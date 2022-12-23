“Leave her alone”: Fans defend Song Hye-kyo from malicious comments about her age at The Glory press conference

Song Hye-kyo was recently subjected to ageist comments by South Korean netizens after seeing her at the press conference for her upcoming drama, The Glory. The 41-year-old actress is one of the top Hallyu stars who has been active in the industry for nearly three decades.

Fans, both international and local, rose to defend the The Glory actress against the online hate train. They commented that it is natural to grow older and that it should not be a parameter to judge or hate others.

Meka @mylife82_ Song Hye Kyo looks good for her age. Those K netz need to leave her alone. Song Hye Kyo looks good for her age. Those K netz need to leave her alone.

Song Hye-kyo plays the lead protagonist in the upcoming revenge-thriller titled The Glory. The show will be released on Netflix for the global audience. Some fans were also a bit surprised to discover that the show is rated 19+. Dealing with bullying, trauma, and revenge, the show is expected to tackle serious but common issues in South Korea.

Song Hye-kyo charms some in The Glory press conference, others target her for her age

Netflix The Glory 12.30 @HeyQ1122 At first it's annoying because they don't leave #SongHyeKyo alone. But if you think of it, it's a clear manifestation that even after 25 years in the industry, everyone is still interested in her. Whether a fan or a hater they are all followers. Indeed a popular celebrity. At first it's annoying because they don't leave #SongHyeKyo alone. But if you think of it, it's a clear manifestation that even after 25 years in the industry, everyone is still interested in her. Whether a fan or a hater they are all followers. Indeed a popular celebrity. https://t.co/B3a9866TKm

Song Hye-kyo, 41, has appeared in some classic South Korean entertainment series such as Full House, That Winter, The Wind Blows, and Descendants of the Sun. She debuted in 1996, and gained prominence in 2000 for both her talents and beauty. The Glory actress was considered one of the top three visuals in the country, alongside Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun.

In the press conference for her latest show, The Glory, the 41-year-old actress dressed up in a semi-formal suit and talked about the series. Watching her photographs and videos, some South Korean netizens began claiming that she had lost her charm since she started looking her age. Take a look at some of the comments below:

K-netizens' ageist comments

When others discovered the comments, they defended Song Hye-kyo and chastised those who had sent her malicious messages. People shared how some think a natural process like age can be used to spread hate towards a person.

Some fans even made sarcastic comments and said that the actress was still “the epitome of beauty.” One fan even mentioned that they would sell their soul “to look as graceful and as beautiful” as Song Hye-kyo in their 40s.

🍀(ia/finals) @bluejeanbirkin @allkpop i will sell my soul to look as graceful and as beautiful and to age like song hye kyo into my forties because she's doing it better than fine wine @allkpop i will sell my soul to look as graceful and as beautiful and to age like song hye kyo into my forties because she's doing it better than fine wine

So What ? ‍♀️

Is She Vampire or Is she immortal?

She still looks younger then her age and more prettier .

if you can't see so that isn't her fault Haters says She looks oldMe- So What ?‍♀️Is She Vampire or Is she immortal?She still looks younger then her ageand more prettier .if you can't see so that isn't her fault #SongHyeKyo Haters says She looks old Me- So What ? 💁‍♀️Is She Vampire or Is she immortal? She still looks younger then her age 😍 and more prettier .if you can't see so that isn't her fault #SongHyeKyo

Dear all a couple of wrinkles doesn't make anyone ugly. Stop linking her name to ur theory. She's the epitomy of beauty Older or younger doesn't matter. Almost entire #SongHyeKyo is full of ppl asuming she wants to hide her age/she looks old or not blah blah.Dear all a couple of wrinkles doesn't make anyone ugly. Stop linking her name to ur theory. She's the epitomy of beauty Older or younger doesn't matter. Almost entire #SongHyeKyo is full of ppl asuming she wants to hide her age/she looks old or not blah blah. Dear all a couple of wrinkles doesn't make anyone ugly. Stop linking her name to ur theory. She's the epitomy of beauty Older or younger doesn't matter.

- Comments are disgusting haha Hey, you guys are getting older too haha Do you guys think you can live young forever? Haters are creepy

- It's natural that you're getting older.but you look younger than your age.

#TheGlory #SongHyeKyo #송혜교 Knetz Comment presscon The Glory- Comments are disgusting haha Hey, you guys are getting older too haha Do you guys think you can live young forever? Haters are creepy- It's natural that you're getting older.but you look younger than your age. Knetz Comment presscon The Glory- Comments are disgusting haha Hey, you guys are getting older too haha Do you guys think you can live young forever? Haters are creepy- It's natural that you're getting older.but you look younger than your age.#TheGlory #SongHyeKyo #송혜교 https://t.co/0D5uq6s7Iw

More about The Glory

The Glory is a much-anticipated drama that will bring Song Hye-kyo together with Descendants of the Sun writer Kim Eun-sook. It includes an ensemble cast of Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and more.

A revenge-thriller, The Glory will see Moon Dong-eun, a woman who has traumatic memories after being bullied at school, plan a long-awaited retribution. She studies hard and becomes a teacher at the school of her bullies’ kids. The show is expected to reflect the harsh realities of the trauma suffered by victims of school violence and how it can affect a person’s entire life.

The series will have two seasons with eight episodes each. The first season will be released on December 30, 2022, while the second season is confirmed to be released in March 2023.

