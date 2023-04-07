IU’s agency refutes reports stating actress was paid $380,000 per episode for upcoming drama You Did Good

On April 6, 2023, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment refuted reports stating that the actress has charged $380,000 per episode for her upcoming historical drama You Did Good.

It was reported by several South Korean media outlets that IU has emerged as one of the highest paid actresses in the industry and has charged 500 million won per episode for the upcoming Netflix series.

However, her agency released a statement stating:

“It is not true that IU is receiving 500 million won as an appearance fee. This is clear misinformation.”

However, even the production company behind the upcoming drama You Did Good stated that the reports were not true and they could not reveal the amount the actress is getting paid.

IU fans react to the latest news, her upcoming collaboration with BTS’ Suga, and more

As the news went viral, many people had mixed reactions to IU’s alleged pay per episode of $380,000. While some felt that the actress deserved to be paid that much, others felt that there were people reacting negatively to the news of how an actress can get paid this much amount.

수 🧚🏻‍♀️💫 @4seasonswithIU The reactions to the latest rumor are disappointing to say the least.



An actress FINALLY earning as much as their male peers is something we should CELEBRATE rather than criticise. For over three decades, SK has remained unrivalled in gender wage gap among OECD countries. The reactions to the latest rumor are disappointing to say the least. An actress FINALLY earning as much as their male peers is something we should CELEBRATE rather than criticise. For over three decades, SK has remained unrivalled in gender wage gap among OECD countries.

🪓 They should complain about salary gap between men & women (worldwide but ESPECIALLY in South Korea) & about their misogynistic government instead of writing papers about a woman who would miraculously earn more money than her male co-workers for the same job They should complain about salary gap between men & women (worldwide but ESPECIALLY in South Korea) & about their misogynistic government instead of writing papers about a woman who would miraculously earn more money than her male co-workers for the same job 🪓🐥🔪 https://t.co/1kWrdd8bHs

The upcoming drama You Did Good revolves around the lives of two individuals - a female who loves reading books and dreams of becoming a poet but can’t pursue her dream because of her poverty, and a reserved and shy male lead. Set in the 1950s, the show will unravel how the two will uplift each other.

The actress is set to act alongside Park Bo-gum. The show will be helmed by Kim Won-suk and penned by screenwriter Im Sang-choon.

IU is a popular Kpop and Kdrama star

Lee Ji-eun, popularly known by her stage name IU, is a South Korean actress and idol who has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade. She is best known for her roles in dramas including My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, and others.

She recently attended a press conference for her upcoming sports comedy film Dream along with Park Seo-joon where she revealed that she would be using her stage name IU as an actress as well.

She is also set to release a song with BTS’ Suga, her second collaboration with the rapper. Titled People Pt.2., it is is the pre-release track of the BTS idol’s upcoming album D-Day, the final installment of his Agust D trilogy. The song is set to be released on April 7, 2023. The two have previously collaborated for the song Eight, which was a hit.

The upcoming drama You Did Good is slated to premiere with 12 episodes in 2025.

