Nam Goong-min turns lawyer for JTBC's Sacred Divorce

Popular South Korean actor Nam Goong-min has been cast in a leading role for JTBC’s upcoming drama Sacred Divorce.

Sacred Divorce is based on a webcomic of the same name. The drama follows the life of a 45-year-old divorce lawyer, Shin Sung-han, as he attempts to solve the problems of various divorcing couples and their families.

Nam Goong-min will play the lawer Shin Sung-han in Sacred Divorce

On February 7, several media agencies in South Korea reported that Nam Goong-min has been offered a role in the JTBC drama.

According to a representative of the Hot Stove League actor's agency, 935 Entertainment,

“Nam Goong-min received an offer to star in ‘Sacred Divorce,’ and he is currently reviewing the offer. It is one of the projects he received an offer for.”

The actor has reportedly been offered the lead role of Shin Sung-han. Born with a silver spoon in his mouth, Shin Sung-han led a life of luxury and decadence, until a life changing event changed it all forever.

After having passed the bar exam at age 39, Shin Sung-han turns into a divorce lawyer, and must now solve the intricate problems that arise within divorcing families.

Sacred Divorce is all set to be written by Yoo Young-ah, best known for the K-drama Encounter, and the upcoming Son Ye-jin comeback drama Thirty-Nine. Incidentally, this is not the only lawyer role that the 49-year-old actor is being considered for. The talented actor has reportedly been offered the lead in SBS’s One Thousand Won Lawyer.

The show follows the story of a talented lawyer, who, despite his immense skills, charges merely 1000 KRW as fees. While his generosity may make him a favorite of clients, his colleagues are less than pleased.

One Thousand Won Lawyer, written by Defendant writers Choi Soo Jin and Choi Chang Hwan, took home the first prize at the 2015 SBS Script Contest

Meanwhile, Nam Goong-min has been on a roll for the last two years. The actor took home the Daesang at the MBC Drama Awards two years in a row, for SBS’s Hot Stove League in 2020 and MBC’s The Veil in 2021.

JTBC’s Sacred Divorce will air in 2023. The television network is set for a busy 2022, as the broadcast station has numerous dramas all set to air, starting off with Forecasting Love and Weather starring Park Min Young and Song Kang, which will premiere on February 12.

