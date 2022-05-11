When will Korean Sleepeeer Hit! Release? Premiere date announced

The Korean remake of the Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit! starring Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon-su, and Choi Daniel finally has a release date. The SBS show will hit the screens on July 29. It will take the place of Lee Joon-gi’s thriller Again My Life.

The producers of the Korean remake stated that the drama will aim to provide comfort and relatable content to today’s youth. The series will be Choi Daniel’s first in nearly four years.

Kim Sejeong recently made waves across the internet with her excellent portrayal of Shin Ha-ri in Netflix’s hit rom-com, A Business Proposal.

SBS announces Korean Sleepeeer Hit! release date, raises anticipation

A Business Proposal’s Kim Sejeong, The King’s Affection’s Nam Yoon-su, and The Ghost Detective’s Choi Daniel are confirmed to meet viewers in their upcoming SBS drama soon. All three actors were confirmed in April 2022.

According to the producers of Sleepeeer Hit! remake, the actors began filming recently. The actors are reportedly hitting it off, and their chemistry is praised by many.

“We recently wrapped up reading practice and began filming. Kim Sejeong, Choi Daniel, Nam Yoon-su, and the rest of the main cast is creating a warm and relatable office drama through their perfect character synchronization and sincerity. Their office place chemistry is better than expected so it feels like we’ve received a lot of support.”

The producers broadly talked about the show being relatable to youngsters and working adults. They also stated that the series would premiere in July.

“We will seek you out on July 29 with a drama that conveys comfort and relatable content to youth who are standing at a crossroads of dreams and reality, as well as a message of support to office workers who are doing their best in their positions.”

Kim Sejeong has been in talks to play the lead, Oh Ma-eum, since April last year. There were also reports of Mr. Queen’s Na In-woo in discussions to play one of the leads, Goo Joon-young. Later, Nam Yoon-su was confirmed for the role.

What is Sleepeeer Hit! about?

The show Sleepeeer Hit! is a Japanese drama about ambition, dreams, struggle, and office life. Last year, it was reported that the show would be remade as a Korean drama.

The show revolves around Oh Ma-eum, a Judo athlete who had to abandon her dreams of playing in the Olympics due to an injury. She shifts her focus to her safe space, webtoons, and joins a webtoon editorial department.

Ma-eum’s life gets tangled with Goo Joon-young and Seok Ji-hyung. Joon-young is also a new employee but one of the smartest in the office. He has an impressive IQ of 150 yet struggles to find his place in the editorial department. Meanwhile, Ji-hyung, the deputy editor, becomes Ma-eum’s poker-faced mentor.

The remake might have a different Korean name. The current literal translation of the title is Today’s Webtoon. However, whether the producers continue to use the same name in Korean and English remains to be seen. The remake will premiere on July 29, 2022.

Edited by Somava