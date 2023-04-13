“Love this bond”: K-drama fans are delighted to see Lee Jong-suk celebrating I Can Hear Your Voice’s 10th anniversary

On April 13, 2023, South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk posted a few pictures on his Instagram, where the actor was seen celebrating the 10th anniversary of the hit drama I Can Hear Your Voice. He was accompanied by cast members Lee Bo-young and Kim Kwang-gyu and production director Cho Soo-won.

Lee Jong-suk posted three pictures from the 10th anniversary celebration on his Instagram, and on the second slide, he photoshopped the actor Yoon Sang-hyun, who was missing from the party. In the third slide, he shared a picture of the cake with some candles over it. The actor captioned the post as:

“It’s already time !!! 10th anniversary of you guys. I am always grateful for you”

As soon as fans saw the pictures from the 10th anniversary mini-celebration of I Can Hear Your Voice, they took to social media to shower their love on the team.

“I’m so emotional”: K-drama fans are both happy and sad over the latest interaction of Lee Jong-suk with the drama’s cast

Fans on social media can’t get enough of the I Can Hear Your Voice cast’s friendship. The cast members have been spotted meeting and greeting each other on many occasions, even after the show ended, and they were also seen having a get-together in 2018, when Lee Bo-young was pregnant with her second child.

Fans are therefore heaping praise on their close friendship and bond that has stood the test of time even after 10 years, given that the show was released in 2013.

While other fans have become emotional after watching their favorite drama’s cast members having a heartwarming reunion, others are commenting on Lee Jong-suk’s effort in photoshopping Yoon Sang-hyun in the reunion picture, going wild about how thoughtful he is. They also praised his visuals in the latest update.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the 10th anniversary reunion of the fantasy and legal drama I Can Hear Your Voice:

The hit SBS drama I Can Hear Your Voice presents the story of a pessimistic lawyer who doesn’t believe in justice and a highly optimistic high school going boy who has the ability to read other people’s thoughts. The show aired in 2013 with eighteen episodes and features several notable actors, including Lee Jong-suk, Lee Bo-young, Yoon Sang-hyun, and Lee Da-hee.

The legal and romance drama I Can Hear Your Voice was a hit when it aired, recording 29.01% viewership ratings for the final episode as per the reports of TNS Media Korea and AGB Nielson. The actors were also praised for their performances, with the female lead Lee Bo-young snagging the Best Actress award for the show at the 50th Baeksang Arts Awards held in 2014.

More about actor Lee Jong-suk

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk is famous for his exciting and unique dramas. He began his career as a model and debuted in 2006 in the short film Sympathy. Since then, he has appeared in a number of dramas including W, The Hymn of Death, Pinocchio, Doctor Stranger, School 2013, While You Were Sleeping, Romance is a Bonus Book, and more.

He recently made his comeback on the big screen with the thriller Big Mouth, after being discharged from his mandatory military service. He was also seen playing the role of an antagonist in the hit movie Decibel. While fans are happy to have him back, they were dissatisfied when his recent drama Big Mouth and the actor himself didn’t get any nominations for the 2023’s Baeksang Arts Awards.

In other recent news, Lee Jong-suk has also revealed his relationship with the Korean actress and idol IU. It has been confirmed by both their agencies that they are dating and getting to know each other.

