MBC Entertainment Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

Wrapping up the year with awards and rewards; the MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 never fails to let down. The award ceremony was held on 29th December 2021, at the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

This award ceremony honors many popular variety stars and programs, who have entertained a large audience. Hosted by Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Sang-Yi and Kim Se-Jeong, the night was truly a spectacle to remember.

The highlight of the MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 was when comedian Yoo Jae-suk bagged the grand prize for the second time in a row for Hangout with Yoo/ How Do You Play?. According to media citings, Yoo Jea-suk has won 18 Daesung awards, eight of which were awarded by MBC.

Listing out all the winners of the MBC Entertainment Awards 2021

Known to be one of the many most popular award shows in South Korea, the following are the proud winners of the night:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Yoo Jae Suk (How Do You Play?)

Yoo Jae Suk (How Do You Play?) Entertainer of the Year: Kim Gura, Kim Sung Joo, Park Na Rae, Yoo Jae Suk, Jun Hyun Moo

Kim Gura, Kim Sung Joo, Park Na Rae, Yoo Jae Suk, Jun Hyun Moo Variety Program of the Year: How Do You Play?

How Do You Play? Top Excellence in Variety (Male) : Ahn Jung Hwan ( I’m Glad We Don’t Fight), Kian84 (I Live Alone)

Ahn Jung Hwan ( I’m Glad We Don’t Fight), Kian84 (I Live Alone) Top Excellence in Variety (Female) : Shin Bong Sun (Hangout with Yoo, King of Mask Singer)

Shin Bong Sun (Hangout with Yoo, King of Mask Singer) Top Excellence in Radio: Jang Sung Kyu (Good Morning FM, It is Jang Sung-kyu)

Jang Sung Kyu (Good Morning FM, It is Jang Sung-kyu) Excellence in Variety (Male): Jang Dong Min (Where is My Home)

Jang Dong Min (Where is My Home) Excellence in Variety (Female): Hong Hyun Hee (Omniscient Interfering View)

Hong Hyun Hee (Omniscient Interfering View) Excellence in Music/Talk Category (Male): Yoon Se Yoon (Radio Star)

Yoon Se Yoon (Radio Star) Excellence in Radio: Ahn Young Mi, Muzie (This is Ahn Young-mi, the two o’clock date), Jung Sun Hee, Moon Chun Shik (Age of Radio)

Ahn Young Mi, Muzie (This is Ahn Young-mi, the two o’clock date), Jung Sun Hee, Moon Chun Shik (Age of Radio) Rookie Award for Variety (Male) : Parc Jae Jung (Hangout with Yoo, I Live Alone)

Parc Jae Jung (Hangout with Yoo, I Live Alone) Rookie Award for Variety (Female): Mijoo (Hangout with Yoo)

Mijoo (Hangout with Yoo) Rookie Award for Radio: Jung Joon Ha, Shinji

Jung Joon Ha, Shinji Writer of the Year for Radio: Park Se Hoon (The Economy in the Hands of Lee Jin-woo)

Park Se Hoon (The Economy in the Hands of Lee Jin-woo) Writer of the Year for Current Events and Cultural Programs: Kan Min Joo (PD Notebook)

Kan Min Joo (PD Notebook) Script Writer of the Year: Park Hyun Jung (Radio Star)

Park Hyun Jung (Radio Star) Best Teamwork: MSG Wannabe (How Do You Play?)

MSG Wannabe (How Do You Play?) Popularity Award: Kim Jong Min (I Live Alone), Sandara Park (King of Mask Singer, I Live Alone), SHINee’s Key (I Live Alone)

Kim Jong Min (I Live Alone), Sandara Park (King of Mask Singer, I Live Alone), SHINee’s Key (I Live Alone) Achievement Award: Ha Choon Hwa

Ha Choon Hwa MC Award (Male) : Boom (Where is My Home , I'm glad we don't fight) MC MC Award (Female) : Park Sun Young (Anyway, go to work)

Boom (Where is My Home I'm glad we don't fight) Park Sun Young (Anyway, go to work) PD Award: Home Alone (I Live Alone)

Home Alone (I Live Alone) Best Couple: Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and HaHa (How Do You Play?)

Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and HaHa (How Do You Play?) Best Entertainer Award: Yoo Byung Jae, Yang Se Hyung

Yoo Byung Jae, Yang Se Hyung Best Character Award: Jung Joon Ha, HaHa

Jung Joon Ha, HaHa Special Award for Variety: Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Fin. K.L’s Ock Joo Hyun, Aiki, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Fin. K.L’s Ock Joo Hyun, Aiki, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon Digital Content Award: Change My Home

Change My Home Special Award for Current Events and Cultural Programs: Kang Da Som, Oh Eun Young, Jung Joon Hee

Kang Da Som, Oh Eun Young, Jung Joon Hee Special Award for Radio: Yum Min Joo, Heo Il Hoo

Yum Min Joo, Heo Il Hoo Radio Contribution Award: NCSoft

The MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 is usually held at the end of every year. The MBC Entertainment Awards first came to light in early 1990s. The awards ceremony took place to keep in mind all the COVID 19 precautions.

