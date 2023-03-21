“I was not prepared”: BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung’s fans react to his bold nose ring look in new Elle Korea photoshoot pictures

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, also known by his stage name V, has taken over the internet yet again with brand new photoshoot pictures for his latest exclusive pictorial for Elle Korea, marking his solo debut cover for the fashion magazine.

The Singularity crooner was featured on not just one but three distinct covers for the fashion magazine, all of which were unveiled last week.

Additionally, Elle Korea released a few more high-quality pictures of the K-pop artist and his incredible new looks. However, there was one look that particularly stood out for fans - the one where BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung was seen sporting a nose ring.

Unsurprisingly, it became a trending topic on Twitter and fans couldn’t stop raving about this new bold look. “I was not prepared,” Twitter user @Taekoomania wrote, lavishing praise on the idol.

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung sends fans into a frenzy with his new nose piercing for Elle Korea

Following the thunderous responses that BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung received for his debut cover for Elle Korea, the fashion magazine gave in to fans’ demands and released more high-quality pictures on the internet featuring the BTS member.

Looking every inch the global icon that he is, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung sported some interesting ensembles for Elle Korea. However, according to fans, the most standout look was him in a nose ring and wearing an oversized red-blue-white woollen sweater in the colors of America's flag.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the nose piercing and took to social media to heap praise on BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung.

Other photos released by Elle include a black and white look where the Sweet Night singer can be seen donning a denim jacket with flowers tucked into his pants sans a shirt.

In another incredible look, he can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with black shorts and a stylish black jacket and black boots to complete the look.

In yet another picture, Kim Tae-hyung can be seen posing with a flower between his lips. As a result, “The Flower” is now trending on Twitter.

Earlier, Elle Korea revealed that BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung has joined Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa as French luxury brand CELINE’s new ambassador.

From this year onwards, the Sweet Night singer will be making appearances, shooting for commercials, and serving as the international face of the French luxury brand.

In fact, CELINE even styled him for his new Elle Korea cover, elevating his overall appearance for the photoshoot even further. It comes as no surprise, considering Kim Tae-hyung was personally invited by CELINE’s creative director Hedi Slimane to the Paris Fashion Week show last summer.

Additionally, Elle Korea confirmed that the Sweet Night singer participated in the photo shoot, generously sharing some innovative ideas and bringing some good energy to the photoshoot.

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, RM, Jungkook, and SUGA recently attended the Harry Styles concert in Seoul

TKG @TheTKGlobal | Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon, and Yoongi are currently at the Harry Styles Concert in Seoul, South Korea!



| Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon, and Yoongi are currently at the Harry Styles Concert in Seoul, South Korea! 📑| Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon, and Yoongi are currently at the Harry Styles Concert in Seoul, South Korea!https://t.co/kFK6NEsGR9

Kim Tae-hyung along with RM, Jungkook, and SUGA were spotted at Harry Styles’ concert in KSPO Dome in Seoul. They were seen singing along and grooving to their favorite songs, taking some time off from their busy personal schedules.

While most members were dressed in muted colors and wearing face masks to conceal their identity, the Christmas Tree singer singer stood out in his shiny red jacket and glasses. He even took to Instagram to share some pictures from the concert.

Previously, Tae-hyung, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-hope had attended Harry Styles’ show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where they hung out with Lizzo and her sister as well.

Elle Korea's April edition featuring the Singularity singer will be officially released on April 4, 2023.

