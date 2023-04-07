Create

59th Baeksang Arts Awards: Complete list of nominees

Featuring Kim Ji-won, Park Eun-bin and Song Hye-kyo (Image via Netflix)
The highly anticipated list of nominees for 59th Baeksang Arts Awards has finally been revealed.

On April 6, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that the official website of the Baeksang Arts Awards released the nominees for the drama and film categories for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Introduced in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious and trusted awards in South Korea which honors drama, television and theater work. The award also honors Korean actors and actresses for their work.

Listing the nominees for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for drama and film categories

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards have released the nominees for drama and film categories. Many K-drama viewers seem to be satisfied with the nominees. My Liberation Diary/Notes and the film Decision to Leave snagged seven nominations, elating fans.

Drama

Best Dramas

  • JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
  • tvN’s Our Blues
  • ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • tvN’s Little Women
  • Netflix’s The Glory

Best Director

  • Kyu Tae-kim for Our Blues
  • Seo Kyun-kim for My Liberation Diary
  • Kim Hee-won for Little Women
  • Yoo In-sik for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • Lee Joo- young for Anna

Best Screenplay

  • Kim Eun-sook for The Glory
  • Moon Ji-won for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • Park Hae-young for My Liberation Diary
  • Jeong Seo-kyung for Little Women
  • Hong Jeong-eun, Hong Mi-ran- for Alchemy Of Souls

Best Actor

  • Choi Min-sik for Disney+’s Casino
  • Son Suk-ku for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
  • Lee Byung-hun for tvN’s Our Blues
  • Jung Kyung-ho for tvN’s Crash Course in Romance
  • Lee Sung-min for JTBC’s Reborn Rich

Best Actress

  • Suzy for Coupang Play’s Anna
  • Kim Ji-won for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
  • Kim Hye-soo for tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella
  • Song Hye-kyo for Netflix’s The Glory
  • Park Eun-bin for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best New Actor

  • Kim Min-ho for ENA’s New Recruit
  • Moon Sang-min for tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella
  • Joo Jong-hyuk for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • Hong-kyung for wavve’s Weak Hero Class 1
  • Kim Gun-woo for Netflix’s The Glory

Best New Actress

  • Joo Hyun-young for ENA’s Exaordinary Attorney Woo
  • Ha Yun-kyung for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • Noh Yoon-seo for tvN’s Crash Course in Romance
  • Lee Kyung-sung for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
  • Kim Hieora for Netflix’s The Glory

Best Supporting Actor

  • Jo Woo-jin for Netflix’s Narco-Saints
  • Kang Ki-young for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • Kim Do-hyun for JTBC’s Reborn Rich
  • Kim Jun-han for Coupang Play’s Anna
  • Park Sung-hoon for Netflix’s The Glory

Best Supporting Actress

  • Jung Eun-chae for Coupang Play’s Anna
  • Lee EL for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
  • Kim Shin-rok for JTBC’s Reborn Rich
  • Yeom Hye-ran for Netflix’s The Glory
  • Lim Ji-yeon for Netflix’s The Glory

Film

Best Film

  • Decision to Leave
  • Hunt
  • Next Sohee
  • The Night Owl
  • Hansan: Rising Dragon

Best Director

  • Kim Han-min for Hansan: Rising Dragon
  • Park Chan-wook for Decision To Leave
  • Ahn Tae-jin for The Night Owl
  • Lee Jung-jae for Hunt
  • Jung Juri for Next Sohee

Best Actor

  • Park Hae-II for Decision to Leave
  • Jung Woo-sung for Hunt
  • Ryu Jun-yeol for The Night Owl
  • Song Kang-ho for Broker
  • Ma Dong-seok for The Roundup

Best Actress

  • Tang Wei for Decision to Leave
  • Yum Jung-ah for Life is Beautiful
  • Jeon Do-yeon for Kill Boksoon
  • Bae Doo-na for Next Sohee
  • Yang Mal-bok for The Apartment with Two Women

Best New Actor

  • Ong Seong-wu for Life Is Beautiful
  • Jin Young for Christmas Carol
  • Noh Jae-won for Missing Yoon
  • Byun Woo-seok for 20th Century Girl
  • Seo In-guk for Project Wolf Hunting

Best New Actress

  • Go Yoon-jung for Hunt
  • Kim Si-eun for Next Sohee
  • Kim Hye-yoon for The Girl On a Bulldozer
  • IU for Broker
  • Ha Yun-kyung for Gyeong Ah’s Daughter

Best Supportive Actor

  • Im Siwan for Emergency Declaration
  • Park Ji-hwan for The Roundup
  • Kim Sung-cheol for The Night Owl
  • Byun Yo-han for Hansan: Rising Dragon
  • Kang Ki-young for The Point Men

Best Supportive Actress

  • Park Se-wan for 6/45
  • Bae Doo-na for Broker
  • Ahn Eun-jin for The Night Owl
  • Yum Jung-ah for Alienoid
  • Lee-yeon for Kill Boksoon

Korean variety shows, entertainers

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards also unveiled nominations for Korean variety shows, educational shows, as well as male and female entertainers who have entertained viewers in the past year.

Korean Variety Shows

Best Educational Show

  • National Office of Investigation
  • In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal
  • Your Literacy Skill
  • Adult Kim Jang Ha
  • Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years on the Korean Peninsula

Best Male Entertainer

  • Kian84
  • Kim Kyung-wook
  • Jun Hyun-moo
  • Hwang Jae-sung
  • Kim Jong-kook

Best Female Entertainer

  • Joo Hyun-young
  • Kim Min-kyung
  • Park Se-mi
  • Lee Soo-ji
  • Lee Eun-ji

The nominations for the 2023 Baeksang Awards have been selected from the dramas, Korean variety shows, and films aired between April 2022 and March 2023.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on April 28 at Paradise City in Incheon city and will be broadcast live through JTBC channels and TikTok, as per reported by South Korean media outlet Newsen.

