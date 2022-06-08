Highlight member Son Dongwoon joined the cast of SBS drama Today's Webtoon

Business Proposal star and singer Kim Sejeong, Highlight member Son Dongwoon and Extracurricular actor Nam Yoon-su are all set to star together in SBS's upcoming drama Today's Webtoon.

The upcoming drama, which is scheduled to air on Friday and Saturday, is a remake of a popular 2016 Japanese drama titled Sleepeeer Hit! The original drama starred Haru Kuroki, Joe Odagiri and Kentarô Sakaguchi.

Son Dongwoon starrer Today's Webtoon will premiere on July 29

Today's Webtoon revolves around a former judo athlete, On Ma-eum, who shifts careers to join the webtoon editorial department as a new employee. Ma-eum struggles to find her footing in the strange world of South Korea’s competitive webtoon industry.

On June 7, the agency of Son Dongwoon, Around Us Entertainment, revealed that the idol-turned actor had been offered a role in the drama. They confirmed,

“Son Dongwoon will take on the role of Oh Yoon in the SBS drama ‘Today’s Webtoon,’ which will premiere on July 29.”

Today's Webtoon will mark the young actor's television debut. He had previously played a cameo on The Guys I Want to Catch web series.

In the SBS drama, the idol will play the role of Oh Yoon, a talented and good-looking webtoon writer. Popular and charming, Oh Yoon wins as many hearts with his looks as he does with his writing. Having gained popularity with his slice of life series and through television appearances, Oh Yoon plays a pivotal role in making the webtoon more vibrant after he gets involved with the workers of Neon Webtoon’s editorial department for his new project.

Kim Sejeong's agency Jellyfish Entertainment had confirmed the news of the actor's role in the show back in March.

Kim Sejeong will play the role of the protagonist, On Ma-eum. Having given up on her Olympic dreams after suffering an injury, On Ma-eum is initially set for disappointment. However, the ever-optimistic former athlete then sets her sights on webtoons, which have been her source of comfort even when she was an athlete.

Today's Webtoon also stars Nam Yoon-su, who will play the role of Goo Joon-young.

A new worker in the webtoon editorial department, Goo Joon-young boasts an impressive IQ of 150 and aims to be the best of the best. After a life of ease, Goo Joon-young encounters difficulty for the first time when he can't adjust to his new position in the new webtoon department after working at a well-known IT firm. After self-reflection, Goo Joon-young can pour his heart and soul into all he does, eventually becoming more like On Ma-eum.

Given the success of Business Proposal and the popularity of Son Dongwoon, several fans are eagerly awaiting the drama.

Today’s Webtoon is scheduled to premiere on July 29 following the conclusion of Why Her?.

