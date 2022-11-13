One Dollar Lawyer ends on a high note, receives its highest ratings

Namgoong Min's One Dollar Lawyer has done it. Despite being shortened to twelve episodes, the show ended with a bang, scoring an average rating of 15.2 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

The information was released by Nielsen Korea. It was also noted that the MBC drama, The Golden Spoon, which aired in the same schedule slot as that of One Dollar Lawyer, also saw a rise in the ratings for what was the penultimate episode of the show.

The final episode of One Dollar Lawyer answered the question of whether Lawyer Cheon Ji-hun managed to get justice for the death of his father and his girlfriend Lee Joo-young (Lee Chung-ah).

Namgoong Min, Kim Ji-eun, and other team members of One Dollar Lawyer share gratitude

A few cast members, including the lead actors of the show Namgoong Min and Kim Ji-eun, shared farewell comments about the conclusion of the series. Speaking of the role that this show played in his life, Namgoong Min said:

“To me, One Dollar Lawyer is a project that’s like growing pains. I felt a lot while filming and felt a sense of responsibility for this project, so it was created while director Kim Jae-hyun and I relied on each other until the end. I also feel so grateful for my colleagues who trusted me and came running in an instant.”

Actor Kim Ji-eun, who has received a lot of attention and appreciation for her role as Baek Mari in the film, also spoke about the show coming to an end. She said:

"It was a happy time to have been able to participate in a project I sincerely wanted to join from the moment I read the script, and that an actress named Kim Ji-eun was able to portray Baek Ma Ri. This was such a memorable set, to the point where I hope to work on it once again if the opportunity arises. Beyond my career as an actress, this was a really memorable project to me as a person. That’s thanks to everyone who was with me on set."

Choi Dae-hoon, who plays the role of prosecutor Seo Min-hyuk in One Dollar Lawyer was thankful that everyone was able to complete the shoot of the K-drama series completely:

"This was both a long and short period of time. I’m thankful we were able to finish safely, without any incidents. This was a time when I learned a lot and had a lot of realizations."

One Dollar Lawyer has been showered with love from a wide range of audiences. For that very reason, there was a backlash when SBS announced that the show will be shortened by two episodes. Despite the episode cut, however, the series managed to meet public expectations, if not surpass them.

