59th Baeksang Arts Awards: Complete list of nominees

The highly anticipated list of nominees for 59th Baeksang Arts Awards has finally been revealed.

On April 6, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that the official website of the Baeksang Arts Awards released the nominees for the drama and film categories for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

• Best Director

• Best Drama

• Best Screenplay

• Best Actor (Son Sukku)

• Best Actress (Kim Ji Won)

• Best New Actress (Lee Kyung Sung)

• Best Supporting Actress (Lee El)



Introduced in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious and trusted awards in South Korea which honors drama, television and theater work. The award also honors Korean actors and actresses for their work.

Listing the nominees for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for drama and film categories

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards have released the nominees for drama and film categories. Many K-drama viewers seem to be satisfied with the nominees. My Liberation Diary/Notes and the film Decision to Leave snagged seven nominations, elating fans.

Drama

Best Dramas

JTBC’s My Liberation Diary

tvN’s Our Blues

ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

tvN’s Little Women

Netflix’s The Glory

Best Director

Kyu Tae-kim for Our Blues

Seo Kyun-kim for My Liberation Diary

Kim Hee-won for Little Women

Yoo In-sik for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Lee Joo- young for Anna

Best Screenplay

Kim Eun-sook for The Glory

Moon Ji-won for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Park Hae-young for My Liberation Diary

Jeong Seo-kyung for Little Women

Hong Jeong-eun, Hong Mi-ran- for Alchemy Of Souls

Best Actor

Choi Min-sik for Disney+’s Casino

Son Suk-ku for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary

Lee Byung-hun for tvN’s Our Blues

Jung Kyung-ho for tvN’s Crash Course in Romance

Lee Sung-min for JTBC’s Reborn Rich

Best Actress

Suzy for Coupang Play’s Anna

Kim Ji-won for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary

Kim Hye-soo for tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Song Hye-kyo for Netflix’s The Glory

Park Eun-bin for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best New Actor

Kim Min-ho for ENA’s New Recruit

Moon Sang-min for tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Joo Jong-hyuk for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Hong-kyung for wavve’s Weak Hero Class 1

Kim Gun-woo for Netflix’s The Glory

Best New Actress

Joo Hyun-young for ENA’s Exaordinary Attorney Woo

Ha Yun-kyung for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Noh Yoon-seo for tvN’s Crash Course in Romance

Lee Kyung-sung for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary

Kim Hieora for Netflix’s The Glory

Best Supporting Actor

Jo Woo-jin for Netflix’s Narco-Saints

Kang Ki-young for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Kim Do-hyun for JTBC’s Reborn Rich

Kim Jun-han for Coupang Play’s Anna

Park Sung-hoon for Netflix’s The Glory

Best Supporting Actress

Jung Eun-chae for Coupang Play’s Anna

Lee EL for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary

Kim Shin-rok for JTBC’s Reborn Rich

Yeom Hye-ran for Netflix’s The Glory

Lim Ji-yeon for Netflix’s The Glory

Film

Best Film

Decision to Leave

Hunt

Next Sohee

The Night Owl

Hansan: Rising Dragon

Best Director

Kim Han-min for Hansan: Rising Dragon

Park Chan-wook for Decision To Leave

Ahn Tae-jin for The Night Owl

Lee Jung-jae for Hunt

Jung Juri for Next Sohee

Best Actor

Park Hae-II for Decision to Leave

Jung Woo-sung for Hunt

Ryu Jun-yeol for The Night Owl

Song Kang-ho for Broker

Ma Dong-seok for The Roundup

Best Actress

Tang Wei for Decision to Leave

Yum Jung-ah for Life is Beautiful

Jeon Do-yeon for Kill Boksoon

Bae Doo-na for Next Sohee

Yang Mal-bok for The Apartment with Two Women

Best New Actor

Ong Seong-wu for Life Is Beautiful

Jin Young for Christmas Carol

Noh Jae-won for Missing Yoon

Byun Woo-seok for 20th Century Girl

Seo In-guk for Project Wolf Hunting

Best New Actress

Go Yoon-jung for Hunt

Kim Si-eun for Next Sohee

Kim Hye-yoon for The Girl On a Bulldozer

IU for Broker

Ha Yun-kyung for Gyeong Ah’s Daughter

Best Supportive Actor

Im Siwan for Emergency Declaration

Park Ji-hwan for The Roundup

Kim Sung-cheol for The Night Owl

Byun Yo-han for Hansan: Rising Dragon

Kang Ki-young for The Point Men

Best Supportive Actress

Park Se-wan for 6/45

Bae Doo-na for Broker

Ahn Eun-jin for The Night Owl

Yum Jung-ah for Alienoid

Lee-yeon for Kill Boksoon

Korean variety shows, entertainers

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards also unveiled nominations for Korean variety shows, educational shows, as well as male and female entertainers who have entertained viewers in the past year.

Korean Variety Shows

Earth Arcade

Physical: 100

Psick show

Exchange 2

SNL Korea 3

Best Educational Show

National Office of Investigation

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

Your Literacy Skill

Adult Kim Jang Ha

Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years on the Korean Peninsula

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Kim Kyung-wook

Jun Hyun-moo

Hwang Jae-sung

Kim Jong-kook

Best Female Entertainer

Joo Hyun-young

Kim Min-kyung

Park Se-mi

Lee Soo-ji

Lee Eun-ji

The nominations for the 2023 Baeksang Awards have been selected from the dramas, Korean variety shows, and films aired between April 2022 and March 2023.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on April 28 at Paradise City in Incheon city and will be broadcast live through JTBC channels and TikTok, as per reported by South Korean media outlet Newsen.

