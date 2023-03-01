“Kim Tae-hyung is the hottest brand ambassador ever”: Fans go gaga as the idol becomes the ambassador for SimInvest

On March 1, 2023, the Indonesian investment company Sinarmas Sekuritas officially announced BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung as their newest international brand ambassador for their app SimInvest. Following the announcement, the company shared clips and videos of the idol, where he was elated to announce his new partnership with the company.

One of Indonesia's largest Sinarmas Sekuritas conglomerates, the company has collaborated with BTS members to promote SimInvest, its most recent financial application for stock and mutual fund investing.

Following the release of new pictures and videos by SimInvest, fans went berserk over the latest commercial that the brand has posted on their Twitter account, and one fan tweeted:

“Kim Taehyung is the hottest brand ambassador ever”

“So artful so beautiful”: Fans can’t keep calm after seeing the latest promotional video of Kim Tae-hyung for SimInvest

As mentioned before, Kim Tae-hyung has became the latest brand ambassador for SimInvest. Fans are going gaga over his latest promotional video for the brand, where he was spotted clicking pictures and enjoying himself in an expensive hotel wearing the best of the wardrobe, exuding charisma.

Fans expressed that the idol looked very classy, and Kim Tae-hyung’s wink at the end of the vintage-style video was enough to send the entire fandom into a frenzy. They find it hard to believe whether he was filming for an investment company or a fashion advertisement. Fans could not stop complimenting V for his captivating visuals and wishing him well in his new role as the ambassador for the largest Indonesian firm.

Many fans have claimed that filming for the promotional advertisement was done at the Grand Hilton Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, sometime around December 2022. Fans have always been experts in digging deep into anything related to the idol because of their curiosity and concern for him.

Seneng banget hari SimInvest bisa ngenalin bestie baru kita yang semoga bisa bikin kalian semua makin semangat lagi buat investasi reksa dana dan saham!



#MyInvestmentMyChoice

#SimInvestNewBrandAmbassador

#SimInvestxV Welcoming our new Brand Ambassador V for SimInvest!Seneng banget hari SimInvest bisa ngenalin bestie baru kita yang semoga bisa bikin kalian semua makin semangat lagi buat investasi reksa dana dan saham! Welcoming our new Brand Ambassador V for SimInvest!Seneng banget hari SimInvest bisa ngenalin bestie baru kita yang semoga bisa bikin kalian semua makin semangat lagi buat investasi reksa dana dan saham!#MyInvestmentMyChoice#SimInvestNewBrandAmbassador#SimInvestxV https://t.co/BkkSc7n29j

In the introductory video, where the brand announced V as their newest ambassador, the idol, who wore a classy suit with an exposed forehead, stated that he wanted to introduce his new friend. He stated:

“Hello, I’m V. I’d like to introduce you my friend today. My investment has been a lot easier since we became friends. Do you have a friend like this?”

Even the President's Commissaries of Sinarmas Sekuritas went on to compliment V and stated:

“The reason is clear, we see V since has his own activities, Instagram records, his career path, his hard works, his records and everything Amazing.”

BTS ARMYs has witnessed a series of exciting announcements of idols becoming brand ambassadors for luxury brands and powerful companies. Even now, Kim Tae-hyung has joined Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and others in becoming an ambassador for one brand or the other.

Earlier, Suga was announced as the brand ambassador for Valentino, J-Hope for Louis Vuitton, Jimin for Dior, and RM recently attended Bottega Veneta’s fashion show in Milan. Social media is rife with rumors that Jungkook will soon be named the ambassador for Calvin Klein.

In brief, about BTS member Kim Tae-hyung latest activities

While other BTS members are gearing up for their solo albums and military enlistments, Kim Tae-hyung has been busy with his own projects. The idol was also seen enjoying his time with Jeon Jungkook on Instagram. The two created history for their fans as they became the first members to go live on the app.

Kim Tae-hyung was also spotted doing promotional activities and holding press conferences for his ongoing Korean variety show, Seojin’s Korean Street Food, with other members, including Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

The ten-episode Korean variety shows Seojin’s Korean Street Food is available to stream on Prime Video, and Kim Tae-hyung is playing as an intern on the said show.

