Netflix cancels Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory press conference, fans speculate Song Joong-ki’s dating news as the reason

In unexpected news, Netflix announced the cancelation of The Glory star Song Hye-kyo’s press conference on December 29, 2022. The statement arrived just a day before the series’ release.

It is unusual for actors not to hold promotional interviews for a series, especially when they are A-listers and the drama has set high expectations.

As per South Korean outlet Star Today, the decision is speculated to have stemmed from the mixed attention the Encounter actress has been receiving since Song Joong-ki, her ex-husband, went public with his relationship with a British woman.

Netflix’s official stance was that there would be no separate interviews since the show is being released in two parts. They might consider doing an interview once both seasons are out.

However, many believe that it is Netflix's attempt not to let the actress be subjected to uncomfortable questions about her past relationships.

“No separate interviews” - Netflix cancels leading actors’ interviews for The Glory, including Song Hye-kyo

The last series Song Hye-kyo starred in was Now, We Are Breaking Up, which aired its finale in January this year. Nearly a year later, the actress is returning to the screen with Netflix’s revenge-thriller The Glory. The show is highly-anticipated as it also stars Youth Of May actor Lee Do-hyun.

On December 29, Netflix announced that the leading actors will not be sitting for interviews. It said:

“While the new original series, ‘The Glory’ will be unveiled on December 30, the final decision has been made not to conduct interviews with the lead actors.”

It added that the decision was made keeping in mind that the show has two seasons. Netflix did the same with Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, where the interviews were only conducted after Part 1 was released.

“Since the show will be released as part one and part two, there will be no separate interviews with the leading actors (including Song Hye-kyo). In the past, there was a case where an interview with the lead actor was not conducted under similar circumstances. If necessary, we will discuss internally conducting an interview after the full series is released."

However, Star Today speculated that Song Joong-ki’s dating news has affected Song Hye-kyo’s work. Ever since the Vincenzo actor announced his relationship, the media and fans have been talking about him, his British girlfriend and Hye-kyo.

Many fans also found Korean media outlets reporting on both matters in different tones. While the Vincenzo actor’s relationship news was reported positively, The Glory actress’ dating rumors were spoken about in a negative light.

It is then speculated that Netflix aims to stop any questions about Song Hye-kyo’s private life from popping up in a press conference.

The Glory series is about a woman who has suffered traumatic incidents at the hands of bullies in school, who vows retribution and lands a job as a teacher at her bully’s kids’ school. Season 1 will premiere on Friday, December 30, and Season 2 will premiere in March 2023.

Poll : 0 votes