wore it normally.

َ @tekookmoments IS THAT A DRESS IM SEEING TAEHYUNG???! IS THAT A DRESS IM SEEING TAEHYUNG???! https://t.co/K7kkeSA3e2

The amount of skin V showed at the Yet to Come Busan rehearsal clip might be the biggest skin reveal Kim Tae-hyung has treated fans to date. However, ARMYs reactions were diverse.

From celebrating their favorite Taekook ship to screaming online about not being able to witness it live to filling ARMY Twitter with the red shirt pictures, the Taekook clip had fans ever so enthusiastic about the Busan concert.

koote緣分 @taemi_Kv JUNGKOOK WAS THE ONE WHO STARTED UNDRESSING TAEHYUNG JUNGKOOK WAS THE ONE WHO STARTED UNDRESSING TAEHYUNG https://t.co/LEHx1BNWn7

ʝɛռռ⁷𐤀💜 @kawaii_kookv TW : LOUD screaming and cursing #taekook The whole jungkook undressing taehyung interactionTW : LOUD screaming and cursing The whole jungkook undressing taehyung interaction 😭😭😭 TW : LOUD screaming and cursing ⚠️⚠️⚠️ #taekook https://t.co/Of0oyMr2Hb

taekook daily @minikookv taehyung showing jungkook the result of what he started the jungkook giving him the biggest smile on his face taehyung showing jungkook the result of what he started the jungkook giving him the biggest smile on his face 😭😭😭 https://t.co/3vrUIW4FVC

mila (thv’s) @milas_kv so taehyung was revealing jungkooks face and jungkook said “ill do one better” and got taehyung naked? okay cool



so taehyung was revealing jungkooks face and jungkook said “ill do one better” and got taehyung naked? okay cool https://t.co/iGMpGDsc1i

Although it might just be a mistake and not planned, ARMYs hope they get to witness the same playful Jung Kook with an off-shoulder shirt V live on October 15 concert as well.

Since the photos and videos of the memorable moment were of low quality, having an in-person audience and an HD livestream on Weverse, Naver NOW, and Zepeto will give fans a chance to get the images in high quality.

