“Feeding my whole Hyojeong dating agenda”: Fans curious as Kim Se-jeong deletes IG post with Ahn Hyo-seop

Actors Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop, who gave fans major couple goals through their on-screen and off-screen chemistry in Business Proposal, have fans a bit confused regarding their bond.

The duo reunited at the 2022 SBS Drama Awards held on December 31, and instantly began trending on Twitter for their sweet interactions. They also won two awards - the Top Excellence Award in Comedy or Romance Miniseries and the Best Couple Award.

After the ceremony ended, Kim Se-jeong posted selfies with her Business Proposal co-star on her Instagram account. If posts weren’t enough, she also uploaded the same photo to her Instagram story with her self-composed and written song, titled Between Chance and Fate.

However, fans became curious when the actress later deleted the photos. Speculation of them dating in real life also made it into the online chatter, as many wondered why the duo’s photos were deleted.

cesiá @KSJZON3 SEJEONG DELETING THAT POST WITH HYOSEOP IS FEEDING MY WHOLE HYOJEONG DATING AGENDA IDC IDC SEJEONG DELETING THAT POST WITH HYOSEOP IS FEEDING MY WHOLE HYOJEONG DATING AGENDA IDC IDC

Kim Se-jeong deleting photos with Ahn Hyo-seop raises eyebrows

On December 31, the 2022 SBS Drama Awards ended by giving K-drama fans memorable moments between Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong. The two have been a part of famous dramas, but Business Proposal, released in the first half of 2022, brought them explosive fame both locally and internationally.

The actors’ off-screen chemistry shown in the behind-the-scenes of Business Proposal was loved by many, and they were treated to the same at the 2022 SBS Drama Awards as well.

ㅇㅅㅇ @luhanfied_ MY HYOJEONG Heart CANT CONTAIN MY HYOJEONG Heart CANT CONTAIN https://t.co/d2rahzt6vl

After the ceremony ended, Kim Se-jeong uploaded a selfie with Ahn Hyo-seop on her Instagram account, with the caption:

“Best Couple Award. Congratulations on your best acting award, oppa! It was fun being together! Let’s see each other again!”

She later posted the same photo on her Instagram story with a link to a self-made song on SoundCloud. In the story, she wrote:

“Hello. This is Kim Sejeong! This is a New Year’s gift for 2023 to all the fans that loved Business Proposal last year! I hope you think it’s cute!”

The pictures, message, and the song were more than enough for fans to go crazy. As fans talked about it online, they later found out that the actress had deleted the photos.

Some believed that the actress accidentally announced her relationship with Ahn Hyo-seop, since it was also when Dispatch revealed their 2023 New Year’s couple, IU and Lee Jong-suk.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the duo’s now-deleted photos below:

Onlyhereforhyojeong @tsuby21 ❣️ Logic: she meant 2 post these obviously- excitedly too. Why? Coz he’s d only man that she wants featured constantly. And he allows her. Plus the fact she attached that song to him twice! But cert reasons out of their control came up #ByeHatae BUT #HyoJeong ’s story goes on❣️ Logic: she meant 2 post these obviously- excitedly too. Why? Coz he’s d only man that she wants featured constantly. And he allows her. Plus the fact she attached that song to him twice! But cert reasons out of their control came up #ByeHatae BUT #HyoJeong’s story goes on💜💛✨❣️ https://t.co/BdDLtqzgG9

예린 @CHEUNJl sejeong: it's a pity that i couldn't take photos with mcs due to time constraints



also sejeong: take photos with ahn hyoseop and dedicates a whole post to him sejeong: it's a pity that i couldn't take photos with mcs due to time constraintsalso sejeong: take photos with ahn hyoseop and dedicates a whole post to him https://t.co/o44lENZPKu

Morina @Morina_Momo95 @CHEUNJl why did sejeong delete his post with ahn Hyosep I'm getting suspicious 🙄 @CHEUNJl why did sejeong delete his post with ahn Hyosep I'm getting suspicious 🙄

With⁺⁺⁺🐔x🌸x🐳☁️🌈 @withiksong twitter.com/CHEUNJl/status… 예린 @CHEUNJl sejeong: it's a pity that i couldn't take photos with mcs due to time constraints



also sejeong: take photos with ahn hyoseop and dedicates a whole post to him sejeong: it's a pity that i couldn't take photos with mcs due to time constraintsalso sejeong: take photos with ahn hyoseop and dedicates a whole post to him https://t.co/o44lENZPKu Maybe this is the reason why she deleted their photo Maybe this is the reason why she deleted their photo😂 twitter.com/CHEUNJl/status…

사랑하다 @racqs2022 @tsuby21 but glad we got copies of it 🥰 it was a really meaningful night for the both of them that it had to be posted for fans to get the message 🥰 and we did so it... @tsuby21 but glad we got copies of it 🥰 it was a really meaningful night for the both of them that it had to be posted for fans to get the message 🥰 and we did so it...

Meanwhile, both Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop won two awards as Business Proposal’s lead couple. The show's second lead couple, Kim Min-kyu and Seol In-ah, also won two awards - Excellence Award in Comedy or Romance Miniseries and the Best Couple Award.

In recent news, Kim Se-jeong was offered the script for The Uncanny Counter season 2 and was last said to be positively reviewing the same.

On the other hand, Ahn Hyo-seop will be returning to the Dr. Romantic series with its third season.

Poll : 0 votes