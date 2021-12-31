MBC Drama Awards 2021: Complete List of winners

The MBC Drama Awards 2021, was held on 30th December 2021 at MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. Bringing glitz and glam for the second time in a row, the awards ceremony was hosted by none other than Kim Sung Joo.

MBC Drama Awards are held annually to recognize all the hit dramas that were launched in the year.

In Food I Lust @widyalfaristha

NAMGOONG MIN WINNING DAESANG TWO YEARS IN A ROW



🏆 Namgoong Min ('Hot Stove League') won Daesang (Grand Prize) at "2020 SBS Drama Awards"

🏆 Namgoong Min ('The Veil') won Daesang (Grand Prize) at "2021 MBC Drama Awards"

🎉

#MBCDramaAwards2021 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥NAMGOONG MIN WINNING DAESANG TWO YEARS IN A ROW🏆 Namgoong Min ('Hot Stove League') won Daesang (Grand Prize) at "2020 SBS Drama Awards"🏆 Namgoong Min ('The Veil') won Daesang (Grand Prize) at "2021 MBC Drama Awards" ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥NAMGOONG MIN WINNING DAESANG TWO YEARS IN A ROW 🏆 Namgoong Min ('Hot Stove League') won Daesang (Grand Prize) at "2020 SBS Drama Awards"🏆 Namgoong Min ('The Veil') won Daesang (Grand Prize) at "2021 MBC Drama Awards" 🎉#MBCDramaAwards2021 https://t.co/76Ze9tVmSy

There were two major highlights of the evening. The first one was The Red Sleeve which managed to secure the title of Best Drama of the Year. The second major highlight of the night was when actor Namkoong Min managed to earn the Grand Prize (Daesang) for his performance in The Veil.

Listing out all the winners of the MBC Drama Awards 2021 including Lee Junho, Lee Se Young, and more

MBC Drama Awards 2021 celebreated some of the best K-Dramas and actors that the year had to offer. In doing so, it became a night to remember. While there were many nominations to pick from, the following are the winners who stood out amongst their competition:

Grand Prize (Daesang) : Namgoong Min (The Veil)

Namgoong Min (The Veil) Drama of the Year: The Red Sleeve

The Red Sleeve Top Excellence Award for a Mini-Series ( Male ): Lee Junho (The Red Sleeve)

Lee Junho (The Red Sleeve) Top Excellence Award for a Mini-Series ( Female ): Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve)

Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve) Top Excellence Award for a Daily Drama (Male) : Cha Seo Won (The Second Husband)

Cha Seo Won (The Second Husband) Top Excellence Award for a Daily Drama (Female) : Uhm Hyun Kyung (The Second Husband)

Uhm Hyun Kyung (The Second Husband) Excellence Award for a Mini-Series (Male) : Lee Sang Yeob (On the Verge of Insanity)

Lee Sang Yeob (On the Verge of Insanity) Excellence Award for a Mini-Series (Female) : Jang Young Nam (The Veil)

Jang Young Nam (The Veil) Excellence Award for a Short-Form Drama (Male) : Jung Moon Sung (Moebius: The Veil)

Jung Moon Sung (Moebius: The Veil) Excellence Award for a Short-Form Drama (Female) : Kim Hwan Hee (Here’s My Plan)

Kim Hwan Hee (Here’s My Plan) Best Supporting Actor (Male): Jang Hye Jin (The Red Sleeve)

Jang Hye Jin (The Red Sleeve) Best Supporting Actor (Female): Kim Do Hyun (The Veil)

Kim Do Hyun (The Veil) Best Couple: Lee Junho and Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve)

Lee Junho and Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve) Best Screenwriter: Jung Hae Ri (The Red Sleeve)

Jung Hae Ri (The Red Sleeve) Best New Actor ( Male ): Kang Hoon (The Red Sleeve)

Kang Hoon (The Red Sleeve) Best New Actor ( Female ): Kim Ji Eun (The Veil)

Kim Ji Eun (The Veil) Lifetime Achievement Award: Lee Deok Hwa (The Red Sleeve)

won @SE0JUNGH00

"since i'm a human, i couldn't help but to think of wanting to win an award as our drama got so popular. but i often questioned myself if my performance in the drama deserves an award." YOU DESERVE IT

#MBCDramaAwards2021 Top Excellence for Junho 👏👏👍."since i'm a human, i couldn't help but to think of wanting to win an award as our drama got so popular. but i often questioned myself if my performance in the drama deserves an award." YOU DESERVE IT Top Excellence for Junho 👏👏👍."since i'm a human, i couldn't help but to think of wanting to win an award as our drama got so popular. but i often questioned myself if my performance in the drama deserves an award." YOU DESERVE IT #MBCDramaAwards2021 https://t.co/l5YqJl1u0g

Also Read Article Continues below

The MBC Drama Awards are held annually in the month of December to reward all the phenomenal work from the South Korean Entertainment industry. It is one of the few award ceremonies that take into account the viewer's votes when it comes to picking the winners.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan