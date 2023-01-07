Is The Glory based on a true story? Exploring the story behind Netflix's latest phenomenon 

You might be living under a virtual rock if you haven’t heard of Netflix’s latest revenge-thriller drama The Glory starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun in lead roles.

Penned by ace writer Kim Eun-sook, known for dramas like The Guardian: Lonely and Great God, Mr. Sunshine, and Descendants of the Sun, is a story of a school-bullying victim who decides to avenge her bullies by taking up a job as a homeroom teacher at an elementary school where the bully’s young child studies.

Song Hye-kyo marks her second collaboration with writer Kim Eun-sook after the 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun. She plays the titular role of Moon Dong-eun who quit her studies after being constantly bullied and facing major physical abuse by Park Yeon-jin and her gang of friends.

She eventually hatches an elaborate plan to get back at the bullies and avenge Park Yeon-jin and her gang. The 16-episode revenge thriller series follows an edge-of-seat kind of twist and turn in Moon Dong-eun’s life. The revenge-thriller series is well-received by fans and viewers have discovered that The Glory is based on a true story.

The Glory’s writer Kim Eun-sook dishes on the real-life incident that inspired the show

Kim Eun-sook is one of the most prolific screenwriters in the Korean entertainment industry and has written some of the best and highest-rated K-dramas. Hence, fans were hugely anticipating her upcoming revenge-thriller series The Glory, her latest project, and her second K-drama with Song Hye-kyo.

Kim Eun-sook revealed that an honest conversation with her daughter, who is in her sophomore year of high school, inspired her to write The Glory. The ace writer revealed that she was always worried that her daughter might receive unnecessary attention in school because of her mother and wanted to address the same with her daughter.

However, her daughter showed her mature side by revealing “Mom, you're not Kim Eun Sook like the past”. However, what planted the seeds of the drama was when her daughter asked the rhetorical question - “Mom, would you be more heartbroken if I beat someone to death or if I got beat to death by someone else?"

Kim Eun-sook confessed that she was shocked to hear her daughter’s words, however, this inspired her to pen down the script for The Glory.

Writer Kim Eun-sook also took inspiration from many real-life incidents as well. For instance, in a shocking scene, a young Moon Dong-eun (played by Jung Ji-so) is brutally assaulted by Park Yeon-jin and her gang (the young version is played by Shin Ye-eun).

In the horrifying scene, her hand is brutally burnt with a hair iron. K-drama fans were shocked to see this scene and wondered if such a brutal form of bullying even existed in real life.

However, it is based on a true incident that occurred in 2006 when perpetrator ‘K’ burnt victim ‘J’ with a hair iron, scratched her chest with a hair pin and stole all her money in a bone-chilling incident. It was revealed that the perpetrator was arrested shortly after the incident came to light.

School bullying is a serious issue in South Korea and the number of cases is increasing each year. Kim Eun-sook revealed that the topic of school violence hit home for her and wanted to showcase a series depicting the horrific reality of school violence.

Kim Eun-sook revealed that as part of her research for The Glory, she spoke to many school violence victims to understand their situation and the trauma they have been through.

Song Hye-kyo is grateful for the praise she received for her performance in The Glory

Song Hye-kyo has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in Netflix’s The Glory as the wounded Moon Dong-eun, a young girl who hails from an economically backward family and dreams of being an architect.

However, all her dreams are shattered when she faces intense bullying and assault in school. She is forced to quit her studies as a result of the trauma she experiences and ventures onto the path of revenge and redemption.

During a making video released by Netflix, Song Hye-kyo revealed that she gave her all to The Glory and really pushed her limits as an actor and performer.

The Glory star revealed that she felt bad and sorry for her followers and wondered what she had been doing up until now when asked how she feels about receiving unanimous praise for her performance.

She realized that she needs to work harder to live up to the audience’s expectations and show this side of herself to her audience more often.

The second season of The Glory will air sometime in March on Netflix.

