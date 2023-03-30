“BIG HIT respect Taehyung”: BTS fans call out the septet’s agency for allegedly ignoring the Singularity singer’s solo activites

On March 30, 2023, fans of BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, trended “BIG HIT respect Taehyung” on Twitter as a virtual protest against the group’s management for disrespecting the Singularity singer and ignoring his solo activities.

For those unversed, at last year’s BTS Festa dinner, the septet announced that they will be taking a break from group activities to pursue their solo endeavors. Since then, BTS’ oldest member Jin has enlisted in the military and the other members have been busy with their solo activities, including brand endorsements, magazine covers, album releases, variety shows, solo appearances, concerts, and more.

However, BTS’ Taehyung’s fans allege that BIG HIT MUSIC is not doing enough to promote the idol’s solo activities despite it raking good numbers and buzz worldwide.

ᴀᴅʀᴀsᴛᴇɪᴀ @thvnewl Taehyung gave the fandom the color purple with a pure meaning full of love. he was always a kind guy and brought fans from all countries several times to grow the fandom more and more..



I ask you, why so much ingratitude towards him?



BIGHIT RESPECT TAEHYUNG Taehyung gave the fandom the color purple with a pure meaning full of love. he was always a kind guy and brought fans from all countries several times to grow the fandom more and more.. I ask you, why so much ingratitude towards him? BIGHIT RESPECT TAEHYUNG https://t.co/gIr6vCAVZf

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans have alleged that BIG HIT MUSIC is disrespecting the idol for not promoting his content

Since going solo with their activities, BTS’ Taehyung has been booked and busy with a wide array of activities. Additionally, the singer's fans have argued that BIG HIT MUSIC’s official account has been actively promoting and tweeting about other members’ solo works, appearances, and interviews.

However, the agency has been slacking when it comes to the Singularity singer’s solo work, even though it trends across global social media platforms and earns the singer praise from fans and critics. Despite a wide range of activities, BIG HIT MUSIC has not posted anything related to the singer's solo activities on the company’s social media platforms.

As a result, BTS fans are upset that BIG HIT MUSIC is not doing enough to promote his solo activities or giving him the necessary media attention he deserves.

Shambhavi Chauhan 🦅☀️ @C41121Swati #bighitrespecttaehyung

Bighit you forgot , that it was

Kim Taehyung who told army's to support all 7



Still he gets mistreatment ,

Is he not a member of BTS ,



Just know that , The will shine no matter how many clouds pass by it to let it hide

Keep shining TaeTae Bighit you forgot , that it wasKim Taehyungwho told army's to support all 7Still he gets mistreatment ,Is he not a member of BTS ,Just know that , Thewill shine no matter how many clouds pass by it to let it hideKeep shiningTaeTae #bighitrespecttaehyungBighit you forgot , that it was💜Kim Taehyung🐻🎀 who told army's to support all 7Still he gets mistreatment , Is he not a member of BTS ,Just know that , The🌞will shine no matter how many clouds pass by it to let it hideKeep shining💜TaeTae🌞💐🐻💜

LDL @LDLLovelybaby

You should promote and support his solo activities. It is your basic responsibility and duty to respect, promote, and protect Kim Taehyung.

#BIGHITRESPECTTAEHYUNG

@BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit Taehyung(V) is "currently" one of your artists in your company.You should promote and support his solo activities. It is your basic responsibility and duty to respect, promote, and protect Kim Taehyung. Taehyung(V) is "currently" one of your artists in your company.You should promote and support his solo activities. It is your basic responsibility and duty to respect, promote, and protect Kim Taehyung.#BIGHITRESPECTTAEHYUNG @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit

Army_R @Lady_army94

#bighitrespecttaehyung

#hybe PLEASE BE FAIR TO TAEHYUNG. TAEHYUNG IS A GREAT ARTIST AND HE DESERVE EVERYTHING . FOR A LONG TIME OF HIS CAREER WE ALWAYS ASK FOR YOUR FAIR TREATMENT TO YOUR ARTIST. IN THIS SOLO ERA OF BTS . WE CAN ALL SEE HOW UNFAIR YOU ARE TO TAEHYUNG. PLEASE BE FAIR TO TAEHYUNG. TAEHYUNG IS A GREAT ARTIST AND HE DESERVE EVERYTHING . FOR A LONG TIME OF HIS CAREER WE ALWAYS ASK FOR YOUR FAIR TREATMENT TO YOUR ARTIST. IN THIS SOLO ERA OF BTS . WE CAN ALL SEE HOW UNFAIR YOU ARE TO TAEHYUNG. #bighitrespecttaehyung #hybe https://t.co/NBnl6Skv8N

kimbear @SeeratZ81696677

First they never gave jin more lines

Now not promoting taes work

What else yall wana do?

#bighitrespecttaehyung Not even once big hit promoted his solo work its so unfairFirst they never gave jin more linesNow not promoting taes workWhat else yall wana do? Not even once big hit promoted his solo work its so unfairFirst they never gave jin more linesNow not promoting taes workWhat else yall wana do? #bighitrespecttaehyung https://t.co/hb5QyAfRlR

Taehyung 😍 🐯💓💗 @Anamika85101738 🥰 🥰🥰 stop ur unfair attitude towards him, BTS is seven angels family and 7-1=0 our is the beautiful angel pls respect all his success #bighitrespecttaehyung ,he is the important part of Bangtan world🥰 🥰🥰 stop ur unfair attitude towards him,BTS is seven angels family and 7-1=0ouris the beautiful angel pls respect all his success #bighitrespecttaehyung ,he is the important part of Bangtan world 💜💜💜💜🥰 🥰🥰 stop ur unfair attitude towards him,😤😤😤BTS is seven angels family and 7-1=0💔💔💔 our 🐅 is the beautiful angel pls respect all his success https://t.co/VfvsLsh1ca

Candy @Candy41728869 @bts_bighit !

V is still a member of BTS and a part of HYBE artists, but he is hardly treated the same as other artists. we are asking HYBE to address the treatment of V and give him the BEST promotion, support and protection.



#bighitrespecttaehyung Hello @BIGHIT_MUSIC V is still a member of BTS and a part of HYBE artists, but he is hardly treated the same as other artists. we are asking HYBE to address the treatment of V and give him the BEST promotion, support and protection. Hello @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit !V is still a member of BTS and a part of HYBE artists, but he is hardly treated the same as other artists. we are asking HYBE to address the treatment of V and give him the BEST promotion, support and protection.#bighitrespecttaehyung https://t.co/jolEifyI4R

V is currently starring in his first variety show Jinny’s Kitchen, a food-based variety show specializing in Korean street food and snacks is one of the top-rated non-fiction shows on Prime Video. The BTS member is cast alongside Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi, and has been roped in as the lovable intern on the popular show.

The Sweet Night singer has also been selected as the official face of the Indonesian-based investment platform SimInvest. Apart from that, he was selected to front French luxury brand CELINE and Cartier as their new global brand ambassador. He also graced his debut solo cover of Elle Korea, which will be formally released in April.

Notably, V will front multiple covers for a single edition of the fashion magazine at the same time, the first for any K-pop artist. The singer also participated in an Emoji video for Elle Korea, where he was asked to choose between his two sides - BTS’ V versus Kim Taehyung.

Given that the BTS member has a busy schedule with several solo activities in the queue, fans are complaining that besides the one tweet promoting Jinny’s Kitchen, there is no social media activity surrounding his solo activities by BIG HIT MUSIC. ARMYs are thus hoping that BIG HIT MUSIC will take their complaints into account and regularly promote V's solo activities.

BTS’ Taehyung attends his first CELINE event as the brand’s official ambassador

◡̈ @taebokkiii

Taehyung attending the celine photo call event tonight!!! He looks so good!! Taehyung attending the celine photo call event tonight!!! He looks so good!! 😭😭 https://t.co/DyXVmsFOYg

The Sweet Night singer attended his first official CELINE event as the brand’s newest global ambassador along with Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa today. Dressed in a modish black outfit from head to toe, fans went gaga over his handsome visuals and effortless charm.

CELINE recently officially confirmed that they have signed BTS’ Taehyung as their official brand ambassador and are happy to work in collaboration with “Celine Boy”.

Besides him, six out of seven BTS members have signed on to luxury fashion brands - RM for Italian luxe brand Bottega Veneta, while Jungkook for American Denim and underwear brand Calvin Klein. Jimin has signed a double luxury brand deal with Dior and Tiffany & Co, SUGA for Valentino, and J-hope for French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, the group’s oldest member, Jin, is currently serving in the military.

