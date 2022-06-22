10 times BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook’s friendship was ultimate goals

If friendship was personified, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook would be a perfect fit. The duo has one of the most understanding bonds in the group, which often leaves fans in awe.

"Taekook," their friendship name, trends on Twitter regularly because of their charming persona.

From showcasing their on-the-spot chemistry in concerts to spending time doing the weirdest things together, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook set an ideal friendship standard.

10 times BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook made fans long for a friendship like theirs

Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook in their element (Image via Twitter)

1) Singing All of Me

minnie @realvkk remember when taehyung started singing "all of me" on stage then he suddenly stood up, pointed to jungkook, extended his arm towards him & jungkook looked at him & they started singing to eo "cause I give you all of me and you give me all of you" yeah....

BTS' 4th Muster Japan concert witnessed a historic moment between ‘Taekook.’ BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung sang All of Me by John Legend. While at it, he moved slightly closer to Jungkook, pointed at him, and sang:

“Cause I give you all of me. And you give me all of you.”

Jungkook also started to sing along, and fans screamed their lungs out to cheer for the duo.

2) Home performance

At the 2019 KBS Drama Awards, BTS performed their dance-pop number Home, and BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook were at it again. They showed the world why they have the capability to set up friendship goals. The sheer onstage chemistry between the two won the hearts of millions.

3) Sleeping like babies

There’s nothing more adorable than two friends sharing a comfortable space. Good friends make adjustments to help their friends, irrespective of how insignificant the situation might seem. BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook did the same while sharing a bed. They were comfortable in each other’s presence, even if that meant cramping up in a small bed.

4) Games are a priority

너의 까미유 @ging_jjk Jungkook, who do you want to share the room with?

Pick one!

V hyung V hyung

Why?

we play games together



In an interview, Jungkook was asked who he would like to share a room with. He smiled, giggled, and responded:

“V hyung.”

What's fascinating is that BTS members already knew the maknae’s answer before he got a chance to speak. This speaks volumes of the kind of bond the two share.

5) Harry Styles concert

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-hope attended a Harry Styles concert during their time in Las Vegas. Various clips of the members enjoying and having the time of their lives during the concert went viral.

One such video showed V and Jungkook singing Falling with their arms around each other’s shoulders. They were screaming at the top of their lungs. The clip won the hearts of ARMYs, who then sobbed while longing for a friendship like theirs.

6) Jungkook playfully hits V

daily taekook memories ੈ✩‧ @taekookvault the most iconic taekook and taekooker moment

This moment from a concert where Jungkook playfully hit V with a prop fan still makes the rounds on the internet because of how adorable it is. BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, though a 26-year-old, started acting as if he was deeply hurt by Jungkook. He approached the eldest member of the group, Jin, for a hug. Jungkook tried to apologize to V and hugged him from the back while ARMYs cheered for the two.

7) Muster Sowoozoo 2021

태국 Jeon♡kim🥀| ⇄ | @Mybabybear_koo

BTS members love to tease and pull pranks on each other. At the Muster Sowoozoo 2021 concert, they started their iconic water games. Tae-hyung poured water on Jungkook while he was singing. The golden maknae is not the one to give up. He chased his hyung down and gave him a tit-for-tat response, drenching him in water.

8) Festa Dinner 2022

🥀 @realthjk my favorite moment of taekook from now on. my favorite moment of taekook from now on. https://t.co/6AhH5qDLnb

One of the most recent moments shared between the two was during the Festa dinner. BTS announced that they are taking a break from group activities and working on solo projects. Evidently, it was an emotional time that led Jungkook to shed tears. Kim Tae-hyung gently wiped the tears off his face and gave him a comforting pat.

9) 2018 MAMA awards

The 2018 MAMA awards hold extreme significance in BTS’ journey to becoming the World’s most successful K-pop group. They won multiple awards and, most importantly, the Artist of the Year award. While members expressed their gratitude, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung broke down onstage. Jungkook, younger than V, hugged and comforted him until he regained his composure.

10) Candidly dancing together

classy taegikooker @namvki 1M views for taekook dancing together 1M views for taekook dancing together https://t.co/xOww2Z17Ck

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook have set high friendship standards and are the ultimate goals. ARMYs went berserk, witnessing the duo dancing cutely at a concert. They could be doing their own thing one moment and serving dance moves together at another moment. The spontaneity made the moment even more special for both ARMYs and idols alike.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

