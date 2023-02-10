6 K-dramas to watch if you liked Taxi Driver

K-drama fans are excited for season two of Taxi Driver, which will premiere on 17 February. As season one ended with an overall nationwide rating of 15.3 % as per Nielsen Korea, fans continue to shower love for its brilliant storyline, incredible actors, and stories based on real-life incidents.

The plot of Taxi Driver centers on a covert organization called Rainbow Taxi that aids those who have been wronged by the law. Rainbow Taxi was the brainchild of the character Jang Sung-chul, who suffered through traumatizing events and now wants to help people. Additionally, taxi driver Kim Do-gi, a person with a painful past, is the company’s star driver.

It entertained viewers through its well-coordinated action scenes executed by the actor Lee Je-hoon. He would similarly punish the perpetrators if they bullied or murdered their victims. The combination of real-life cases and the incorporation of a taxi driver who helps people regain a new life is one of the reasons the show was a hit.

The cast includes Lee Je-hoon, Esom, Pyo Ye-jin, and veteran actor Kim Eui-sung. Lee Je-hoon starred in the role of taxi driver Kim Do-gi. Pyo Ye-jin and Esom played the role of hackers Ahn Go-eun and Kang Ha-na in the drama Taxi Driver. Veteran actor Kim Eui-sung played the role of Jang Sang-chul.

If action-thriller drama is your thing and the wait for Taxi Driver 2 seems long, we have listed a few K-dramas that you can try watching in the meantime.

From Signal to Juvenile Justice, six exciting K-dramas to watch if you like the action thriller Taxi Driver

1) Signal

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Tubi, Prime Video, iQIYI, Viki, WeTV, and Netflix

In Signal, which won the Best Drama Award at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards, two detectives worked to solve crimes while existing at two separate times. Detective Park Hae-young discovered a supernatural walkie-talkie that allowed him to talk to Lee Jae-han, a detective in the 1990s.

The show also incorporates real-life criminal cases that occurred in South Korea. Cha Soo-hyun joined hands with the two to solve the unresolved and old cases. Taxi Drivers and Signals focus on shedding light on criminal events in South Korea.

The show was a treat for fans who liked Taxi Driver. It revolves around the teamwork of two detectives working towards the same goal of catching criminals, thus giving a strong reason to watch the show. The show explores different aspects of human life: pain, misery, injustice, discrimination, and determination to overcome those challenges. Fans want the second season of Signal as it ended with a cliffhanger.

Lee Je-hoon chronicled the role of the young detective Park Hae-young while Cho Jin-woong played the role of a senior officer named Lee Jae-han. Kim Hye-soo takes on the role of Cha Soo-hyun, showcasing her versatility as the only police officer in her district in 90s.

2) The Veil

Where to watch: Prime Video, Viki

As the show's name suggests, The Veil is about a successful and genius National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent, Han Ji-hyuk, who is an expert in solving heinous crime cases. While on a secret mission in China with his two friends, he suddenly vanishes away from society and returns after a year in a miserable state. The agent pledged to unveil the dark truths and traitors behind his disappearance. After returning home, he began working with a small group that included Yoo Je Yi, who assisted Ji-hyuk in forming a partnership to solve further cases.

As commented by many K-drama fans, The Veil is undoubtedly one of the most underrated mystery and crime action dramas introducing new characters in every episode, thus making the storyline more intriguing and creating suspense so that people can binge-watch it in one setting.

The character of the NIS agent is skillfully played by the actors NamKoong Min and Kim Ji-eun, essayed on the role of Yoo Je-yi.

3) The Devil Judge

Where to watch: TVING, iQIYI, Viki, WeTV, and Netflix

Set in a dystopian society of present-day South Korea, where people are not elated with anything, their lives are filled with misery and unfortunate moments. The government's unsuccessful policies and leadership have left the nation in ruins, and the famous Judge named Kang Yo-han comes to the rescue by punishing the criminals on his live reality show broadcast.

He soon became famous for punishing criminals with heavy penalties and unimaginable punishments that shook the viewers to the core. Kang Yo-han and Kim Do-ki from Taxi Driver pursue the same thing, and that is Justice and use their own methods.

The show explores the lives of various helpless individuals who endure terrible circumstances in a city plagued by various illnesses, criminal activity, and poverty. Viewers of relevant stories give someone a cause to binge-watch the drama by focusing on different areas.

Kang Yo-han, the character played by the actor Ji-sung, was joined by other rookie judges, including Kim Ga-on, played by the actor JinYoung. Kim Min-jung plays the role of antagonist Jeong Seon-a, brining interest in the drama, while Park Gyu-young plays the role of a police officer named Yoon Soo-hyun.

4) The Uncanny Counter

Where to watch: Netflix

Slated to return with season 2, The Uncanny Counter Season One takes viewers on a unique journey of counters who excelled in catching evil spirits who returned to earth to pursue their enteral life by stealing the body and souls of innocent human beings. The four counters of different powers, such as sensing the locations of evil spirits, healing abilities, and incredible strength, embark on a journey to catch them and send them back to hell.

As mentioned by K-drama fans, The Uncanny Counter is one of those underrated gems that needs to be recognized by the fandom. The Netflix hit delivers a perfect combination of crime, mystery, and an eventful plot that keeps someone on the edge of their seat throughout the drama.

The show stars Cho Byeong-kyu as the youthful counter So-moon, who joins the team of Go Mo-tak, Do Ha-na, and Choo Mae-ok, the veteran counters. Yoo Joon-sang, Kim Se-jeong, and Yeom Hye-ran also play the part of the character.

5) Player

Where to watch: iQIYI and WeTv

Like Taxi Driver, the show showcases the life of talented taxi driver Cha Ah-ryung, who fights criminals to tack back stolen property. She grew up in challenging circumstances after getting abandoned by her parents. She is joined by a team of four consisting of a swindler, a fighter, and an elite hacker forming a police redemption team who fulfills their mission. When compared to the characters of Taxi Driver, they are quite similar.

The show is another action-thriller series but comes with a touch of comedy that brings fresh air to the viewers. With excellent chemistry between actors and cliffhangers in each episode’s perfectly executed plot, the drama is a must-watch for anyone who wants to be entertained and watch something powerful.

Krystal Jung takes on the role of the talented taxi driver Cha Ah-ryung, while Seong Seung-heon plays the double role of Kang Ha-ri and Choi Su-hyuk simultaneously. The police team consists of other members, namely Im Byung-min, Do Jin-woong, and Jang In-gyoo, the characters portrayed by Lee Si-eon, Tae Won-seok, and Kim Won-hae.

6) Juvenile Justice

Where to watch: Netflix

Three-time Baeksang-winning actress Kim Hye-soo plays the leading role of judge Sim Eun-seok in the crime and legal drama where her words are enough to create chaos. Eun-seok, with her stubborn and intellectual personality, believes in punishing young offenders with strictness and discipline. She hates juvenile offenders and thinks they ought to receive harsh punishment regardless of their age, as stated by Netflix. It investigates many stories where people suffer from crimes they never committed, much like Taxi Driver did.

The show explores the darkest aspects of human life, including human trafficking, bullying, discrimination, adultery, and teens being exposed to the evils of society at a very young age and ending up selecting the wrong path for themselves. The hit drama will not be renewed for season 2, as announced by Netflix. However, fans still want other K-drama fans not to sleep on this masterpiece and try it for once.

Kim Hye-soo is joined by actors Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, and Lee Jung-eun, who plays the character of her fellow judges, Cha Tae-joo, Kang Won-joong, and Na Geun-hee.

Fans can binge-watch the aforementioned thriller, crime, and legal dramas if they like the first season of Taxi Driver, as they share the same sequence of stories, human emotions, topics, and much more.

Taxi Driver season 2 is slated to premiere on February 17 and will be available to stream on Viki.

