MBC Drama Awards 2021: Complete List of winners

The MBC Drama Awards 2021, was held on 30th December 2021 at MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. Bringing glitz and glam for the second time in a row, the awards ceremony was hosted by none other than Kim Sung Joo.
MBC Drama Awards are held annually to recognize all the hit dramas that were launched in the year.
There were two major highlights of the evening. The first one was The Red Sleeve which managed to secure the title of Best Drama of the Year. The second major highlight of the night was when actor Namkoong Min managed to earn the Grand Prize (Daesang) for his performance in The Veil.
Listing out all the winners of the MBC Drama Awards 2021 including Lee Junho, Lee Se Young, and more
MBC Drama Awards 2021 celebreated some of the best K-Dramas and actors that the year had to offer. In doing so, it became a night to remember. While there were many nominations to pick from, the following are the winners who stood out amongst their competition:
- Grand Prize (Daesang): Namgoong Min (The Veil)
- Drama of the Year: The Red Sleeve
- Top Excellence Award for a Mini-Series (Male): Lee Junho (The Red Sleeve)
- Top Excellence Award for a Mini-Series (Female): Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve)
- Top Excellence Award for a Daily Drama (Male): Cha Seo Won (The Second Husband)
- Top Excellence Award for a Daily Drama (Female): Uhm Hyun Kyung (The Second Husband)
- Excellence Award for a Mini-Series (Male): Lee Sang Yeob (On the Verge of Insanity)
- Excellence Award for a Mini-Series (Female): Jang Young Nam (The Veil)
- Excellence Award for a Short-Form Drama (Male): Jung Moon Sung (Moebius: The Veil)
- Excellence Award for a Short-Form Drama (Female): Kim Hwan Hee (Here’s My Plan)
- Best Supporting Actor (Male): Jang Hye Jin (The Red Sleeve)
- Best Supporting Actor (Female): Kim Do Hyun (The Veil)
- Best Couple: Lee Junho and Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve)
- Best Screenwriter: Jung Hae Ri (The Red Sleeve)
- Best New Actor (Male): Kang Hoon (The Red Sleeve)
- Best New Actor (Female): Kim Ji Eun (The Veil)
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Lee Deok Hwa (The Red Sleeve)
The MBC Drama Awards are held annually in the month of December to reward all the phenomenal work from the South Korean Entertainment industry. It is one of the few award ceremonies that take into account the viewer's votes when it comes to picking the winners.