BTS’ Jung Kook jokingly unbuttoning V’s shirt leads to an unforgettable moment for fans

Ahead of the 2030 World Expo Busan's Yet to Come concert, BTS' Jung Kook unbuttoned V's shirt during rehearsals, leading to a massive meltdown on Twitter. The action led to an instantly viral moment in K-pop history as V was captured flaunting his upper body.
On the night of October 14, 2022, K-pop stan Twitter went wild after clips of V baring his shoulders and collarbones spread online.
Fans went berserk when they discovered that the incredible moment was all thanks to Jung Kook, who first started "undressing" him.
"I can't breathe," say ARMYs as BTS' Jung Kook turns V's shirt into an off-shoulder dress
With 6,680 tweets per hour, Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, was trending on Twitter at the time of writing this article. Before the grand-scale Yet to Come Busan concert came to life, BTS' Jung Kook and V gave fans an adrenaline rush during the practice concert on October 14.
Multiple clips of the members practicing their stages went viral, one of which was V showing-off his red shirt halfway down to his chest and a thick chain. The member bared his toned physique to hundreds of ARMYs gathered at the rehearsal time and to the world.
Almost all the clips of Jung Kook unbuttoning V's shirt and the former flaunting an off-shoulder look have amassed hundreds of thousands of views.
The clip that shows the start of it all gained 738.5k at the time of writing this. It captures BTS' Jung Kook in his purple hoodie, opening a few buttons of V's shirt as the latter continued singing while stopping him from loosening them all.
Another clip shows the Inner Child singer's shirt falling beneath his shoulders in the middle of the performance. With loud cheers from ARMYs, V kept the shirt as is for a few seconds and then wore it normally.
The amount of skin V showed at the Yet to Come Busan rehearsal clip might be the biggest skin reveal Kim Tae-hyung has treated fans to date. However, ARMYs reactions were diverse.
From celebrating their favorite Taekook ship to screaming online about not being able to witness it live to filling ARMY Twitter with the red shirt pictures, the Taekook clip had fans ever so enthusiastic about the Busan concert.
Although it might just be a mistake and not planned, ARMYs hope they get to witness the same playful Jung Kook with an off-shoulder shirt V live on October 15 concert as well.
Since the photos and videos of the memorable moment were of low quality, having an in-person audience and an HD livestream on Weverse, Naver NOW, and Zepeto will give fans a chance to get the images in high quality.