Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin confirmed to star in the upcoming historical drama 'Lovers'

South Korean actors Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin have been confirmed to star as leads in the upcoming historical romantic drama Lovers.

On January 13, MBC confirmed the news through their Instagram account. The drama will be helmed by director Kim Sung-yong and penned by screenwriter Hwang Jin-young.

The historical romance is set in the Joseon era. It presents the story of a man who swears never to fall in love again. However, the man ends up falling for a woman who has had two failed marriages previously. The woman dreams of finding a new love again.

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin’s characters will explore the themes of love and marriage in the upcoming drama.

Namgoong Min’s character Lee Jang-hyun finds himself attracted to Yoo Gil-chae in the upcoming drama Lovers

Namgoong Min is set to play the role of a mysterious man named Lee Jang-hyun who suddenly makes his appearance in Neunggeun Village’s high society. He seems cold and unreachable. After going through a horrendous and tragic event in his life, he finds nothing interesting and sees the world through a dismal lens.

However, things start to change for Jang-hyun when he encounters a woman named Yoo Gil-chae. He feels deep attraction towards her and finds himself highly interested in her life. The two characters' personalities are in stark contrast to one another as Yoo Gil-chae has strong determination and will to live - something lacking in Lee Jang-hyun.

Yoo Gil-chae belongs to a noble family. She is famous in society for her goddess-like beauty and charm. She is even referred to as the socialite goddess. She is self-obsessed and thinks highly of herself. She believes that she can captivate any man in the world.

However, things start to change for her when she goes through a severe wartime crisis and falls truly in love with a man. When Jang-hyun and Gil-chae encounter each other, they gradually develop feelings for each other and discover the true meaning of love altogether.

Namgoong Min will reunite with director Kim Sung-yong for Lovers. The duo has previously worked together on the 2021 action and thriller drama The Veil. Fans are excited to see them doing another project in a different genre.

Namgoong Min is a well-known personality in South Korea and has been receiving a lot of love from fans for his hit dramas. He is known for his unique choice of dramas, including Awaken, Hot Stove League, The Undateables, Beautiful Gong Shim, Good Manager, and many others.

Meanwhile, Ahn Eun-jin is also well-known for Strangers from Hell, More Than Friends, Hospital Playlist season 2, Dark Hole, and The One and Only.

Latest Updates about Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin

Namgoong Min recently starred in the highly-rated SBS drama One Dollar Lawyer, which received positive feedback from K-drama fans. Fans loved the unique storyline and OST of the drama. The actor is reportedly in talks to star as the lead in the upcoming drama Doctor Prisoner 2.

Ahn Eun-jin has been confirmed for the dramas Bad Mom and Goodbye Earth where she will act alongside Lee Do-hyun and Yoo Ah-in.

The upcoming romantic historical drama Lovers is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2023.

