“A Time Called You is coming”: Fans excited as Netflix unveils its first look of the drama starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been

On Tuesday, January 17, Netflix unveiled the first still cut for the highly-anticipated time travel drama A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been. The actors looked at each other with loving gazes in the new still.

The upcoming time-travel and romance drama A Time Called You is based on the smash hit Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day. The show revolves around the story of a heartbroken girl, Jun Hee, who misses her deceased boyfriend. Her boyfriend passed away almost a year ago.

The drama unravels how she miraculously returns to 1998 and meets Si Heon, who looks exactly like her deceased boyfriend. The show features Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon. The trio will showcase an unforgettable tale of romance where people fall for personality, not looks.

Fans react to Netflix's A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been

After seeing the first look of the upcoming drama A Time Called You, fans have different reactions. While some have found the drama’s title meaningful, others are excited to see how the actor is holding Jeon Yeo-been’s hands. Some fans are even pondering whether the female lead will change her voice.

Fans are excitedly sharing photos from filming sites and are patiently waiting. Some even want others to watch the original version first to give due recognition to the actors who did an incredible job.

_ 🌱🦦 @IHana267 … goshhh i can’t wait to see them… IM SO EXCITED !!!!! 🤩 Gu Yeonjun X Han Junhee ??? 🤔 He holds her hands 🫠 the tension… the chemistry between them… goshhh i can’t wait to see them… IM SO EXCITED !!!!! 🤩 #ATimeCalledYou Gu Yeonjun X Han Junhee ??? 🤔 He holds her hands 🫠 the tension… the chemistry between them 🔥🔥🔥 … goshhh i can’t wait to see them… IM SO EXCITED !!!!! 🤩 #ATimeCalledYou https://t.co/iwC70kJ75k

HyojeongTherapist 기쁨 @IrisPatton14 #IntoYourTime Excited to see #AhnHyoSeop in this actually, he seems to also get along with beautiful Actress. So I know this will be another one of his great masterpieces. Thank you Noona for taking care of our Hyosoep as he said himself ,We appreciate you a lot #ATimeCalledYou Excited to see #AhnHyoSeop in this actually, he seems to also get along with beautiful Actress. So I know this will be another one of his great masterpieces. Thank you Noona for taking care of our Hyosoep as he said himself ,We appreciate you a lot #ATimeCalledYou #IntoYourTime https://t.co/Kk6ky9BXtP

🌼 린 • 🐻🪣📝 @kdramasreview



but there's still a long way to go before it airs, pain 🥹 i knew i'm going to love #ATimeCalledYou the moment they casted jeon yeobeen and ahn hyoseop. how can i not, when this photo alone is already oozing with chemistry 🤍but there's still a long way to go before it airs, pain 🥹 i knew i'm going to love #ATimeCalledYou the moment they casted jeon yeobeen and ahn hyoseop. how can i not, when this photo alone is already oozing with chemistry 🤍but there's still a long way to go before it airs, pain 🥹 https://t.co/p2QazPgmrI

mg @oryusiwan 🏻 begging everyone to watch the original version of someday or one day first before watching the kr remake begging everyone to watch the original version of someday or one day first before watching the kr remake 🙏🏻

Ahn Hyo-seop will portray double roles of Goo Yeon-joon and Nam Si-heon in A Time Called You

The drama involves time travel. Hence, Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been will have double roles. One of their characters will be living in the present, and another will live in 1998. Ahn Hyo-seop will be portraying the roles of Goo Yeon-joon and Nam Si-heon. Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo-been will be taking on the roles of Han Jun-hee and Kwon Min-joo.

Ahn Hyo-seop’s character Yeon-joon lives in the present and has been in a relationship with Han Jun-hee. The two share a very romantic relationship and love each other more than anyone. However, tragedy occurs when Jun-hee somehow can’t find him, and it is assumed that he died somewhere.

In 1998, Si-heon was a high-school student and lived a carefree life where he hung out with his best friend, Jung In-gyu (played by Kang Hoon). In-gyu has a secret crush on Kwon Min-joo, Jeon yeo-been’s character that lived in 1988. However, Min-joo has feelings for Si-heon.

As In-gu becomes aware that Min-joo likes his best friend, he falls into a dilemma of what to do and whom to choose, friendship or love.

daisy han @kdramadaisy



A korean remake of Taiwanese hit series



I CANT WAIT Netflix releases first look of #JeonYeoBeen and #AhnHyoSeop in timeslip drama #IntoYourTime as a part of 2023 Netflix series lineupA korean remake of Taiwanese hit series #SomedayOrOneDay I CANT WAIT Netflix releases first look of #JeonYeoBeen and #AhnHyoSeop in timeslip drama #IntoYourTime as a part of 2023 Netflix series lineupA korean remake of Taiwanese hit series #SomedayOrOneDayI CANT WAIT 😭 https://t.co/DBoRxvUpIR

Subsequently, a time slip occurs, and the modern-day Han Jun-hee enters the body of Min-joo and lives in 1988. She meets Si-heo, who looks exactly like her late boyfriend Yeon-joon. The personality between Min-joo and Jun-hee is different. While the former is an introvert and barely expresses herself, Jun-hee doesn’t hesitate to grab the moment and make it hers.

In the latest release still cuts, the main couple of the drama Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been exchanged affectionate gazes in a pleasant environment. The former is seen holding the hands of the latter in a very tender manner.

The upcoming fantasy and time-travel drama A Time Called You has been raising expectations and excitement among fans.

Netflix's A Time Called You is scheduled to premiere in the third quarter of 2023.

