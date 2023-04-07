59th Baeksang Arts Awards: Complete list of nominees

The highly anticipated list of nominees for 59th Baeksang Arts Awards has finally been revealed.
On April 6, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that the official website of the Baeksang Arts Awards released the nominees for the drama and film categories for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Introduced in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious and trusted awards in South Korea which honors drama, television and theater work. The award also honors Korean actors and actresses for their work.
Listing the nominees for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for drama and film categories
The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards have released the nominees for drama and film categories. Many K-drama viewers seem to be satisfied with the nominees. My Liberation Diary/Notes and the film Decision to Leave snagged seven nominations, elating fans.
Drama
Best Dramas
- JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
- tvN’s Our Blues
- ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- tvN’s Little Women
- Netflix’s The Glory
Best Director
- Kyu Tae-kim for Our Blues
- Seo Kyun-kim for My Liberation Diary
- Kim Hee-won for Little Women
- Yoo In-sik for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Lee Joo- young for Anna
Best Screenplay
- Kim Eun-sook for The Glory
- Moon Ji-won for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Park Hae-young for My Liberation Diary
- Jeong Seo-kyung for Little Women
- Hong Jeong-eun, Hong Mi-ran- for Alchemy Of Souls
Best Actor
- Choi Min-sik for Disney+’s Casino
- Son Suk-ku for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
- Lee Byung-hun for tvN’s Our Blues
- Jung Kyung-ho for tvN’s Crash Course in Romance
- Lee Sung-min for JTBC’s Reborn Rich
Best Actress
- Suzy for Coupang Play’s Anna
- Kim Ji-won for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
- Kim Hye-soo for tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella
- Song Hye-kyo for Netflix’s The Glory
- Park Eun-bin for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Best New Actor
- Kim Min-ho for ENA’s New Recruit
- Moon Sang-min for tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella
- Joo Jong-hyuk for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Hong-kyung for wavve’s Weak Hero Class 1
- Kim Gun-woo for Netflix’s The Glory
Best New Actress
- Joo Hyun-young for ENA’s Exaordinary Attorney Woo
- Ha Yun-kyung for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Noh Yoon-seo for tvN’s Crash Course in Romance
- Lee Kyung-sung for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
- Kim Hieora for Netflix’s The Glory
Best Supporting Actor
- Jo Woo-jin for Netflix’s Narco-Saints
- Kang Ki-young for ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Kim Do-hyun for JTBC’s Reborn Rich
- Kim Jun-han for Coupang Play’s Anna
- Park Sung-hoon for Netflix’s The Glory
Best Supporting Actress
- Jung Eun-chae for Coupang Play’s Anna
- Lee EL for JTBC’s My Liberation Diary
- Kim Shin-rok for JTBC’s Reborn Rich
- Yeom Hye-ran for Netflix’s The Glory
- Lim Ji-yeon for Netflix’s The Glory
Film
Best Film
- Decision to Leave
- Hunt
- Next Sohee
- The Night Owl
- Hansan: Rising Dragon
Best Director
- Kim Han-min for Hansan: Rising Dragon
- Park Chan-wook for Decision To Leave
- Ahn Tae-jin for The Night Owl
- Lee Jung-jae for Hunt
- Jung Juri for Next Sohee
Best Actor
- Park Hae-II for Decision to Leave
- Jung Woo-sung for Hunt
- Ryu Jun-yeol for The Night Owl
- Song Kang-ho for Broker
- Ma Dong-seok for The Roundup
Best Actress
- Tang Wei for Decision to Leave
- Yum Jung-ah for Life is Beautiful
- Jeon Do-yeon for Kill Boksoon
- Bae Doo-na for Next Sohee
- Yang Mal-bok for The Apartment with Two Women
Best New Actor
- Ong Seong-wu for Life Is Beautiful
- Jin Young for Christmas Carol
- Noh Jae-won for Missing Yoon
- Byun Woo-seok for 20th Century Girl
- Seo In-guk for Project Wolf Hunting
Best New Actress
- Go Yoon-jung for Hunt
- Kim Si-eun for Next Sohee
- Kim Hye-yoon for The Girl On a Bulldozer
- IU for Broker
- Ha Yun-kyung for Gyeong Ah’s Daughter
Best Supportive Actor
- Im Siwan for Emergency Declaration
- Park Ji-hwan for The Roundup
- Kim Sung-cheol for The Night Owl
- Byun Yo-han for Hansan: Rising Dragon
- Kang Ki-young for The Point Men
Best Supportive Actress
- Park Se-wan for 6/45
- Bae Doo-na for Broker
- Ahn Eun-jin for The Night Owl
- Yum Jung-ah for Alienoid
- Lee-yeon for Kill Boksoon
Korean variety shows, entertainers
The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards also unveiled nominations for Korean variety shows, educational shows, as well as male and female entertainers who have entertained viewers in the past year.
Korean Variety Shows
- Earth Arcade
- Physical: 100
- Psick show
- Exchange 2
- SNL Korea 3
Best Educational Show
- National Office of Investigation
- In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal
- Your Literacy Skill
- Adult Kim Jang Ha
- Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years on the Korean Peninsula
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Kim Kyung-wook
- Jun Hyun-moo
- Hwang Jae-sung
- Kim Jong-kook
Best Female Entertainer
- Joo Hyun-young
- Kim Min-kyung
- Park Se-mi
- Lee Soo-ji
- Lee Eun-ji
The nominations for the 2023 Baeksang Awards have been selected from the dramas, Korean variety shows, and films aired between April 2022 and March 2023.
The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on April 28 at Paradise City in Incheon city and will be broadcast live through JTBC channels and TikTok, as per reported by South Korean media outlet Newsen.