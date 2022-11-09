One Dollar Lawyer finale episode air date, teaser out

One Dollar Lawyer's finale episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the week, especially given that the show's penultimate episode scored an average nationwide rating of 13.6 percent.

The Namgoong Min-starrer has maintained the drama’s streak as the most-watched miniseries of the entire week. Now, the air date of the final episode of the drama is out, and the show's twelfth installment is set to air on November 11.

One Dollar Lawyer will be broadcast on SBS at 10 pm Korean Standard Time. The show is available to be streamed on Disney Plus, and Disney Plus Hotstar for international audiences.

One Dollar Lawyer episode 12 teaser is out

A shocking turn of events in episode 11 saw even his close allies Baek Ma-ri and Sa Mu-jang being led to believe that Cheon Ji-hun (Namgoong Min) had disappeared. He did reappear, but the highs and the lows of the show have so far been intense.

That is also what is expected to be featured in the upcoming episode as well. The short teaser that was released by SBS on their social media channel also hints at Ji-hun going after the bad guys, which in this case is the President. He is not going to rest until this rich, powerful, and greedy man is arrested and behind bars.

The teaser further hints at someone meeting their end. One can see a man fall into the river, and it is unclear who this person is. This is something that the finale episode will reveal. In addition to this, audiences can also expect a confrontation between Ji-hun and his enemies.

The question is, can Ji-hun really get justice for the death of his girlfriend Lee Joo-young (Lee Chung-ah)? Hopefully, the lawyer who has been able to get justice for many of his clients is able to do the same himself. With Ma-ri by his side, the chances of him achieving his goal are also higher.

One Dollar Lawyer was criticized for taking Friday breaks and shortening its episode arc

One Dollar Lawyer has taken three consecutive Friday breaks, building up the anticipation around each new episode. The episodes that were expected to air on October 28 and November 4 were postponed.

This decision, along with the fact that the show's episodes were shortened from the traditional 16-episode arc to 12 episodes was met with much criticism on social media. However, none of this really seemed to affect the attention that the show has garnered over the weeks.

One Dollar Lawyer is about a lawyer turned prosecutor who is friendly and affordable. His technique of defending his clients is influenced by trauma that he has experienced, and the show unpacks all of this over its 12-episode arc. Alongside Namgoong Min, this K-drama also stars Kim Ji-eun and Choi Dae-hoon in lead roles.

