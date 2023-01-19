Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming fantasy drama My Demon

On January 18, representatives from JTBC Enternews hinted that South Korean actors Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung will star as leads for the upcoming fantasy drama, My Demon.

In response to the news reported by JTBC, Kang’s agency Namoo Actors commented that My Demon is one of the projects the actor has been offered. Similarly, actress Kim Yoo-jung’s agency Awesome ENT responded by saying that it is one of the projects that the actress is reviewing.

The drama will be penned by famous screenwriter Choi Ah II, who’s one of the co-writers of the historical hit drama Mr.Queen.

The fantasy drama is about the blooming romance between a wealthy chaebol heiress and a demon who loses his powers and decides to start living under the same roof. The two find themselves falling for each other while trying to help the demon regain his powers.

If Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung accept the casting offer, they will portray the roles of the demon and the chaebol heiress, respectively.

Song Kang will portray the role of Jung Koo-won in the upcoming fantasy and romance drama My Demon

Kim Yoo Jung-ieeee 김유정이 @yoojungieeekim Song Kang has been offered the role of Jung Gu Won, while Kim Yoo Jung was offered the role of Do Do Hee. Jung Gu Won is superior to humans in every way, but when he loses his powers, he will have to work with Do Do Hee to recover them and romance begins to bloom in this process. Song Kang has been offered the role of Jung Gu Won, while Kim Yoo Jung was offered the role of Do Do Hee. Jung Gu Won is superior to humans in every way, but when he loses his powers, he will have to work with Do Do Hee to recover them and romance begins to bloom in this process. https://t.co/uycIb90lF8

If the Nevertheless actor accepts the casting offer, he will take on the role of Jung Koo-won, a Demon.

Jung Koo-won is described as a demon who is superior to humans in every possible way. He can do anything with his powers and does not require the help of humans. However, things change for him when one day he loses his powers. Koo-won has no idea why or how this happens.

Kim Yoo-jung’s character DO Do-hee will help Koo-won reclaim his lost powers. The two decide to live together and work towards the same goal, which comes with benefits for both of them. Do-hee is always surrounded by her enemies who want to take what is hers. She is a chaebol heiress and thus has several enemies.

Kim Fairy 💫 @Fairyfairyu LADIES AND GENTLEMEN ! KIM YOO JUNG AND SONG KANG 🤤 LADIES AND GENTLEMEN ! KIM YOO JUNG AND SONG KANG 🤤 https://t.co/omcZbMxPxz

In order to survive this, she forms a team with Koo-won. The two work together for each other’s benefits and eventually find themselves entangled in a blooming romance.

Needless to say, fans excited about the casting news are now waiting for their favorite actors to confirm it.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary #KimYooJung &



OMG WHAT A VISUAL PAIRING!?! NOT TO MENTION HOW THEY DON'T DISAPPOINT W/ THEIR ACTING TOO! I'M EXCITED TO SEE THEM 🥹🫶🏻 #SongKang are reportedly leading fantasy romance drama #MyDemon , a story about a demon who lost his ability & saves a conglomerate heiress!OMG WHAT A VISUAL PAIRING!?! NOT TO MENTION HOW THEY DON'T DISAPPOINT W/ THEIR ACTING TOO! I'M EXCITED TO SEE THEM 🥹🫶🏻 #KimYooJung & #SongKang are reportedly leading fantasy romance drama #MyDemon, a story about a demon who lost his ability & saves a conglomerate heiress!OMG WHAT A VISUAL PAIRING!?! NOT TO MENTION HOW THEY DON'T DISAPPOINT W/ THEIR ACTING TOO! I'M EXCITED TO SEE THEM 🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/7vuzNMnieP

Song Kang is quite the heartthrob among K-drama fans for his captivating visuals and acting skills. He has starred in a number of hit dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Navillera, Nevertheless, and many others.

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo-jung is known for her roles in dramas such as Angry Mom, Love in the Moonlight, Clean with Passion for Now, and Lovers of the Red Sky.

Recent Updates on Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung

Netflix Philippines @Netflix_PH ? Find out what’s in store for Park Min-young and Song Kang in Forecasting Love and Weather on February 12 Clear skies 🌤 or stormy weather? Find out what’s in store for Park Min-young and Song Kang in Forecasting Love and Weather on February 12 Clear skies 🌤 or stormy weather ☔️? Find out what’s in store for Park Min-young and Song Kang in Forecasting Love and Weather on February 12 ❤️ https://t.co/jsF4exJV9K

Popular actor Song Kang recently starred in the weather and romance drama Forecasting Love and Weather alongside Park Min-young. He was also busy filming the upcoming season 2 and season 3 of the smash hit Netflix series, Sweet Home.

The actor will hold his first Asian fan meeting, titled 2023 Song Kang Asia Fan Meet Tour, on February 11, in Seoul.

정정이 🐙 @kirn_yoojung the genre is melo-movie♡



We will filming in 2nd half of 2021 after 'Hong Chun Gi' finish filming too!



See you soon, guys♡ Kim Yoo Jung (김유정) reportedly to be a cast in Netflix Original Movie '21st Century Girl' set in 1999 erathe genre is melo-movie♡We will filming in 2nd half of 2021 after 'Hong Chun Gi' finish filming too!See you soon, guys♡ Kim Yoo Jung (김유정) reportedly to be a cast in Netflix Original Movie '21st Century Girl' set in 1999 era💞 the genre is melo-movie♡We will filming in 2nd half of 2021 after 'Hong Chun Gi' finish filming too! See you soon, guys♡ https://t.co/no7pOoT8pO

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo-jung rose to fame with her latest movie 21st Century Girl, which was loved and appreciated by fans worldwide. She also made a guest appearance in the Coupang Play’s drama, One Ordinary Day.

She recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut in the South Korean Entertainment industry by giving a present to her fans with her play Shakespeare in Love.

Poll : 0 votes