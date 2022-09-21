BTS' mandatory military service: Ministry of National Defense state it is "difficult" to give them an alternative service option

It seems we are finally getting some direction regarding BTS' mandatory military enlistment.
At the 4th plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Min Hong-cheol, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, raised pertinent questions regarding BTS' mandatory military service to his colleague, Minister Lee Jong Seop of the National Defense.
Minister Min slammed the government's decision to conduct opinion polls among Korean citizens, saying it was the wrong way to go.
In response, Minister Lee stated that the government's current position has not changed and that it is "difficult" for them to implement an alternate system that is equal to the rigor of the mandatory military service followed by the general Korean population.
This decision will be made in accordance with the laws of the country and implemented in accordance with what is best for everyone's benefit. More on this in the upcoming paragraphs.
BTS' Mandatory Military Servicee: 60.9 percent Korean netizens bat for an alternative service
The mandatory military service of BTS has become a national issue not only in Korea, but also internationally.
A recent poll asked Korean citizens if pop-culture artists who bring pride to the nation, like BTS should be allowed alternate service or not and a majority of 60.9 percent fans batted in favour of an alternative service.
What is an alternate service, and why is it important in comparison to BTS's mandatory military service?
To be honest, there is currently no framework in place for the alternate service. Korean celebrities are either drafted into the military or granted full exemption. However, alternate service may imply shorter service or adhering to personal schedules while balancing military duties.
But it is important for Bangtan currently because besides BTS' mandatory military service, the sepet has committed themselves to helping the Korean government win the bid for “2030 Busan World Expo” by hosting a concert in Busan’s Asiad stadium on October 15, 2022.
In 2018, South Korea passed the Military Service Act, also known as the BTS Law, which allowed K-pop stars to postpone their military service until they reached the age of 30.
So, that allowed the oldest member Jin to continue participating in group activities and deferred their mandatory military service until the age of 30.
In recent months, the Korean media has conducted several polls among citizens, all of whom agree that Bangtan should not be granted complete military exemption, but should be allowed to serve in another capacity, given their significant contribution to Korea's economy.
ARMYs took to social media to share their views on the group's mandatory military service and how it has become a circus right now.
ARMYs are naturally campaigning for Bangtan's exemption from military service, believing that the septet has already done enough for the country.
Fans feel the group's mandatory military service is not an issue, but it is government’s indecisiveness which is the bigger problem.
“It is unfair”, say the ARMYs on the group's mandatory military service.
BTS’ Dynamite clocks 200 million views on YouTube
The group's mandatory military service on one side, we have some good news for fans.
Dynamite, the group’s first English song, has officially clocked 200 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday, September 21, 2022. However, it is the b-side version of the music video that has achieved this feat. The b-side includes behind the scenes, bloopers, and funny moments.
The music video has taken over two years and twenty-seven days to surpass 200 million views on YouTube.
A final decision on the group's mandatory military service is awaited and we will keep you posted regarding that.