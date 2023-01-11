Song Hye-kyo stuns fans with her February Elle magazine cover pictures

On January 10, 2023, Elle Korea issued a pictorial for the month of February, featuring Song Hye-kyo. Elle is an international magazine that covers fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Song Hye-kyo graced the cover of Elle’s February issue and spoke about her character Moon Dong-eun in the smash hit Netflix series The Glory. The drama is currently one of the most talked about shows among K-drama enthusiasts, and fans can’t stop complimenting the actress about her role in the same.

Song Hye-kyo talks about her character Moon Dong-eun in The Glory with Elle Korea

Alongside the photoshoot, Song Hye-kyo did a candid interview with Elle Korea, where she discussed how she feels about her The Glory character. The actress expressed how satisfied she is with her role and ensured viewers that there is more to come in the upcoming installment of the series.

As per Netflix’s report, the show has been watched for more than 24.5 million hours globally in the three days since its release. The drama follows the story of Moon Dong-eun, a victim of school bullying, who hatches a detailed plan on taking revenge on her bullies.

Song Hye-kyo expressed a great sense of relief and satisfaction while talking about her character Dong-eun and spoke about the things she did in order to carry out her role perfectly.

The actress mentioned that there were many dynamic scenes wherein her character Dong-eun expresses her emotions differently. Song Hye-kyo was excited to express the emotions through Dong-eun, who offered her a character she had never portrayed before. The actress also stated that she felt happy lying down in her room after she finished filming the challenging scenes.

Raising the curiosity and anticipation of viewers, she further added that the next part of The Glory has more to unfold and will surely be more entertaining. The actress also mentioned that she did not monitor her scenes much during filming, owing to her fear of acting within a mold.

While answering the question of what appearance she wanted for Dong-eun physically, the actress shared:

“I wanted her to look exhausted and weak. A person determined to take revenge might gain weight, but I thought it would be more pleasurable when the perpetrators were beaten by a weak and small person whose appearance makes them think ‘What’s so scary about that person?”

She also shared how she decided not to change her attire more often because the character had financial issues. However, since Dong-eun's job was of a teacher, who had to present herself in front of others, the actress decided she should look more neat and tidy.

The interview had more insights to offer about the lead actress' perspectives on the world. Upon being asked about the color through which she viewed the world, Song Hye-kyo picked white. Moreover, she shared that now that she has finished her project, she feels less worried and has nothing else to look forward to and that makes her ecstatic. She is comfortable without any worries.

Know more about Song Hye-kyo’s latest drama The Glory

The first part of The Glory aired with eight episodes on December 30, 2022, worldwide on Netflix. The drama gained considerable praise and appreciation from K-drama fans, and viewers appreciated the storyline as well as the new side of the actress that the series revealed.

However, some fans felt disappointed as they now have to wait for two months for the second installment. Part 2 of The Glory has been confirmed to premiere in March 2023. The cliffhanger at the end has filled viewers with much anticipation and curiosity.

The Glory also features Lee Do-hyun, who played a vital role in the series.

Song Hye-kyo is confirmed to star in the upcoming drama The Price of Confession, alongside Han Soo-hee.

