Why Her? teaser out, Hwang In-yeop and Seo Hyun-jin promise a thrilling ride

The teaser for the SBS show Why Her? was released on the broadcast network's official social media handles on May 12.

The teaser introduces Seo Hyun-jin as a senior lawyer and a partner at one of the country's biggest law firms in the country called TK Law Firm. Hwang In-yeop plays the role of a student at a law college. Circumstances will push Seo Hyun-jin's character to work at the institution.

The show centers around the lives and tribulations of Seo Hyun-jin's character Oh Soo-jae and the people around her. This includes Hwang In-yeop's character Gong Chan.

Why Her? release date and plot

Why Her? is slated to be released on June 3. The show will take over the slot currently occupied by Lee Joon-gi's show Again My Life.

Why Her? is about a talented young lawyer named Oh Soo-jae. She is the youngest partner at the law firm that she works for. However, she ends up in trouble when she decides to stick to her beliefs and moral code of ethics.

Oh Soo-jae ends up getting involved in a case that puts her at a disadvantage. She is then forced to take a demotion and is required to serve as an adjunct professor at a law school.

It is here that she meets Gong Chan in Why Her?. He is a young student with a heartbreaking backstory. As Soo-jae begins to bond with him, Gong Chan falls in love with her. His support is expected to be of great help when Soo-jae faces the evil Choi Tae-kook, chairman of the law firm that she works at.

Tae-kook is out for Soo-jae's blood in Why Her?, and this is clear from the teaser. The show is expected to portray a power struggle between the two well-known lawyers from the same firm. Who will win and what will be the fate of the person who loses in this internal war will make for the crux of the show.

It will also be interesting to see how the romantic affair between Soo-jae and Gong Chan pans out.

On the work front, Seo Hyun-jin was last seen in You Are My Spring. The actor also made a cameo in actors Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam's show Record of Youth.

Seo Hyun-jin will next be seen in the film Cassiopeia.

