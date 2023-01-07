The Glory clears confusion regarding premiere date of Part 2

Netflix's much-awaited K-drama The Glory has made an announcement clarifying the ambiguity surrounding the release date of its Part 2. The press release comes after a false report by a Chinese media outlet regarding the premiere date of the eagerly awaited show.

On January 6, a report by a Chinese media outlet revealed that The Glory was set to premiere on March 10. However, in the body of the article, the date of release was mentioned as March 20. This led to confusion among viewers who had no idea what the actual release date of the show would be.

In response to these rumors, Netflix stated that the release date for Part 2 has not yet been finalized and added that the date would be revealed once a decision was made.

The Glory is a thriller K-drama that took the world by storm. The show revolves around Moon Dong-eun, a woman who is driven by a decade-long quest for vengeance against high school bullies who inflicted permanent scars on her body and mind.

Dong-eun becomes the homeroom teacher for the child of the ringleader of the bullies, Park Yeo-jin, who remains unrepentant of her actions. After getting close to Yeo-jin's daughter, Dong-eun sets about devising a careful strategy to dismantle each of the bullies' lives and enact her revenge.

More about The Glory and its upcoming Part 2

The internationally acclaimed K-drama The Glory is directed by Ahn Gil-ho and written by Kim Eun-sook, the legendary screenplay writer for Guardian: The Great and Lonely God.

The revenge-thriller show does not follow the typical structure of sixteen episodes released over the course of a few weeks. Instead, the show is divided into two parts, consisting of eight episodes each. All eight episodes of The Glory Part 1 were released on December 30, 2022 on Netflix. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too long for the remaining episodes of the intriguing show since Part 2 is expected to air in March 2023.

The critically acclaimed actress Song Hye-kyo plays the role of the vengeful protagonist. She has previously worked with Kim Eun-sook for the sensational K-drama Descendants of the Sun. The complicated and cryptic male lead, Joo Yeo-jung, is played by actor Lee Do-hyun.

The K-drama also features other reputed stars such as Yeom Hye-ran (who portrays Kang Hyun-nam) and Im Ji-Yeon (who plays the formidable ringleader of the bullies, Park Yeo-jin). Joseon Exorcist’s Park Sung-hoon also plays a lead role in The Glory, depicting the character Jeon Jae-joon.

A quick recap of the events in Part 1 of the show

In Part 1 of the show, Moon Dong-eun created discontent in the families and personal lives of each of her former bullies. She threatened Lee Sa-ra and Choi Hye-jeong with damaging information that had the potential to ruin their careers and upcoming weddings.

Further, Jeon Jae-joon is aware that Ha Ye-seol is his own daughter, and he intends to obtain custody of her by dismantling Yeon-jin and Do-young's marriage. In addition to everything else, Son Myeong-oh is still missing, and this threatens the secrecy of his clandestine connections with Sa-ra and Jae-joon.

Although the release date of The Glory Part 2 is yet to be disclosed, viewers are eagerly waiting for the next part of the show.

