Can Kamala Khan time-travel? Ms. Marvel Episode 4 ending explained with Dr. Erik Selvig easter egg

Episode four of Ms. Marvel just premiered on Disney+, and it took us to Karachi as Kamala Khan and her mother traveled to meet Sana. The episode ended in quite the fashion that saw Kamala Khan in a very complicated position, and it even set up a meeting with Aisha.

Episode four of Ms. Marvel surely packed in a lot of surprises, with the biggest being that of Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Playing the role of Waleed, a Red Dagger, it surely was a treat to see him here. But, the end is what you're watching this episode for.

So, let's explore Kamala Khan's powers and how it ties into the Disney+ series.

Can Ms. Marvel time-travel? Episode four sees Kamala in a historical era

Kamala Khan time-travels to the partition of India (Image via Marvel Studios)

The episode sees Kamala travel to Karachi to meet her grandmother Sana, so that she can learn more about her great-grandmother Aisha. Here, she meets Waleed, who explains to her more about the Clandestines and how both the worlds are connected.

When the Clandestines discover that Kamala is in Karachi, they scramble off to apprehend her so that they can get the bangles and go back home. In a climactic fight with the Clandestines, Kamala ends up getting stabbed in her bangle and travels back to the past.

#MsMarvel In episode 4 of ms marvel Portraying the partition of India is top tier though In episode 4 of ms marvel Portraying the partition of India is top tier though #MsMarvel https://t.co/wYR33sCDvB

She arrives at a place that looks like India during the India-Pakistan partition. So it's safe to assume that she has traveled all the way back to 1947. Now, what's really interesting about this sequence is that Bruno warned Kamala that according to Erik Selvig's research, something awful might happen if the bangles are to be messed with. It looks like that awful thing has happened.

The show also revealed that Sana was separated from her parents during the partition, but followed the stars back to her father. That aspect can be explored here too. Ms. Marvel also seems to be leading into quantum mechanics as well, because time-travel in the MCU is very heavily based on that, but does that answer the question of whether Kamala Khan can time travel too? Well, yes and no.

chills during this scene. I’m actually surprised they’re showing it. can’t wait for next week’s episode. #msmarvel episode 4 spoilerschills during this scene. I’m actually surprised they’re showing it. can’t wait for next week’s episode. #msmarvel episode 4 spoilers -----chills during this scene. I’m actually surprised they’re showing it. can’t wait for next week’s episode. https://t.co/GgOf8YzJPZ

While the show explores Kamala Khan's inhuman powers in line with the comic's plot, something truly crazy has been revealed. Her stretching and growing powers work in a very unique way. Whenever she uses her powers, she borrows mass or lends mass to different versions of herself throughout time. So basically, yes, she is indeed time-travelling.

However, the show's exploration of time-travel is definitely taking a few liberties. Here, she is directly transported back into the past through her bangles. There are also sequences of Ms. Marvel seeing visions of a train with Karachi written on it.

While the MCU definitely took a huge swing by changing Kamala's powers, it does look like we might be getting a different version of her time-traveling capabilties over here.

With her now being in Karachi during the '1940s, it definitely creates for a very difficult situation. We will only know how she gets out of it when episode five of Ms. Marvel drops next Wednesday on Disney+.

