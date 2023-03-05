“I’m a human too”: Fans call out sasaengs for stalking and invading BTS’ Jungkook and V’s privacy

On March 3, BTS’ Jungkook and V were reportedly spotted at the location where the musical Beethoven Secret was performed. It has also been reported that V's friends, including Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik, also attended the event to watch singer-songwriter Park Hyo-shin's show. Hyo-shin is one of V's close friends.

The pictures soon went viral, creating a cause of discord among fans as sasaengs are stalking and invading the members' privacy even though they have requested them not to on multiple occasions.

Earlier on February 26, a sasaeng, claiming to be an innocent K-pop fan, shared some illegally recorded videos of the idol while he was at the gym and claimed that the idol is not dating anyone. When fans asked her not to share such videos, she claimed that she was just helping out fans who wanted to know the dating life of the idol.

On March 4, the Euphoria singer went live on the South Korean social media platform Weverse to interact with his fans. Following his interaction, he requested fans not to come to his gym, and added that he was scared to see the sasaengs there. He stated:

“I'm a human too, and ARMYs are also human, ofcourse you'd be able to understand.”

BANGTAN DELIGHT 🕺ON THE STREET TODAY | FACE 🎭 @Lovly_mochitwin



There is a limit as a fan,once you cross that limit,you are no longer a fan,if you love an artist ,respect their privacy first after all they humans too..



"I'm a human too, and ARMYs are also human, ofcourse you'd be able to understand "There is a limit as a fan,once you cross that limit,you are no longer a fan,if you love an artist ,respect their privacy first after all they humans too.. "I'm a human too, and ARMYs are also human, ofcourse you'd be able to understand " There is a limit as a fan,once you cross that limit,you are no longer a fan,if you love an artist ,respect their privacy first after all they humans too..💜https://t.co/pRH9i9ZQKF

“Please stop making them feel uncomfortable”: Fans requesting others not to invade Jungkook and V’s privacy

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsOT7_613 stop making them feel uncomfortable, you should know your limits as a fan , he's human too, pls respect his/their privacy



Jungkook live Pleasestop making them feel uncomfortable, you should know your limits as a fan , he's human too, pls respect his/their privacyJungkook live Please 🙏 stop making them feel uncomfortable, you should know your limits as a fan , he's human too, pls respect his/their privacyJungkook live https://t.co/i6DvvVptlz

On March 4, countless pictures of BTS’ Jungkook and V attending the musical went viral on social media as some people claiming to be fans shared the same on their accounts. However, it wasn’t welcomed by ARMYs, who started rebuking the sasaengs for stalking the BTS members even though Jungkook told them not to.

They found it hard to believe how the sasaengs were in the same place as their idol and shared the unathorized pictures with everyone as it was a public gathering. Fans claimed that if they want to share their private schedule, they will, otherwise, it's not right to share their private meet-ups on social media.

ᴀᴅʀᴀsᴛᴇɪᴀ @thvnewl Kim Taehyung along with member Jungkook went to see the musical "Beethoven Secret" by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, starring singer-songwriter Park Hyoshin, one of Taehyung's close best friends Kim Taehyung along with member Jungkook went to see the musical "Beethoven Secret" by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, starring singer-songwriter Park Hyoshin, one of Taehyung's close best friends https://t.co/SbUPaQLdgv

Later on March 4, many citizens also saw BTS’ Jungkook and V enjoying bowling together. However, fans said that it did not feel right to share their pictures.

Following the abrupt invasion of BTS’ Jungkook and V's privacy, many fans were concerned regarding their safety and tweeted:

“Solos/shippers/mantis will justify any evil so long as they get what they want for their victimisation. Don't forget they're the ones who support fansites and stalkers so they can get *exclusive* content and nonsense to feed their twisted dehumanizing narrative. SOLOS ARE ANTIS.”

SolosAreAntisDaily @SolosAreAntis

Don't forget they're the ones who support fansites and stalkers so they can get *exclusive* content and nonsense to feed their twisted dehumanizing narrative.

SOLOS ARE ANTIS Solos/shippers/mantis will justify any evil so long as they get what they want for their victimisation.Don't forget they're the ones who support fansites and stalkers so they can get *exclusive* content and nonsense to feed their twisted dehumanizing narrative.SOLOS ARE ANTIS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Solos/shippers/mantis will justify any evil so long as they get what they want for their victimisation.Don't forget they're the ones who support fansites and stalkers so they can get *exclusive* content and nonsense to feed their twisted dehumanizing narrative.SOLOS ARE ANTIS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NhcSM8pAyR

V @vkclassy now explain why u are following Turi a well known stalker whos been spreading jks house location. It's not invading privacy if it's for ur ship i guess That girl is a jikooker, y'all see someone mentioning the name taekook and you instantly think of them as a shipnow explain why u are following Turi a well known stalker whos been spreading jks house location. It's not invading privacy if it's for ur ship i guess twitter.com/KMminkookie/st… That girl is a jikooker, y'all see someone mentioning the name taekook and you instantly think of them as a ship 😭 now explain why u are following Turi a well known stalker whos been spreading jks house location. It's not invading privacy if it's for ur ship i guess twitter.com/KMminkookie/st… https://t.co/QvnvQQIRCy

Crystallina 💜⁷ The Best is Yet to Come ⟭⟬ @Crystallling @lsgrlr If you happen to be there then leave them alone. If you take a picture you're invading their privacy. I wonder how this person would like it if strangers took pictures of them wherever they went. @lsgrlr If you happen to be there then leave them alone. If you take a picture you're invading their privacy. I wonder how this person would like it if strangers took pictures of them wherever they went.

𝓛𝓤𝓛𝓤 ⁷ ⟭⟬ BTS ⟬⟭ connected to 7G since ²⁰¹³ @lsgrlr Shared it with everyone as the boys were AT the location so that others can come and invade their privacy too. But, yeah, it's NOT A STALKER they "just happened" to be there. wink wink Shared it with everyone as the boys were AT the location so that others can come and invade their privacy too. But, yeah, it's NOT A STALKER they "just happened" to be there. wink wink

Cypher⁷/Shesawseesaw @cypherluscious Quickest block:

Defending off schedule pics.

Aggressive tone.

Ridiculous assumptions.



Gabbie must have been a very new follower, or she'd have known that my "lil7" is not just for show, and I take BTS's right to privacy seriously.



And you might not want to follow. You decide. Quickest block:Defending off schedule pics.Aggressive tone.Ridiculous assumptions.Gabbie must have been a very new follower, or she'd have known that my "lil7" is not just for show, and I take BTS's right to privacy seriously.And you might not want to follow. You decide. https://t.co/jLCAI6QnFb

Another fan tweeted:

“Wow, Jungkook on a live literally asking people NOT to invade his privacy. Yet here is another person, justifying stalking with the "they happen to be there" and "It's just a fan." A "fan" who took a picture.”

As the incidents of stalking and invading Jungkook’s private life continue to occur, fans are taking deliberate steps, including sending emails to Bighit Entertainment and reporting the sasaeng's accounts and blocking them. Fans feel that even if they happen to be in the same place as the idol, clicking pictures without their permission and sharing them is wrong and should be met with strong action.

ikram⁷⟭⟬FACE🪞On The Street @bts07ddaeng I lost count on times I've shared what Tae & Joon said abt ARMY who respected their privacy



Joon:"If somebody bumped us(saw us)on streets,they didn't talk to us, they respected us,IT MEANT SO MUCH FOR US,we realized that we had communication,we respect them & they respect us" I lost count on times I've shared what Tae & Joon said abt ARMY who respected their privacyJoon:"If somebody bumped us(saw us)on streets,they didn't talk to us, they respected us,IT MEANT SO MUCH FOR US,we realized that we had communication,we respect them & they respect us" https://t.co/i2srO9yPAm

Many a time, Kim Namjoon and V have shared how they met the kind of fans who have always respected their privacy and did not even talk to them, showing the kind of communication and respect they have for their idol.

More about BTS members

BTS members Golden Maknae and V are the main vocalists and dancers of the group. The two have always shown strong friendship and brotherhood. They have composed and have been credited with many songs, including Christmas Tree and Euphoria, among others.

The two have also been active on social media. BTS' V shared on his Instagram story about having dinner with his close acquaintances and also shared a picture of his pet Yeontan as well. Meanwhile, Jungkook has been interacting with fans throughout his Weverse live show.

BTS’ Jungkook recently deleted his Instagram account, sending fans into shock, while V recently became the brand ambassador for the Indonesian brand SimInvest.

