“I’m a human too”: Fans call out sasaengs for stalking and invading BTS’ Jungkook and V’s privacy

On March 3, BTS’ Jungkook and V were reportedly spotted at the location where the musical Beethoven Secret was performed. It has also been reported that V's friends, including Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik, also attended the event to watch singer-songwriter Park Hyo-shin's show. Hyo-shin is one of V's close friends.
The pictures soon went viral, creating a cause of discord among fans as sasaengs are stalking and invading the members' privacy even though they have requested them not to on multiple occasions.
Earlier on February 26, a sasaeng, claiming to be an innocent K-pop fan, shared some illegally recorded videos of the idol while he was at the gym and claimed that the idol is not dating anyone. When fans asked her not to share such videos, she claimed that she was just helping out fans who wanted to know the dating life of the idol.
On March 4, the Euphoria singer went live on the South Korean social media platform Weverse to interact with his fans. Following his interaction, he requested fans not to come to his gym, and added that he was scared to see the sasaengs there. He stated:
“I'm a human too, and ARMYs are also human, ofcourse you'd be able to understand.”
“Please stop making them feel uncomfortable”: Fans requesting others not to invade Jungkook and V’s privacy
On March 4, countless pictures of BTS’ Jungkook and V attending the musical went viral on social media as some people claiming to be fans shared the same on their accounts. However, it wasn’t welcomed by ARMYs, who started rebuking the sasaengs for stalking the BTS members even though Jungkook told them not to.
They found it hard to believe how the sasaengs were in the same place as their idol and shared the unathorized pictures with everyone as it was a public gathering. Fans claimed that if they want to share their private schedule, they will, otherwise, it's not right to share their private meet-ups on social media.
Later on March 4, many citizens also saw BTS’ Jungkook and V enjoying bowling together. However, fans said that it did not feel right to share their pictures.
Following the abrupt invasion of BTS’ Jungkook and V's privacy, many fans were concerned regarding their safety and tweeted:
“Solos/shippers/mantis will justify any evil so long as they get what they want for their victimisation. Don't forget they're the ones who support fansites and stalkers so they can get *exclusive* content and nonsense to feed their twisted dehumanizing narrative. SOLOS ARE ANTIS.”
Another fan tweeted:
“Wow, Jungkook on a live literally asking people NOT to invade his privacy. Yet here is another person, justifying stalking with the "they happen to be there" and "It's just a fan." A "fan" who took a picture.”
As the incidents of stalking and invading Jungkook’s private life continue to occur, fans are taking deliberate steps, including sending emails to Bighit Entertainment and reporting the sasaeng's accounts and blocking them. Fans feel that even if they happen to be in the same place as the idol, clicking pictures without their permission and sharing them is wrong and should be met with strong action.
Many a time, Kim Namjoon and V have shared how they met the kind of fans who have always respected their privacy and did not even talk to them, showing the kind of communication and respect they have for their idol.
More about BTS members
BTS members Golden Maknae and V are the main vocalists and dancers of the group. The two have always shown strong friendship and brotherhood. They have composed and have been credited with many songs, including Christmas Tree and Euphoria, among others.
The two have also been active on social media. BTS' V shared on his Instagram story about having dinner with his close acquaintances and also shared a picture of his pet Yeontan as well. Meanwhile, Jungkook has been interacting with fans throughout his Weverse live show.
BTS’ Jungkook recently deleted his Instagram account, sending fans into shock, while V recently became the brand ambassador for the Indonesian brand SimInvest.