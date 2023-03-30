“He’s looking so good”: BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung stuns fans with his latest photoshoot for CELINE

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung dropped new pictures on his Instagram handle wearing French luxury brand CELINE's merchandise on Tuesday, March 28, and left his followers gushing about his visuals. Decked-up in a black hoodie, white t-shirt, and floral print jacket along with wide-legged jeans, the idol flaunted his fashion statement.

Previously, Elle Korea announced BTS’ V as the newest global ambassador for CELINE, who joined K-actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa as brand representatives. The outlet also announced that the idol will be involved in upcoming photoshoots and commercials and will serve as the international face of the brand.

Meanwhile, fans went into a frenzy when they saw the latest CELINE pictures of Kim Tae-hyung giving off "boyfriend" and cool vibes.

“SOLD OUT KING V”: Fans can’t get enough of BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung’s latest photoshoot for Celine

Soon after Kim Tae-hyung dropped the latest pictures wearing CELINE, the black hoodie, sunglasses, backpack, and sneakers he was seen wearing in the pictures sold out within a short duration of time. Trends including "Celine Boy V," and "Kim Taehyung" started trending on Twitter soon after too.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung's post garnered over ten million likes in less than twenty-four hours. He’s also the only K-pop idol to have all his Instagram posts cross over ten million likes.

Regarding his association with CELINE, the idol stated to Elle Korea previously that he collaborated with the French brand because of its uniqueness, and also because he is captivated by its values and finds them special.

Fans are wondering when the brand will officially announce V as the global ambassador, as only Elle Korea has announced it as of yet. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the latest photoshoot for the French brand below:

French luxury brand CELINE is famous for its ready-to-wear clothing pieces and leather brands. Operating since 1966, the brand is trusted by many for its high-quality products and services.

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung recent activities

BTS' V was recently announced by the Indonesian investment company Sinarma Sekuritas as the international brand ambassador for their app SimInvest in March. The company also shared his latest pictures and commercials for their app, which created abuzz among fans.

Meanwhile, the idol also attended his close friend’s birthday on March 26 along with his Wooga Squad, a famous celebrity group. He also caught up with his other friends including Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-shik, Peakboy, and others.

V is currently starring in the Korean variety program Jenny’s Kitchen alongside Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, which airs every Friday.

