Fans rejoice as BTS is included in the new era of the popular game Just Dance 2023

BTS has joined the new Era of Just Dance 2023. The New Edition of Just Dance confirmed the addition of 40 new tracks on Sunday, September 11, 2022, with more tracks to be added in the future. The track list also had the group's hit track Dynamite.

Nintendo released a new trailer for Just Dance on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, showcasing the game's new features, songs, and updates. The popular track Dynamite was also added as background music in the advertisement for the new phase of Just Dance 2023.

As soon as ARMYs heard the track in the trailer, they were overjoyed for the group to be a part of the famous game, as evidenced by their numerous reactions on various social media networks.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Welcome to a new era of dance! Discover a never-ending party experience with new content releasing year-round when #JustDance2023 Edition comes to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 22! #NintendoDirect Welcome to a new era of dance! Discover a never-ending party experience with new content releasing year-round when #JustDance2023 Edition comes to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 22! #NintendoDirect https://t.co/ShA2h1WCAw

Fans were also nostalgic that they would be able to enjoy the Dynamite Era once again, with the new game showcasing the track’s retro theme. Meanwhile, Just Dance 2023 is set to release on Saturday, November 22 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Fans shared enthralling reactions as BTS finally became part of the famous game Just Dance 2023

Here's how fans reacted to the global K-pop group joining the renowned game.

Lu ⁷ 🧸🧬 @WinterLuBear I don’t think HYBE understands how much they need to make a full BTS just dance edition

BTS News & Updates⁷ @dalbitbangtan VIDEO



Just Dance 2023 Edition includes



“Welcome to a new era of dance with Just Dance 2023 Edition! For the first time ever, dance to BTS with Dynamite and other top chart hits!” - Nintendo



twitter.com/dalbit_bangtan… VIDEOJust Dance 2023 Edition includes @BTS_twt 's “Dynamite”.“Welcome to a new era of dance with Just Dance 2023 Edition! For the first time ever, dance to BTS with Dynamite and other top chart hits!” - Nintendo

Jewelkayyy @fallinforjk



BTS & Nintendo? That’s our Queen Dynamite playing right there! So effin’ proud i’m smiling from ear to ear!

Meanwhile, BTS song is also the first to become part of the game as Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey couldn’t become a part of the final game in 2020 as planned. Previously, BTS members Jin, Jimin, and Suga even played Just Dance during a live.

About Just Dance 2023 and other songs featured in its new tracklist

Ubisoft's Just Dance is a rhythm game that debuted in 2009 for the Wii. In the game, players compete by dancing to pop songs while mirroring those on the screen. The Just Dance 2023 edition is a dance-on-demand platform that includes new features like online multiplayer and redesigned user interfaces, as well as regular free content.

Apart from the BTS track, Ubisoft's official website was also confirmed to include Physical by Dua Lipa, and More by K/DA ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine, Itzy's Wannabe, CAN'T STOP THE FEELING! by Justin Timberlake, Love Me Land by Zara Larsson, Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars, STAY by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Sweet but Psycho by Ava Max.

The list also includes Rather Be by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne, If You Wanna Party by The Just Dancers, Radioactive by Imagine Dragons, and Telephone by Lady Gaga ft. Beyoncé. Previously, Just Dance featured around 30 Korean tracks including TWICE’s Fancy, PSY’s Gangnam Style, BLACKPINK's Kill This Love, SuperM's Jopping, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far