Park Eun-bin in talks to star in new rom-com drama “Diva of the Deserted Island” by the makers of Start Up

Park Eun-bin is in talks to star in an exciting new romantic comedy drama Diva of the Deserted Island.

On December 14, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that actress Park Eun-bin, who headlined the popular drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo this year, will be taking on the lead role in the new drama Diva of the Deserted Island. The upcomind drama will be helmed by the makers of When You Were Sleeping and Start Up.

Her agency confirmed that she has indeed been approached for the project and has been reviewing it. If she takes up the role, this will be her first drama since the conclusion of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Park Eun-bin returns to civilisation after living in a deserted island in Diva of the Deserted Island

Diva of the Deserted Island is a romantic-comedy drama that centers around a girl who drifts to a deserted island after an accident and returns to civilization 15 years later.

Park Eun-bin has been approached to play the role of Mok Ha, a vibrant young girl who harbors dreams of being a singer but, due to an unforeseen accident, drifts off to a deserted island. The show will then focus on her return to city life, how she adapts to her new lifestyle, and whether she will continue pursuing her dream of becoming a singer.

Park Eun-bin’s fans are excited at the prospect of her signing this new drama, taking on another challenging role to flex her acting chops, and collaborate with the makers of popular K-dramas Start Up and While You Were Sleeping.

Park Eun-bin is expected to showcase her versatile range as an actor by experimenting with a different dialect and might also sing for the show, though this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Also, according to fans, she has always expressed her desire to excel in the romantic-comedy space, and this might be the perfect opportunity to go ahead with that.

PD Oh Choong-Hwan and ace screenwriter Park Hye-ryun will be in charge of handling this drama. They previously helmed Lee Jong-suk, Jung Hae-in, and Suzy-starrer While You Were Sleeping, along with Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, and Suzy-starrer Start Up.

So far, the makers have repeated their lead actress, Suzy, for both their ventures. Hence, it would be interesting to see if they can repeat any of the lead actors they have worked with previously, Lee Jong-suk, Nam Joo-hyuk, Jung Hae-in, and Kim Seon-ho.

Notably, this will be PD Oh Choong-hwan’s newest project after MBC’s crime thriller Big Mouth starring Lee Jong-suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA in lead roles.

Park Eun-bin voted as the ‘Actor of 2022’ by Gallup Korea

This is truly Park Eun-bin’s year. Her drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, in which she plays an ace lawyer on the autistic spectrum who solves complicated cases using her photogenic memory and talent, has earned rave reviews across the board, charted high on Netflix’s most-watched dramas, and is also in talks for an American remake. Meanwhile, her other drama, The King’s Affection, opposite Rowoon, recently won an International Emmy Award.

Gallup Korea polled South Koreans in November to find out which actor or actress they thought shone the brightest. A fantastic total of 1700 avid K-drama viewers aged 13 and up took part in the poll.

She received a whopping 13.6 percent of the votes in the poll. Kim Hye-soo ranked second, followed by Nam Goong Min in the third spot, Go Doo-shim in fourth, and finally Song Joong-ki ranked fifth.

