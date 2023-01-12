Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, and Ra Mi-ran are confirmed for the upcoming comedy drama Bad Mom

Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, and Ra Mi-ran are confirmed to appear in the upcoming JTBC comedy drama Bad Mom.

On January 12, South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, and Ra Mi-ran will be starring together in the slice-of-life comedy drama Bad Mom helmed by director Shim Na-yeon, who previously worked for Baeksang-winning drama Beyond Evil. The upcoming drama will be penned by screenwriter Bae Se-young.

The drama tells the story of a woman who turns into a "bad mom" owing to unavoidable circumstances, while her son, after losing his memories in an unfortunate incident, becomes a child once again.

Lee Do-hyun will portray the role of prosecutor Kang Ho while Ra Mi-ran will take up the role of the bad mom. Meanwhile, Ahn Eun-ji will bring Mi Joo's character to life in the upcoming drama.

Lee Do-hyun is set to essay the role of the cold and smart prosecutor Kang Ho, who ran away from home when he was young. Growing up, he saw his mother struggling and raising a huge pig farm alone, and decided to turn his back on his mother to avoid a fate similar to hers. However, things change when he encounters an unfortunate accident, ends up losing his memories, and becomes a child once again.

Following the incident, his mother Young Soon, played by veteran actress Ra Min-ran, decides to take care of her ill son. When Kang Ho was a child, Young Soon did everything in her power to protect him and eventually took up the role of a bad mom to survive the odds of society.

When Lee Do-hyun’s character Kang Ho starts living with his mother Young Soon again, he discovers the real happiness he’s been missing all these years and gets another chance to live a new life with his mother.

Ra Min-ran shared that the drama is filled with warmth, laughter, and many emotions. The actress further stated that many talented actors and staff have been working on the project together.

Lee Do-hyun also shared his excitement about how happy he is to participate in such a great project featuring many talented actors. He also mentioned that there are many difficult scenes, but that it will be easy to get past them, thanks to the directors, actors, and writers he’s been working with.

Meanwhile, Ahn Eun-jin will take up the role of Mi Joo, who is Kang Ho's long-time friend and support system. Mi Joo is described as a person with a big heart, who dislikes injustice. Following some financial hardships, she is forced to move back to her hometown where she finds out that Kang Ho is now a child. The unique encounter changes everything for Mi Joo.

Ahn Eun-jin shared that she really wanted to be a part of this project as her character is cheerful and lives brightly even in the face of difficulties. The actress further added that she’s looking forward to working with director Shim Na-yeon, and how because of other actors, she’s having fun filming the drama in a pleasant atmosphere. Ahn Eun-jin further asked viewers to show lots of love and support for the drama.

Lee Do-hyun is a rising Korean actor who's already made an impact both internationally and domestically. He is known for selecting good scripts and has won many accolades for his acting performances, including the Baeksang Best New Actor award for his role in 18 Again.

He is well-known for his many hit dramas including 18 Again, Youth of May, Hotel Del Luna, and Melancholia, among many others. Lee Do-hyun recently starred in the revenge-thriller drama The Glory alongside Song Hye-kyo, which was a smash hit. Fans are patiently waiting for its second part that will air in March 2023.

The upcoming healing and comedy drama Bad Mom is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023.

