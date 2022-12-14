Gallup Korea conducted a poll to determine the Actor of 2022, asking the population of South Korea to answer the question, "Which actor/actress shone the brightest in 2022?"

The participants swarmed in with 1,700 participants, all above the age of 13 placing their votes. Gallup Korea then finally released a list of the ten most-voted for actors, where Park Eun-bin took first place.

Juvenile Justice's Kim Hye-soo took second place, while One Dollar Lawyer's Nam Goong-min and Curtain Call's Go Doo-shim, took third and fourth place respectively. The actors who've garnered the maximum votes played impressive roles in significant K-dramas this year, as they won fans' hearts along with the title, Actor of 2022.

"The person who shone this year in 2022: 1st place - Park Eun-bin, 2nd place - Kim Hye-soo, 3rd place - Nam Goong-min, 4th place - Go Doo-shim, 5th place - Song Joong-ki, 6th place - Lee Jung-jae, 7th place - Hyun Bin, 8th place - Lee Byung-hun, 9th place - Son Sok-goo and Kim Go-eun."

South Korea's choice for Actor of 2022, Park Eun-bin, Kim Hye-soo, Nam Goong-min, and more

During the premiere of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park Eun-bin was commended by a majority of the viewers for incredible acting that helped represent the autistic community. The drama showcased the struggles of an autistic woman to succeed as an attorney. Many found that Park Eun-bin's acting skills only improved from her work in her previous K-dramas, rightfully making her the Actor of 2022 with 13.6% votes.

The next most-voted actor of 2022 was Kim Hye-soo for her incredible performance in The Queen's Umbrella with 13% votes. The story displays the efforts of a mother, who's also a queen, trying to safeguard and rein in her playful sons in quite unconventional ways. Fans loved the twists and turns that the show took them through, and had a massive appreciation for Kim Hye-soo, who never disappointed.

Nam Goong-min, the first male actor on the list, won fans' hearts with his comedic role and charismatic play in One Dollar Lawyer, placing him as the third most voted Actor of 2022 with 11.3% votes. The show entails the story of an extensively skilled lawyer, who only charges one Korean won for his fee. A year after his last K-drama, fans rejoiced at his return as he entertained them with a much-needed comedy-drama, amongst the thriller and romantic films and shows released in 2022.

Other actors who followed the above three on Gallup Korea's list are Curtain Cell's Go Doo Shim, who bagged 4.2% votes, and Reborn Rich's Song Joong-ki who had 3.3% votes. Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Crash Landing on You's Hyun-bin, Mr. Sunshine's Lee Byung-hun, My Liberation Notes' Son Suk-goo, and Yumi's Cells' Kim Go-Eun also appeared on the list of top actors of 2022.

As 2022 wraps up its eventful year of K-dramas, fans saw a variety of plots come to life with a wide array of actors. With 2023 around the corner, the entire fandom has been on the lookout for what's in store for them in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes