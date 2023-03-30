“BIG HIT respect Taehyung”: BTS fans call out the septet’s agency for allegedly ignoring the Singularity singer’s solo activites

On March 30, 2023, fans of BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, trended “BIG HIT respect Taehyung” on Twitter as a virtual protest against the group’s management for disrespecting the Singularity singer and ignoring his solo activities.
For those unversed, at last year’s BTS Festa dinner, the septet announced that they will be taking a break from group activities to pursue their solo endeavors. Since then, BTS’ oldest member Jin has enlisted in the military and the other members have been busy with their solo activities, including brand endorsements, magazine covers, album releases, variety shows, solo appearances, concerts, and more.
However, BTS’ Taehyung’s fans allege that BIG HIT MUSIC is not doing enough to promote the idol’s solo activities despite it raking good numbers and buzz worldwide.
BTS’ Taehyung’s fans have alleged that BIG HIT MUSIC is disrespecting the idol for not promoting his content
Since going solo with their activities, BTS’ Taehyung has been booked and busy with a wide array of activities. Additionally, the singer's fans have argued that BIG HIT MUSIC’s official account has been actively promoting and tweeting about other members’ solo works, appearances, and interviews.
However, the agency has been slacking when it comes to the Singularity singer’s solo work, even though it trends across global social media platforms and earns the singer praise from fans and critics. Despite a wide range of activities, BIG HIT MUSIC has not posted anything related to the singer's solo activities on the company’s social media platforms.
As a result, BTS fans are upset that BIG HIT MUSIC is not doing enough to promote his solo activities or giving him the necessary media attention he deserves.
V is currently starring in his first variety show Jinny’s Kitchen, a food-based variety show specializing in Korean street food and snacks is one of the top-rated non-fiction shows on Prime Video. The BTS member is cast alongside Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi, and has been roped in as the lovable intern on the popular show.
The Sweet Night singer has also been selected as the official face of the Indonesian-based investment platform SimInvest. Apart from that, he was selected to front French luxury brand CELINE and Cartier as their new global brand ambassador. He also graced his debut solo cover of Elle Korea, which will be formally released in April.
Notably, V will front multiple covers for a single edition of the fashion magazine at the same time, the first for any K-pop artist. The singer also participated in an Emoji video for Elle Korea, where he was asked to choose between his two sides - BTS’ V versus Kim Taehyung.
Given that the BTS member has a busy schedule with several solo activities in the queue, fans are complaining that besides the one tweet promoting Jinny’s Kitchen, there is no social media activity surrounding his solo activities by BIG HIT MUSIC. ARMYs are thus hoping that BIG HIT MUSIC will take their complaints into account and regularly promote V's solo activities.
BTS’ Taehyung attends his first CELINE event as the brand’s official ambassador
The Sweet Night singer attended his first official CELINE event as the brand’s newest global ambassador along with Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa today. Dressed in a modish black outfit from head to toe, fans went gaga over his handsome visuals and effortless charm.
CELINE recently officially confirmed that they have signed BTS’ Taehyung as their official brand ambassador and are happy to work in collaboration with “Celine Boy”.
Besides him, six out of seven BTS members have signed on to luxury fashion brands - RM for Italian luxe brand Bottega Veneta, while Jungkook for American Denim and underwear brand Calvin Klein. Jimin has signed a double luxury brand deal with Dior and Tiffany & Co, SUGA for Valentino, and J-hope for French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, the group’s oldest member, Jin, is currently serving in the military.