The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Series renewed as Kim Se-jeong and the cast set to reprise their roles and welcome new members

It is the season of sequels in the world of K-drama. The Uncanny Counter is all set to return with Season 2, starring Kim Se-jeong and Jo Byung-gyu.

Based on the Daum webtoon Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi, the drama centers around So-mun, played by Jo Byung-gyu, who is a high school student with a disability. So-mun joins the Counters, a group of expert paranormal hunters who fight against spirits that have escaped the after-life.

According to a news report on June 27, the original cast of the record-breaking OCN drama, comprising actors Kim Se-jeong, Jo Byung-gyu, Yoo Jun-sang and Yum Hye-ran, will be reprising their roles in the new season.

The Uncanny Counter broke OCN's highest viewership rating of 11 percent in January last year. The network is speeding up its preparations to telecast the second season with certain actors reprising their original roles and the arrival of some new faces as well.

Kim Se-jeong and the original cast will be joined by Bad and Crazy’s Kim Hie-ora

Not only is The Uncanny Counter coming back with a second season, the series is all set to welcome a few new cast members.

Kim Hie-ora, who starred in the tvN drama Bad and Crazy, has been confirmed to join The Uncanny Counter as an additional cast member. She made her acting debut in a musical play in 2009. However, she made her first small-screen appearance on JTBC's Beyond Evil in 2021. She has also made appearances in popular dramas like Hospital Playlist and Forecasting Love and Weather.

Although we don't have enough information on her character yet, it is said that she will be playing one of the demons who will lead the central axis of the story. Fans could not keep calm upon learning of Kim Hie-ora's inclusion in The Uncanny Counter.

It has been reported that the filming date for The Uncanny Counter Season 2 has been postponed to autumn because lead actors Kim Se-jeong and Jo Byung-gyu are busy filming their respective dramas. Once the two stars complete their ongoing engagements, the production is will resume.

Kim Se-jeong set to star in SBS' Today’s Webtoon as an aspiring webtoon artist

Fans need not wait too long for Kim Se-jeong as he will be returning to our television screens next month. After the stupendous success of A Business Proposal, Kim Se-jeong will be returning with Today’s Webtoon.

For the unacquainted, Today’s Webtoon is the official Korean remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit!, and it will star the idol-actor as On Ma-eum.

On Ma-eum is a former judo athlete who joins Neon Webtoon’s editorial department as a new employee and struggles to become a mature and true webtoon editor amidst South Korea’s competitive webtoon industry. It is worth noting that On Ma-eum gave up on her Olympic dreams after suffering an injury.

The talented actor will be paired opposite promising young actor Nam Yoon-su. Today's Webtoon will air on Wednesday, July 29.

