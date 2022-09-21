BTS' mandatory military service: Ministry of National Defense state it is "difficult" to give them an alternative service option

It seems we are finally getting some direction regarding BTS' mandatory military enlistment.

At the 4th plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Min Hong-cheol, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, raised pertinent questions regarding BTS' mandatory military service to his colleague, Minister Lee Jong Seop of the National Defense.

Minister Min slammed the government's decision to conduct opinion polls among Korean citizens, saying it was the wrong way to go.

In response, Minister Lee stated that the government's current position has not changed and that it is "difficult" for them to implement an alternate system that is equal to the rigor of the mandatory military service followed by the general Korean population.

This decision will be made in accordance with the laws of the country and implemented in accordance with what is best for everyone's benefit. More on this in the upcoming paragraphs.

BTS' Mandatory Military Servicee: 60.9 percent Korean netizens bat for an alternative service

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannkpop ] Ministry of Defense "BTS, no special military service", Knetz react [ notpannkpop ] Ministry of Defense "BTS, no special military service", Knetz react https://t.co/vpoEgTCMnu

The mandatory military service of BTS has become a national issue not only in Korea, but also internationally.

A recent poll asked Korean citizens if pop-culture artists who bring pride to the nation, like BTS should be allowed alternate service or not and a majority of 60.9 percent fans batted in favour of an alternative service.

What is an alternate service, and why is it important in comparison to BTS's mandatory military service?

To be honest, there is currently no framework in place for the alternate service. Korean celebrities are either drafted into the military or granted full exemption. However, alternate service may imply shorter service or adhering to personal schedules while balancing military duties.

But it is important for Bangtan currently because besides BTS' mandatory military service, the sepet has committed themselves to helping the Korean government win the bid for “2030 Busan World Expo” by hosting a concert in Busan’s Asiad stadium on October 15, 2022.

In 2018, South Korea passed the Military Service Act, also known as the BTS Law, which allowed K-pop stars to postpone their military service until they reached the age of 30.

nes⁷ @boywxthIuv the whole point of footballers and classical musicians getting exempted from the military service is bec they got INTERNATIONAL recognition. son literally got exempted bec he's playing in one of the biggest football leagues in the world. how is that any different from bts???? the whole point of footballers and classical musicians getting exempted from the military service is bec they got INTERNATIONAL recognition. son literally got exempted bec he's playing in one of the biggest football leagues in the world. how is that any different from bts???? https://t.co/qPIEwZJRlI

So, that allowed the oldest member Jin to continue participating in group activities and deferred their mandatory military service until the age of 30.

In recent months, the Korean media has conducted several polls among citizens, all of whom agree that Bangtan should not be granted complete military exemption, but should be allowed to serve in another capacity, given their significant contribution to Korea's economy.

ARMYs took to social media to share their views on the group's mandatory military service and how it has become a circus right now.

ARMYs are naturally campaigning for Bangtan's exemption from military service, believing that the septet has already done enough for the country.

tae jun pyo @tayywurrr Can South Korea hurry up and exempt BTS from military service?? It’s September already and Seokjin will be 30 soon???? Can South Korea hurry up and exempt BTS from military service?? It’s September already and Seokjin will be 30 soon???? https://t.co/QxtpLCWIBe

Étoile B⁷ @brunasoares97 Tiffany Vogt @TVWatchtower #BTS brings in estimated $4 billion each year to South Korea — that’s double what Google + Apple bring in sales in South Korea. twitter.com/arirangtvnews/… #BTS brings in estimated $4 billion each year to South Korea — that’s double what Google + Apple bring in sales in South Korea. twitter.com/arirangtvnews/… And they can't decide if BTS should go to the military when clearly they bring so much to the table, the moment they go, the money stops! twitter.com/TVWatchtower/s… And they can't decide if BTS should go to the military when clearly they bring so much to the table, the moment they go, the money stops! twitter.com/TVWatchtower/s…

Fans feel the group's mandatory military service is not an issue, but it is government’s indecisiveness which is the bigger problem.

OnlyHere4BTS⁷ @LovingChapter2 @billboard The Defense Minister has no say over whether or not the proposed bill passes or not. They exempted over 52,000 men who are researchers, scientists and engineers from military service over a 5 year period. The Korean government is just discriminating against BTS. @billboard The Defense Minister has no say over whether or not the proposed bill passes or not. They exempted over 52,000 men who are researchers, scientists and engineers from military service over a 5 year period. The Korean government is just discriminating against BTS.

Gee⁷ 🐹🐱🐿🐥🐰🐯🐨 @lynn_gee Wandering Shadow @shadow_twts



In music, The New York branch office of the Korea Tourism Organization conducted a survey to analyze the reputation and trends of Korean culture in the US. The survey was conducted on 3,218 respondents.In music, @BTS_twt was the overwhelming choice as the favorite Korean singer (70%). The New York branch office of the Korea Tourism Organization conducted a survey to analyze the reputation and trends of Korean culture in the US. The survey was conducted on 3,218 respondents.In music, @BTS_twt was the overwhelming choice as the favorite Korean singer (70%). This is what I am talking about, the contribution of SK's pop culture, this is the other side of the story of BTS' military enlistment issue.. the revision of the law is bigger than BTS but of the recognition of Pop culture that they represent.. twitter.com/shadow_twts/st… This is what I am talking about, the contribution of SK's pop culture, this is the other side of the story of BTS' military enlistment issue.. the revision of the law is bigger than BTS but of the recognition of Pop culture that they represent.. twitter.com/shadow_twts/st…

“It is unfair”, say the ARMYs on the group's mandatory military service.

mona @cxxotic @allkpop let's face it, it's only fair that BTS doesn't go to the service for all their contribution to South Korea. But the pressure of the people will make them go in the end. But this does not detract from the merit that BTS is and will be the group that most helped their country @allkpop let's face it, it's only fair that BTS doesn't go to the service for all their contribution to South Korea. But the pressure of the people will make them go in the end. But this does not detract from the merit that BTS is and will be the group that most helped their country

OnlyHere4BTS⁷ @LovingChapter2 @billboard Armys understand this and the backlash from international fans over obvious discrimination and unfairness towards BTS will be far worse and more damaging to Korea than giving 7 men alternative service for the good of the country. @billboard Armys understand this and the backlash from international fans over obvious discrimination and unfairness towards BTS will be far worse and more damaging to Korea than giving 7 men alternative service for the good of the country.

BTS’ Dynamite clocks 200 million views on YouTube

The group's mandatory military service on one side, we have some good news for fans.

Dynamite, the group’s first English song, has officially clocked 200 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday, September 21, 2022. However, it is the b-side version of the music video that has achieved this feat. The b-side includes behind the scenes, bloopers, and funny moments.

The music video has taken over two years and twenty-seven days to surpass 200 million views on YouTube.

A final decision on the group's mandatory military service is awaited and we will keep you posted regarding that.

