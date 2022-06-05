Why Her? episode 2 reveals connection between Seo Hyun-jin and Hwang In-yeop

At the end of episode 1 of Why Her?, a connection between Oh Soo-jae (Seo Hyun-jin), a new professor at Seojung Law University, and Gong Chan (Hwang In-yeop), a first-year student in the same college, was revealed.

In the latest episode, the history between Gong Chan and Soo-jae is explored at length. Viewers learned that Soo-jae appeared as Gong Chan's lawyer when he was incorrectly accused of raping and murdering his step-sister.

She is also the only lawyer who believes in Gong Chan’s claims of innocence. He begins to trust in the law because of her. Unfortunately, she cannot prove his innocence in the court of law. The episode alludes to a personality change in Soo-jae because of this case. She worked as a public attorney until this case but chose corporate law after, maybe due to the disillusionment.

She also tells the young Gong Chan that it is time for them to gain power and ensure that they are never lost. This inspired Gong Chan to not give up on his life despite being imprisoned. Fortunately, the real killer of the case is caught a year after this case is concluded, allowing Gong Chan to be acquitted.

Gong Chan is unhappy with an all-new Soo-jae in Why Her?

In the present in Why Her?, Soo-jae frustrates and irks Gong Chan. He remembers her as the sweet noona (older woman) who had come to his rescue. Now, however, he sees her as a cold woman who has her eyes set on the prize — a position of power. He registers his disappointment in her when she refuses to pursue what is right in the case.

One of his classmates gets sexually assaulted by a professor during a casual meeting outside the college at a karaoke bar in Why Her?. He is sure of the professor’s guilt because he witnessed the same man groping Soo-jae in college. He wants to help his classmate, but Soo-jae, the professor in charge of this young girl, advises her to apologize to the professor and move on.

Soo-jae wants the girl to focus on nothing but her reason for having joined the law school in the first place. She believes that such a complaint will be an obstacle for this student in college but could also harm her prospects as a lawyer. While Soo-jae is being realistic about the law not being on the side of women in cases of sexual assault, Gong Chan cannot digest the fact that she would not even consider taking the side of the student.

His confrontation with her in Why Her? results in Soo-jae changing her mind in Why Her?. The professor and his wife’s attitude towards the victim and the issue of sexual assault seem to disturb her. Although she was planning to bury evidence and siding with the firm, their attitude makes her procure enough evidence to prove the professor’s guilt.

Knowing the reality of the power and influence that the rich possess, Soo-jae gains enough evidence to ensure that these people do not take any action against the young woman. All of this impresses Gong Chan, who, in a fit of zeal, confesses to Soo-jae that he likes her. Is she interested? Will she reciprocate? Upcoming episodes of Why Her? will answer. New episodes air on SBS (South Korea) at 10.00 pm KST.

