“Celine Boy Taehyung”: BTS singer sends fans into a frenzy as he makes first official appearance at the luxury brand’s pop-up event in Seoul

On March 30, BTS’ Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, made his first official appearance at French luxury brand CELINE’s pop-up event located at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido Hyundai Department Store.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble and a long trendy overcoat, paired with a stylish pair of denim jeans and double chains to complement the look, BTS’ Taehyung mesmerized the crowd. This marked his first appearance as CELINE’s official global ambassador alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

With his flawless visuals and handsome aura, he charmed the reporters and paparazzi waiting to get just a mere glimpse of him. The singer immediately took over Twitter trends with the trending tags “TaehyungXCeline”, “KimTaehyung” and “Celine BoyTaehyung”.

BTS’ Taehyung carried a $3,450 large strap Romy bag at CELINE’s pop-up event

#TAEHYUNGxCELINE According to media, TAEHYUNG is officially the new global ambassador of CELINE, chosen by Celine!

BTS’ Taehyung’s overall appearance at CELINE’s pop-up event in Seoul earned major praise from fans and fashion critics worldwide. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, his high-fashion and trendy avatar became a rage on the internet.

CELINE’s pop-up store in Seoul was a wholesome space dedicated to showcasing the latest and most exquisite fashion items from the brand’s itinerary to celebrities and media attending the event.

Notably, V completed the look by carrying some expensive accessories - a whopping $3,450 large strap Romy bag and $1,350 Conique boots. The outfit is from CELINE Homme’s Summer 2023 collection.

BTS fans took to social media to heap praise on the Sweet Night singer for his stylish late-night appearance at the event, delivering visuals and effortless charms.

CELINE GLOBAL AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG

TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG

ELLE Hongkong posted photos of Taehyung from the Celine Pop-up store event on their IG.

#TAEHYUNGxCELINE TAEHYUNG has surpassed 1M tweets and trending on twt!

*How he walks out of there without tumbling is beyond me (Ik he's used to it)



#TAEHYUNGXCELINE



Prettiest eyes. Shinning brighter than the sun.

However, BTS’ Taehyung wasn’t the only one who attended CELINE’s pop-up event. The French luxury brand’s other brand ambassadors BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum also attended the event.

Park Bo-gum wore a sleek black leather jacket paired with a button-down white shirt and a slim Jacquard tie. To add a little uniqueness to his simple look, he donned pleated shorts, heavy platform boots and CELINE’s signature messenger bag.

Unlike Taehyung and Park Bo-gum, BLACKPINK’s Lisa opted for a beige and cream-colored jacket with a matching mini-skirt and a black crop top to complete the look. Like the other two ambassadors, she too carried a pricey purse as an accessory.

This isn’t the first time the three brand ambassadors have attended a CELINE event. Last year. the BTS singer, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Park Bo-gum made a sensational appearance at CELINE’s Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection show in Paris, where they were dressed to the nines.

Dressed in iridescent black and red outfits, the stars channeled 90s grungy glam rock in their debut media appearance. Shortly after that, they wore coordinated black outfits at the after-party. Notably, at the time, the Inner Child singer was not CELINE’s brand ambassador and was specially invited by the image director of CELINE, Hedi Slimane.

V,Lisa & Park Bo-gum looks so pretty together. 🤩

Taehyung was looking outstanding .

보라해 Today's best picture.V,Lisa & Park Bo-gum looks so pretty together. 🤩Taehyung was looking outstanding .보라해 Today's best picture.😍😘V,Lisa & Park Bo-gum looks so pretty together. 🤩❤️Taehyung was looking outstanding .😎보라해 💜🇧🇩 https://t.co/fbbHStk3N6

Notably, following his appearance at the pop-up store, many items from his all-black CELINE look quickly sold out in South Korea. Not only on social media, the BTS singer’s appearance caused a frenzy on Naver (Korea’s version of Google) with a staggering 850+ K-media articles covering his attendance.

"Large Strap Romy In Supple Calfskin" are sold out in South Korea!



CELINE GLOBAL AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG

Celine's "Zipped Conique Boot With Metal Toe In Shiny Calfskin", "Medium Western Belt In Vintage Calfskin" and "Large Strap Romy In Supple Calfskin" are sold out in South Korea!

CELINE styled BTS’ Taehyung for his debut solo Elle Korea cover

French luxury brand CELINE styled the BTS singer for his debut solo Elle Korea cover. The singer was featured in three distinct cover photos, a first for the fashion magazine as well.

For his first look, he wore a stylish jacket with his stage name “V” emboldened on it. For his second look, he wore a classic denim jacket and jeans with metal pin balls and embroidery on his jacket.

Finally, for his third look, the singer was dressed in a crimson red jacket with silver dots. Additionally, he sported a red and blue oversized sweater (inspired by American flag colors) and a bold nose ring and also went shirtless for one of the exclusive pictures, with flowers stuck in his pants.

At the time, CELINE revealed that they were happy and honored to officially style the BTS singer for his debut Elle Korea cover.

“V, the biggest and the newest #CelineBoy, chose to be the cover star of ELLE Korea’s April issue as his official activity with CELINE…”

Elle Korea's April edition featuring the Singularity singer will be officially released on April 4, 2023.

