Kim Se-jeong, Nam Yoon-su & more participate in the official script reading session for Today’s Webtoon

Kim Se-jeong is back with a new TV drama after the success of SBS’ A Business Proposal on the same network. On June 17, SBS shared pictures from their group script reading session for the upcoming drama, Today’s Webtoon.

The drama stars Kim Se-jeong, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Daniel, Kim Gap-soo, Park Ho-san, Yang Hyun-min, Do Kwon, Kang Rae-yeon, Ahn Tae-hwang, Nam Bo-ra, and Song Dong-woon in pivotal roles.

The creators of Today's Webtoon - Jo Soo-won, Kim Young-hwan, Jo Ye-rang, and Lee Jae-eun were present to aid the actors.

Today’s Webtoon is the official Korean remake of the famous 2016 Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit.

Set in the competitive webtoon industry of South Korea, the drama revolves around On Ma-eum, a former judo athlete who joins the webtoon editorial department as a new employee and works hard to prove herself as a proper webtoon editor.

Kim Se-jeong, Nam Yoon-su, Choi-Daniel, and other cast members display formidable acting skills at the table read for Today’s Webtoon

The script reading took place at SBS’ Tanhyeon Production Center, with the entire cast and crew present at the script reading. Kim Se-jeong takes on the titular role of On Ma-eum, who once aspired to represent her country at the Olympics as a judo athlete.

However, an injury puts a full stop to her dreams, and since then, she has set her sights on South Korea’s thriving webtoon industry and wishes to comfort people with her webtoons, the same way the webtoons comforted her as a child.

Fresh off the success of A Business Proposal, Kim Se-jeong proved herself to be SBS’ blue-eyed girl, bringing charm and laughter as she read her lines confidently.

Actor Nam Yoon-su has been paired opposite her. He plays Goo Joon-young, a new employee in the webtoon editorial department who boasts an impressive IQ of 150 and aims to be the best in the business.

He has lived an easy life until he joins the webtoon company and faces hardships for the first time after working at a famous IT company.

He begins to grow fond of On Ma-eum after watching her work with unparalleled sincerity and dedication, putting her heart and soul into it.

Choi Daniel, who is making his K-drama comeback after four years, will take on the role of Seok Ji-hyung, the unpredictable deputy editor at the webtoon company. He is unreadable, keeps an expressionless face, and becomes a dependable mentor for On Ma-eum.

Both Nam Yoon-su and Choi Daniel established good energy and chemistry with leading lady Kim Se-jeong, despite working together for the first time.

The production team shared that they hope that Today’s Webtoon provides comfort and inspiration to youth struggling to find a balance between their dreams and reality.

“We will seek you out on July 29 with a drama that conveys comfort and relatable content to youth who are standing at a crossroads of dreams and reality, as well as a message of support to office workers who are doing their best in their positions.”

Besides that, the production team praised actors Kim Se-jeong, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Daniel, and the rest of the cast members for participating in the table read with dedication and sincerity.

“We recently wrapped up reading practice and began filming. Kim Sejeong, Choi Daniel, Nam Yoon Su, and the rest of the main cast is creating a warm and relatable office drama through their perfect character synchronization and sincerity. Their office place chemistry is better than expected so it feels like we’ve received a lot of support.”

Kim Se-jeong thanks A Business Proposal co-star and best friend Seol In-a for her sweet and thoughtful present

A Business Proposal may be long over, but the friendship between co-stars Kim Se-jeong and Seol In-a remains as thick as ever. On June 14, Kim Se-jeong revealed that Seol In-a had sent a sweet and thoughtful present on the set of her upcoming drama, Today’s Webtoon.

The sweet and thoughtful present in question is a coffee truck. Kim Se-jeong was touched by her friend’s lovely gesture and expressed gratitude for the surprise gift.

Today’s Webtoon will air on SBS starting July 29, occupying the Friday-Saturday time slot, following the conclusion of Hwang In-yeop and Seo Hyun-jin starrer Why Her?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far